The petrol price has decreased by VND5,000 per liter after seven adjustments, but the prices of other goods remain unchanged.
16/02/2020
Keeping the inflation rate at 4 percent in 2020 will be a challenging task, not only because of the pork price escalation, but also money excess.
15/02/2020
If the nCoV epidemic lasts a long time, the GDP is expected to decrease.
09/02/2020
Pork imports are needed to ensure stable supply and curb price escalation.
19/01/2020
Many problems arose in the last months of 2019, which sparked the worry that 2020 would be a tough year for Vietnam’s economy.
16/01/2020
The average inflation rate in 2019 was low at 2.79 percent. However, the inflation rate in December 2019 reached 5.23 percent compared with December 2018, and this is worrying.
20/12/2019
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s leadership should evaluate and learn from its shortcomings and be held accountable for delays in reporting the potential shortage of pork and the pork price hike to the Government.
03/12/2019
Can the prices of pork destabilize the monetary policy formulated by the central bank in Vietnam?
18/11/2019
HCMC needs a pork and pig exchange floor where safe pork can be traded and the prices of pork and live pigs can be stabilized, benefiting both customers and pork suppliers and traders.