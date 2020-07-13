Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

14/07/2020 14:36:06 (GMT +7)

tag
 

post-pandemic

tin tức về post-pandemic mới nhất

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19icon
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.

 
Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans

Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans

icon3 giờ trước0
PM Phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with China

PM Phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with China

icon4 giờ trước0
Caution vital for economic resurgenceicon

Caution vital for economic resurgence

BUSINESS
20 giờ trước

Vietnam’s economy grew 1.81 per cent in the first half of 2020

Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: surveyicon

Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey

TRAVEL
20 giờ trước

Only 28% of international travelers said they would travel again once the borders reopen, while 65% said they would think about safety first,

Belt-tightening goes on as business attempts recoveryicon

Belt-tightening goes on as business attempts recovery

BUSINESS
13/07/2020

Despite a five-year high in first-half consumer price index, Vietnam is expected to bring inflation under control this year due to feeble demand for production and consumption, as well as shrunken demand in global markets.

Post-pandemic focus for new investmentsicon

Post-pandemic focus for new investments

FEATURE
03/06/2020

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

US magazine ranks Vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinationsicon

US magazine ranks Vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinations

TRAVEL
09/05/2020

Travel + Leisure magazine of the United States has named Vietnam among its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists to visit as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) settles down globally and international travel is eased.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 