The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Committee for Ethnic Minorities Affairs (CEMA) on Monday launched a project to help partners from central to local level promote their roles and strengths
07/10/2020
The 84-year-old Do Thi Mo in Thanh Hoa has become known across Vietnam after she asked local authorities not to classify her household as 'poor' in September last year, effectively forgoing many benefits and preferential treatment.
05/08/2020
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into force on August 1, is hoped to create a driving force to help Vietnam reap further achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth.
16/07/2020
Over the last five years, more than 2.1 million households have sustainably escaped from poverty thanks to social policy credit, which is said to be an important pillar of the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction.
14/02/2020
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung spoke to Vietnam News Agency about his ministry's achievements in 2019 and measures it plans to implement to reach its goals in 2020.
02/01/2020
Economic development must go together with environmental protection and social development to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
21/12/2019
The Prime Minister has signed Decision No. 1722/QD-TTg approving the national target program on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2016 – 2020 period, which has added motivation for poverty reduction in Vietnam.
19/12/2019
Representatives of co-operatives and groups of ethnic minority women gathered at a workshop yesterday to discuss using technology of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 for business and poverty reduction.
12/11/2019
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 21 appreciated the World Bank (WB)’s comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and its contributions to the country’s development in recent times.