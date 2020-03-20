Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fighticon
POLITICS0 giờ trước0

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

 
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings

icon20/03/20200
Vietnamese PM orders strict penalties for people deliberately concealing Covid-19 symptoms

Vietnamese PM orders strict penalties for people deliberately concealing Covid-19 symptoms

icon10/03/20200
Vietnam determined to curb nCoV despite economic losses: PMicon

Vietnam determined to curb nCoV despite economic losses: PM

POLITICS
29/01/2020

The Ministry of National Defense is asked to establish 9 field hospitals across the country to receive and treat nCoV patients.

PM launches Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanshipicon

PM launches Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship

POLITICS
07/01/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on January 6 to launch Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, with about 300 distinguished guests taking part.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets top leaders of Myanmaricon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets top leaders of Myanmar

POLITICS
18/12/2019

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Myanmar President U Win Myint in Nay Pyi Taw on December 17, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

Overseas Vietnamese: Vietnam's inseparable flesh and bloodicon

Overseas Vietnamese: Vietnam's inseparable flesh and blood

SOCIETY
10/12/2019

For the country and people of Vietnam, overseas Vietnamese, wherever they are, are always an inseparable part of the nation's flesh and blood.

VN national committee for tuberculosis prevention launchedicon

VN national committee for tuberculosis prevention launched

SOCIETY
07/12/2019

The national committee for tuberculosis prevention and control has been launched with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam being its chairman.

Accelerate implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goalsicon

Accelerate implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goals

SOCIETY
02/12/2019

Vietnam's Human Development Index (HDI) in 2017 was 0.694, belonging to the high average group of the total 189 countries.

PM Phuc appreciates EU’s viewpoint on East Sea issueicon

PM Phuc appreciates EU’s viewpoint on East Sea issue

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
23/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has showed his appreciation for the EU’s viewpoint on the East Sea issue, supporting safety, security and freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea, as well as complying with international law.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc greets Chairman of Hana Financial Group Inc.icon

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc greets Chairman of Hana Financial Group Inc.

POLITICS
12/11/2019

The Vietnamese Government will create the most favourable conditions for firms from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to operate successfully in Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 11.

35th ASEAN Summit concludes, Vietnam assumes chairmanshipicon

35th ASEAN Summit concludes, Vietnam assumes chairmanship

POLITICS
05/11/2019

Ceremonies were held in Bangkok on November 4 evening to wrap up the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits and hand over the ASEAN chairmanship for 2020 to Vietnam.

Vietnamese PM decides disciplinary measures against some officialsicon

Vietnamese PM decides disciplinary measures against some officials

POLITICS
26/09/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued decisions on disciplinary measures against an official of northern Hoa Binh province and some leaders of the Ministry of Transport.

Vietnam maintains economic growth despite global market volatility: PMicon

Vietnam maintains economic growth despite global market volatility: PM

POLITICS
05/09/2019

Vietnam maintained positive growth in most economic sectors in the January-August period despite global market volatility, including escalating trade tensions among major economies, said PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Aviation, tourism to spur central Vietnam's economic developmenticon

Aviation, tourism to spur central Vietnam's economic development

BUSINESS
30/08/2019

Experts all agree that the development of the aviation industry with more airports and air routes put has helped change the central region.

Malaysian PM pays visit to Vietnamicon

Malaysian PM pays visit to Vietnam

PHOTOS
27/08/2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad arrived in Hanoi on August 26, beginning his official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Korean firms pour millions into Vietnamicon

Korean firms pour millions into Vietnam

BUSINESS
24/07/2019

KorCham, the association of South Korean enterprises in Vietnam, estimates that about three South Korean businesses are inaugurated each day in Vietnam.

Traffic accidents drop to record lowicon

Traffic accidents drop to record low

SOCIETY
23/07/2019

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a national video-teleconference on transport safety in the first half of 2019 and tasks in the second half of the year on July 22 in Hanoi.

PM Phuc attends Japan-Vietnam lotus festivalicon

PM Phuc attends Japan-Vietnam lotus festival

PHOTOS
01/07/2019

PM Phuc and his spouse attended the Japan-Vietnam Lotus Festival in Kinokawa city, Wakayama prefecture on June 30.

PM asks for improvement in legal system amid Industry 4.0icon

PM asks for improvement in legal system amid Industry 4.0

POLITICS
25/06/2019

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has underlined the need to accelerate the building of a digital government, digital administration and smart urban system.

 
 
