politburo

tin tức về politburo mới nhất

Politburo warns Secretary of Quang Ngai Party Committee
POLITICS17/06/2020

Politburo warns Secretary of Quang Ngai Party Committee

The Politburo met in Hanoi on Tuesday chaired by Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong to consider disciplinary measures against Le Viet Chu, a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quang Ngai Party Committee.

 
Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task

Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task

11/06/2020
Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee

Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee

06/06/2020
Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight

POLITICS
20/03/2020

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.

Strategy aims to ensure national energy security

Strategy aims to ensure national energy security

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020

The National Energy Development Strategy by 2030, with vision to 2045 aims to ensure national energy security, which serves as a foundation for growth.

Politburo takes disciplinary actions against Party officials

Politburo takes disciplinary actions against Party officials

POLITICS
10/01/2020

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting in Hanoi on January 10 on disciplinary actions against two Party officials.

Politburo issues disciplinary warning against former Deputy PM

Politburo issues disciplinary warning against former Deputy PM

POLITICS
19/07/2019

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee on July 19 decided to issue a disciplinary warning against former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh.

Politburo to discipline former Deputy PM over severe violations

Politburo to discipline former Deputy PM over severe violations

POLITICS
11/07/2019

Former Deputy PM Vu Van Ninh, 64, will be subject to disciplinary measures taken by the Politburo for his serious violations during the equitization of some State-owned enterprises under the Ministry of Transport.

 
 
