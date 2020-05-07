Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
pork prices

tin tức về pork prices mới nhất

Deputy Minister: pork prices in Vietnam may stabilise by year endicon
BUSINESS07/05/20200

Deputy Minister: pork prices in Vietnam may stabilise by year end

The domestic pork prices could be stabilised by this year end, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at a Government meeting on Tuesday in Hanoi.

 
Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics

icon27/04/20200
Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry

Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry

icon17/04/20200
Prices of pork, face masks heat up pricing committee’s meetingicon

Prices of pork, face masks heat up pricing committee’s meeting

BUSINESS
01/02/2020

The prices of pork and face masks were the centre of discussion at an extraordinary meeting of the steering committee for pricing on January 31 under the chair of its head, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.

Chung cakes with salmon stand out amid pork shortageicon

Chung cakes with salmon stand out amid pork shortage

SOCIETY
02/01/2020

A producer of the traditional Tet Chung cake has attracted lots of customers after using salmon to replace pork.

Vietnam to import large amounts of pork for Teticon

Vietnam to import large amounts of pork for Tet

BUSINESS
28/12/2019

Vietnam is facing a shortage of pork for the Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, so responsible ministries and departments plan to import 100,000 tons of pork for this largest and longest national holiday.

Large livestock firms should control pork prices: Agriculture Ministericon

Large livestock firms should control pork prices: Agriculture Minister

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

Large livestock enterprises should keep pork prices in check despite limited supplies on the domestic market due to African swine fever, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuen Cuong has said.

Pork prices hit all-time high in HCM Cityicon

Pork prices hit all-time high in HCM City

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

Prices of pork hit a record high with some supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City selling pork ribs at VND280,000 per kilogram and the price of pigs reaching VND90,000 per kilogram.

Lower tax for imported pork  to benefit consumersicon

Lower tax for imported pork  to benefit consumers

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

With a population of nearly 100 million, Viet Nam is one of the world's top pork consumers and second in Asia, only after China.

Vietnamese farmers keen on upsizing pig herds as prices skyrocketicon

Vietnamese farmers keen on upsizing pig herds as prices skyrocket

BUSINESS
27/11/2019

Local pig farmers desperately wanted to recover their pig herds amid the pig undersupply and price upsurge on the local market, but existing conditions are not favorable for the effort.

Higher pork prices push related food costs up in Vietnamicon

Higher pork prices push related food costs up in Vietnam

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

The sharp rise in pork prices has driven up the costs of related food in restaurants and markets.

Vietnam's inflation controllable despite soaring pork pricesicon

Vietnam's inflation controllable despite soaring pork prices

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

This years inflation is controllable at 3.3-3.9 per cent, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said while chairing a meeting early this week regarding the recent surge in pork prices, an essential foodstuff.

 
 
