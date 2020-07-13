post-pandemic
tin tức về post-pandemic mới nhất
icon
Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.
icon BUSINESS
20 giờ trước
Vietnam’s economy grew 1.81 per cent in the first half of 2020
icon TRAVEL
20 giờ trước
Only 28% of international travelers said they would travel again once the borders reopen, while 65% said they would think about safety first,
icon BUSINESS
13/07/2020
Despite a five-year high in first-half consumer price index, Vietnam is expected to bring inflation under control this year due to feeble demand for production and consumption, as well as shrunken demand in global markets.
icon FEATURE
03/06/2020
A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.
icon TRAVEL
09/05/2020
Travel + Leisure magazine of the United States has named Vietnam among its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists to visit as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) settles down globally and international travel is eased.