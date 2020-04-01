PM
tin tức về PM mới nhất
icon
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.
icon SOCIETY
12/12/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries and localities to ensure road safety during the coming holidays.
icon POLITICS
29/05/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc left Stockholm on May 28 afternoon (local time), concluding his three-day official visit to Sweden, which was made at the invitation of his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven.
icon POLITICS
28/05/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised Sweden’s achievements in scientific research and modern technology and promised to create the best conditions possible for Swedish enterprises to invest and expand their operations in Vietnam.