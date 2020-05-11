pollution
tin tức về pollution mới nhất
A severely-polluted canal in Hanoi has been transformed into a pedestrian path.
21/12/2019
Vietnam generates large amounts of waste every day – food waste, construction waste, old clothes and furniture, batteries, plastic bags and much more.
13/12/2019
It's understandable that Vietnamese are increasingly concerned about health issues as air and water pollution has become palpable in large cities.
10/12/2019
The number of automatic environmental monitoring stations will be raised as a way to ensure environmental pollution control in the city, HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment's director said at the HCMC People's Council meeting.
02/12/2019
The southern province of Bac Lieu is facing rising mounds of rubbish while the waste treatment plant project is stagnant.
01/12/2019
The idea of using water from the Red River to dilute and clean the polluted To Lich has raised controversy among scientists.
27/11/2019
Dong Nai River, which provides water to millions of HCM City residents, is seriously polluted with ammonium and microorganisms, while manganese concentrations are on the rise.
25/11/2019
The People's Committee of Hung Yen Province has suspended the operations of two local companies for their violations related to environmental protection.
20/11/2019
A section of Han River in Danang City has been battling serious pollution for months, affecting the local tourism sector.
17/11/2019
Hanoi and HCMC both have some serious air quality issues to grapple with.
15/11/2019
Authorities in the capital had planned to move 117 polluting facilities out of the inner city to make space for public schools, parking lots and public spaces.
09/11/2019
The rapid development of waste recycling in recent years has seriously affected the lives of people in Vinh Phuc Province.
13/10/2019
Nearly 90 per cent of the country’s urban sewage is discharged untreated directly into waterways, according to a report by the Ministry of Construction.
27/09/2019
A sugarcane producer in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang has been ordered to pay VND700 million (US$30,000) in fines for causing pollution in a local river.
19/09/2019
The serious fire at Rang Dong’s factory and the resulting environmental and health hazards in the areas has once again brought the removal of hundreds of polluting factories from the capital to the agenda.
10/09/2019
Head of Hanoi-based Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC has admitted that 480,000 fluorescent light bulbs that were burnt in the fire on August 28 contained liquid mercury.
28/08/2019
Le Hong Vinh, Vice Chairman of Nghe An Provincial People's Committee, issued a decision on Monday to fine Nghe An Urban Construction and Environment Joint Stock Company VND594 million (US$25,600) for pollution.
16/08/2019
The Japan-Vietnam Environmental Improvement Company (JVE), which has treated a section of the To Lich River in Hanoi, has offered to treat the polluted water in the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe, Xuyen Tam and 19/5 canals in HCMC.