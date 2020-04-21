Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
pork price

tin tức về pork price mới nhất

Petrol price down, but goods prices remain unchangedicon
BUSINESS21/04/20200

Petrol price down, but goods prices remain unchanged

The petrol price has decreased by VND5,000 per liter after seven adjustments, but the prices of other goods remain unchanged.

 
Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage

Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage

icon21/04/20200
Vietnam imports pork in large quantities

Vietnam imports pork in large quantities

icon11/04/20200
Money oversupply increases core inflationicon

Money oversupply increases core inflation

BUSINESS
16/02/2020

Keeping the inflation rate at 4 percent in 2020 will be a challenging task, not only because of the pork price escalation, but also money excess.

Two scenarios for Vietnam’s economic growthicon

Two scenarios for Vietnam’s economic growth

BUSINESS
15/02/2020

If the nCoV epidemic lasts a long time, the GDP is expected to decrease.

Vietnam to import 100,000 tons of pork in Q1icon

Vietnam to import 100,000 tons of pork in Q1

BUSINESS
09/02/2020

Pork imports are needed to ensure stable supply and curb price escalation.

The challenges for Vietnam’s economy in 2020icon

The challenges for Vietnam’s economy in 2020

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

Many problems arose in the last months of 2019, which sparked the worry that 2020 would be a tough year for Vietnam’s economy.

Inflation in 2020: many unknownsicon

Inflation in 2020: many unknowns

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

The average inflation rate in 2019 was low at 2.79 percent. However, the inflation rate in December 2019 reached 5.23 percent compared with December 2018, and this is worrying.

American, Vietnamese experts develop African Swine Fever vaccineicon

American, Vietnamese experts develop African Swine Fever vaccine

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/01/2020

A vaccine against African Swine Fever (ASF) is being developed in Vietnam.

Agriculture ministry criticized for pork price upsurgeicon

Agriculture ministry criticized for pork price upsurge

BUSINESS
20/12/2019

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s leadership should evaluate and learn from its shortcomings and be held accountable for delays in reporting the potential shortage of pork and the pork price hike to the Government.

Pork prices vs. monetary policyicon

Pork prices vs. monetary policy

BUSINESS
03/12/2019

Can the prices of pork destabilize the monetary policy formulated by the central bank in Vietnam?

HCMC needs pork exchange floor to stabilize pricesicon

HCMC needs pork exchange floor to stabilize prices

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

HCMC needs a pork and pig exchange floor where safe pork can be traded and the prices of pork and live pigs can be stabilized, benefiting both customers and pork suppliers and traders.

 
 
