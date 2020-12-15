 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Miền Trung và một năm gồng mình hứng chịu sạt lở
#Công an TP Cần Thơ bắt ông Trương Châu Hữu Danh
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam
#Diego Maradona qua đời
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

24/12/2020 10:14:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

poverty reduction

tin tức về poverty reduction mới nhất

Vietnam to accelerate socio-economic development among ethnic minoritiesicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Vietnam to accelerate socio-economic development among ethnic minorities

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Committee for Ethnic Minorities Affairs (CEMA) on Monday launched a project to help partners from central to local level promote their roles and strengths
 
Local leader devoted to helping citizens escape poverty

Local leader devoted to helping citizens escape poverty

icon15/12/20200
Vietnam sets an example in poverty reduction

Vietnam sets an example in poverty reduction

icon14/12/20200
Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handoutsicon

Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts

SOCIETY
07/10/2020
The 84-year-old Do Thi Mo in Thanh Hoa has become known across Vietnam after she asked local authorities not to classify her household as 'poor' in September last year, effectively forgoing many benefits and preferential treatment.
EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnamicon

EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam

BUSINESS
05/08/2020
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into force on August 1, is hoped to create a driving force to help Vietnam reap further achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth.
Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of povertyicon

Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty

SOCIETY
16/07/2020
Over the last five years, more than 2.1 million households have sustainably escaped from poverty thanks to social policy credit, which is said to be an important pillar of the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction.
Vietnam makes significant progress in labour qualityicon

Vietnam makes significant progress in labour quality

SOCIETY
14/02/2020
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung spoke to Vietnam News Agency about his ministry's achievements in 2019 and measures it plans to implement to reach its goals in 2020.
Economic development must go with environmental protection: PMicon

Economic development must go with environmental protection: PM

SOCIETY
02/01/2020
Economic development must go together with environmental protection and social development to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Hunger eradication and poverty reduction to ensure sustainable human rights implementationicon

Hunger eradication and poverty reduction to ensure sustainable human rights implementation

SOCIETY
21/12/2019
The Prime Minister has signed Decision No. 1722/QD-TTg approving the national target program on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2016 – 2020 period, which has added motivation for poverty reduction in Vietnam.  
Ethnic minority women accelerate poverty reduction with IR 4.0 technologiesicon

Ethnic minority women accelerate poverty reduction with IR 4.0 technologies

SOCIETY
19/12/2019
Representatives of co-operatives and groups of ethnic minority women gathered at a workshop yesterday to discuss using technology of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 for business and poverty reduction.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan receives WB’s country directoricon

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan receives WB’s country director

POLITICS
12/11/2019
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 21 appreciated the World Bank (WB)’s comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and its contributions to the country’s development in recent times.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 