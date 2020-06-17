politburo
tin tức về politburo mới nhất
The Politburo met in Hanoi on Tuesday chaired by Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong to consider disciplinary measures against Le Viet Chu, a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quang Ngai Party Committee.
20/03/2020
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.
20/02/2020
The National Energy Development Strategy by 2030, with vision to 2045 aims to ensure national energy security, which serves as a foundation for growth.
10/01/2020
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting in Hanoi on January 10 on disciplinary actions against two Party officials.
19/07/2019
The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee on July 19 decided to issue a disciplinary warning against former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh.
11/07/2019
Former Deputy PM Vu Van Ninh, 64, will be subject to disciplinary measures taken by the Politburo for his serious violations during the equitization of some State-owned enterprises under the Ministry of Transport.