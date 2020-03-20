PM nguyen xuan phuc
tin tức về PM nguyen xuan phuc mới nhất
icon
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
icon POLITICS
29/01/2020
The Ministry of National Defense is asked to establish 9 field hospitals across the country to receive and treat nCoV patients.
icon POLITICS
07/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on January 6 to launch Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, with about 300 distinguished guests taking part.
icon POLITICS
18/12/2019
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Myanmar President U Win Myint in Nay Pyi Taw on December 17, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various spheres.
icon SOCIETY
10/12/2019
For the country and people of Vietnam, overseas Vietnamese, wherever they are, are always an inseparable part of the nation's flesh and blood.
icon SOCIETY
07/12/2019
The national committee for tuberculosis prevention and control has been launched with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam being its chairman.
icon SOCIETY
02/12/2019
Vietnam's Human Development Index (HDI) in 2017 was 0.694, belonging to the high average group of the total 189 countries.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
23/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has showed his appreciation for the EU’s viewpoint on the East Sea issue, supporting safety, security and freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea, as well as complying with international law.
icon POLITICS
12/11/2019
The Vietnamese Government will create the most favourable conditions for firms from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to operate successfully in Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 11.
icon POLITICS
05/11/2019
Ceremonies were held in Bangkok on November 4 evening to wrap up the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits and hand over the ASEAN chairmanship for 2020 to Vietnam.
icon POLITICS
26/09/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued decisions on disciplinary measures against an official of northern Hoa Binh province and some leaders of the Ministry of Transport.
icon POLITICS
05/09/2019
Vietnam maintained positive growth in most economic sectors in the January-August period despite global market volatility, including escalating trade tensions among major economies, said PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
icon BUSINESS
30/08/2019
Experts all agree that the development of the aviation industry with more airports and air routes put has helped change the central region.
icon PHOTOS
27/08/2019
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad arrived in Hanoi on August 26, beginning his official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
icon BUSINESS
24/07/2019
KorCham, the association of South Korean enterprises in Vietnam, estimates that about three South Korean businesses are inaugurated each day in Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
23/07/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a national video-teleconference on transport safety in the first half of 2019 and tasks in the second half of the year on July 22 in Hanoi.
icon PHOTOS
01/07/2019
PM Phuc and his spouse attended the Japan-Vietnam Lotus Festival in Kinokawa city, Wakayama prefecture on June 30.
icon POLITICS
25/06/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has underlined the need to accelerate the building of a digital government, digital administration and smart urban system.