PM

tin tức về PM mới nhất

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemicicon
POLITICS01/04/20200

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.

 
Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM

Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM

icon19/03/20200
PM urges simpler procedures for auction of 4G band

PM urges simpler procedures for auction of 4G band

icon13/03/20200
PM calls for traffic safety during new year holidaysicon

PM calls for traffic safety during new year holidays

SOCIETY
12/12/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries and localities to ensure road safety during the coming holidays.

PM leaves Stockholm, wrapping up official visit to Swedenicon

PM leaves Stockholm, wrapping up official visit to Sweden

POLITICS
29/05/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc left Stockholm on May 28 afternoon (local time), concluding his three-day official visit to Sweden, which was made at the invitation of his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven.

Vietnam keen to learn from Swedish technologies: PM Nguyen Xuan Phucicon

Vietnam keen to learn from Swedish technologies: PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

POLITICS
28/05/2019

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised Sweden’s achievements in scientific research and modern technology and promised to create the best conditions possible for Swedish enterprises to invest and expand their operations in Vietnam.

 
 
