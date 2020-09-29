Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for wasteicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT29/09/20200

HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste

People living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 exchanged plastic bottles, paper and other solid waste for rice, cooking oil, salt, and potted plants during the last two weeks.

 
Hanoi struggles to deal with plastic waste

Hanoi struggles to deal with plastic waste

icon14/09/20200
Government aims to set an example in reducing plastic waste

Government aims to set an example in reducing plastic waste

icon07/09/20200
Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plasticsicon

Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/04/2020

A group of Vietnamese artists have produced a music video titled “No, Thanks”, aiming to spread the message “Say no to single-use plastics.”

Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly productsicon

Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly products

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/03/2020

Retailers and eateries are reducing their use of plastic products and increasing the use of environmentally friendly products in an effort to ease pressure on the environment.

Developing tourism while protecting the environment is difficult task for Vietnamicon

Developing tourism while protecting the environment is difficult task for Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/03/2020

Experts warn that Vietnam’s tourism may lose its appeal in the eyes of foreign travelers because of environmental degradation in the country.

Vietnam builds public private collaboration to address plastic wasteicon

Vietnam builds public private collaboration to address plastic waste

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build public private collaboration towards circular economy in plastic waste management was signed in Hanoi on February 19.

Reuse and reduction are solutions to plastic waste: scientistsicon

Reuse and reduction are solutions to plastic waste: scientists

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020

Treating plastic waste, including ocean plastic waste, is a burning issue for Vietnam.

Vietnamese per capita plastic usage was 41 kilos in 2019icon

Vietnamese per capita plastic usage was 41 kilos in 2019

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/02/2020

Vietnam discharges 0.28-0.73 million tons of plastic waste to the ocean each year, or 6 percent of the world’s total figure, ranking fourth among the countries polluting the ocean the most, a study shows.

Vietnam to start plastic waste reduction action planicon

Vietnam to start plastic waste reduction action plan

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020

Vietnamese authorities have started many plans and programmes in order to reduce ocean plastic waste.

Vietnamese bamboo straws adorn world drinksicon

Vietnamese bamboo straws adorn world drinks

FEATURE
14/12/2019

People are turning against plastic straws, and a 32-year-old man has come up with a reusable bamboo alternative for the once ubiquitous and popular item that has become a symbol of throw-away culture.

Tourist sites in Vietnam will be plastic waste freeicon

Tourist sites in Vietnam will be plastic waste free

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/12/2019

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a national action plan on ocean plastic waste management by 2030.

Ninth ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nangicon

Ninth ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nang

POLITICS
06/12/2019

The 9th ASEAN Maritime Forum (AMF-9) opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 5, seeing the participation of more than 50 delegates from the 10 ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat.

Saigon River threatened by plastic wasteicon

Saigon River threatened by plastic waste

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/12/2019

Saigon River in HCM City is facing serious pollution from plastic waste which has been swept into the river.

Hanoi needs more drastic plastic waste solutionsicon

Hanoi needs more drastic plastic waste solutions

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019

Hanoi has set the target of reducing hard-decomposed plastic bags by 50% at all local traditional markets by the end of 2020, but little has been done to make this a reality.

Students turn discarded plastic bags into bricksicon

Students turn discarded plastic bags into bricks

FEATURE
24/11/2019

Tonnes of plastic waste, particularly discarded plastic bags threaten our planet with environmental pollution, and by now almost everybody knows it.

VN Environment Ministry proposes tax on plastic bags to reduce usageicon

VN Environment Ministry proposes tax on plastic bags to reduce usage

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/11/2019

The current tax rate on plastic bags is VND50,000 per kilogram, which, according to Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Vo Tuan Nhan, is "not high enough".

New approach to reduce plastic waste in Vu Gia-Thu Bon Rivericon

New approach to reduce plastic waste in Vu Gia-Thu Bon River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/11/2019

Up to 9.1 tonnes of potential plastic waste was being dumped into the Vu Gia-Thu Bon River basin, one of nine largest river systems in Vietnam, each day, equating to 2,600 tonnes each year.

Fish-shaped bamboo dustbins help protect environment in Vietnam's islandicon

Fish-shaped bamboo dustbins help protect environment in Vietnam's island

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/11/2019

Quang Ninh welcomes more than 10 million tourists each year. An increase in tourists has led an increase in waste, especially plastic waste.

Vietnamese students make paving materials from plastic bagsicon

Vietnamese students make paving materials from plastic bags

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/11/2019

Five students from the Hanoi-based Transport University have successfully produced a street paving material from plastic bags.

 
 
