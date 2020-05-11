Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
pollution

tin tức về pollution mới nhất

Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian pathicon
SOCIETY11/05/20200

Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path

A severely-polluted canal in Hanoi has been transformed into a pedestrian path.

 
No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution: MONRE

icon10/05/20200
No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution

icon09/05/20200
Zero-waste startups: From good cause to circular economyicon

Zero-waste startups: From good cause to circular economy

FEATURE
21/12/2019

Vietnam generates large amounts of waste every day – food waste, construction waste, old clothes and furniture, batteries, plastic bags and much more.

Despite overall optimism, health remains top concern of VN consumersicon

Despite overall optimism, health remains top concern of VN consumers

BUSINESS
13/12/2019

It's understandable that Vietnamese are increasingly concerned about health issues as air and water pollution has become palpable in large cities.

Pollution discussed at 17th meeting of HCMC People’s Councilicon

Pollution discussed at 17th meeting of HCMC People’s Council

POLITICS
10/12/2019

The number of automatic environmental monitoring stations will be raised as a way to ensure environmental pollution control in the city, HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment's director said at the HCMC People's Council meeting.

Bac Lieu faces rubbish problem as waste treatment project stagnatesicon

Bac Lieu faces rubbish problem as waste treatment project stagnates

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019

The southern province of Bac Lieu is facing rising mounds of rubbish while the waste treatment plant project is stagnant.

Experts doubt Red River’s water can clean To Lichicon

Experts doubt Red River’s water can clean To Lich

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/12/2019

The idea of using water from the Red River to dilute and clean the polluted To Lich has raised controversy among scientists.

Dong Nai’s water seriously polluted, HCM City vows to rescue rivericon

Dong Nai’s water seriously polluted, HCM City vows to rescue river

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/11/2019

Dong Nai River, which provides water to millions of HCM City residents, is seriously polluted with ammonium and microorganisms, while manganese concentrations are on the rise.

Two companies have operations suspended over pollutionicon

Two companies have operations suspended over pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2019

The People's Committee of Hung Yen Province has suspended the operations of two local companies for their violations related to environmental protection.

Da Nang river continues combating with severe pollutionicon

Da Nang river continues combating with severe pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/11/2019

A section of Han River in Danang City has been battling serious pollution for months, affecting the local tourism sector.

Something in the airicon

Something in the air

FEATURE
17/11/2019

Hanoi and HCMC both have some serious air quality issues to grapple with.

Hanoi's polluting factories reluctant to give up land to authoritiesicon

Hanoi's polluting factories reluctant to give up land to authorities

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/11/2019

Authorities in the capital had planned to move 117 polluting facilities out of the inner city to make space for public schools, parking lots and public spaces.

Recycling harms environment in Vinh Phucicon

Recycling harms environment in Vinh Phuc

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/11/2019

The rapid development of waste recycling in recent years has seriously affected the lives of people in Vinh Phuc Province.

Nearly 90% of Hanoi's sewage ends up in riversicon

Nearly 90% of Hanoi's sewage ends up in rivers

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/10/2019

Nearly 90 per cent of the country’s urban sewage is discharged untreated directly into waterways, according to a report by the Ministry of Construction.

Mekong Delta's sugar mill fined $30,000 for environmental pollutionicon

Mekong Delta's sugar mill fined $30,000 for environmental pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/09/2019

A sugarcane producer in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang has been ordered to pay VND700 million (US$30,000) in fines for causing pollution in a local river.

Blaze reignites city relocation debateicon

Blaze reignites city relocation debate

SOCIETY
19/09/2019

The serious fire at Rang Dong’s factory and the resulting environmental and health hazards in the areas has once again brought the removal of hundreds of polluting factories from the capital to the agenda. 

Hanoi’s light bulb factory fire leaked 27 kilos of mercuryicon

Hanoi’s light bulb factory fire leaked 27 kilos of mercury

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/09/2019

Head of Hanoi-based Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC has admitted that 480,000 fluorescent light bulbs that were burnt in the fire on August 28 contained liquid mercury.

Nghe An company fined $25,600 for pollutionicon

Nghe An company fined $25,600 for pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/08/2019

Le Hong Vinh, Vice Chairman of Nghe An Provincial People's Committee, issued a decision on Monday to fine Nghe An Urban Construction and Environment Joint Stock Company VND594 million (US$25,600) for pollution.

JVE proposes rehabilitating three polluted canals in HCM Cityicon

JVE proposes rehabilitating three polluted canals in HCM City

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/08/2019

The Japan-Vietnam Environmental Improvement Company (JVE), which has treated a section of the To Lich River in Hanoi, has offered to treat the polluted water in the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe, Xuyen Tam and 19/5 canals in HCMC.

 
 
