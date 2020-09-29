plastic waste
People living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 exchanged plastic bottles, paper and other solid waste for rice, cooking oil, salt, and potted plants during the last two weeks.
06/04/2020
A group of Vietnamese artists have produced a music video titled “No, Thanks”, aiming to spread the message “Say no to single-use plastics.”
25/03/2020
Retailers and eateries are reducing their use of plastic products and increasing the use of environmentally friendly products in an effort to ease pressure on the environment.
10/03/2020
Experts warn that Vietnam’s tourism may lose its appeal in the eyes of foreign travelers because of environmental degradation in the country.
20/02/2020
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build public private collaboration towards circular economy in plastic waste management was signed in Hanoi on February 19.
12/02/2020
Vietnam discharges 0.28-0.73 million tons of plastic waste to the ocean each year, or 6 percent of the world’s total figure, ranking fourth among the countries polluting the ocean the most, a study shows.
08/01/2020
Vietnamese authorities have started many plans and programmes in order to reduce ocean plastic waste.
14/12/2019
People are turning against plastic straws, and a 32-year-old man has come up with a reusable bamboo alternative for the once ubiquitous and popular item that has become a symbol of throw-away culture.
08/12/2019
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a national action plan on ocean plastic waste management by 2030.
06/12/2019
The 9th ASEAN Maritime Forum (AMF-9) opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 5, seeing the participation of more than 50 delegates from the 10 ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat.
03/12/2019
Saigon River in HCM City is facing serious pollution from plastic waste which has been swept into the river.
02/12/2019
Hanoi has set the target of reducing hard-decomposed plastic bags by 50% at all local traditional markets by the end of 2020, but little has been done to make this a reality.
24/11/2019
Tonnes of plastic waste, particularly discarded plastic bags threaten our planet with environmental pollution, and by now almost everybody knows it.
22/11/2019
The current tax rate on plastic bags is VND50,000 per kilogram, which, according to Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Vo Tuan Nhan, is "not high enough".
19/11/2019
Up to 9.1 tonnes of potential plastic waste was being dumped into the Vu Gia-Thu Bon River basin, one of nine largest river systems in Vietnam, each day, equating to 2,600 tonnes each year.
10/11/2019
Quang Ninh welcomes more than 10 million tourists each year. An increase in tourists has led an increase in waste, especially plastic waste.
05/11/2019
Five students from the Hanoi-based Transport University have successfully produced a street paving material from plastic bags.