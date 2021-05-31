power market
The government this month requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to review and re-submit the Power Development Plan VIII as the scheme is geared towards speeding up establishment of a competitive electricity market.
27/05/2021
The Electricity of Vietnam’s (EVN) latest report showed that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a decrease in electricity demand. The real electricity output in 2020 was 247 billion kwh and the additional charge growth rate was 3 percent.
02/03/2021
Vietnam needs about $128.3 billion of investment capital to develop its electricity industry in 2021-2030, according to draft electricity planning released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
07/12/2020
Vietnam Electricity (EVN) on December 6 signed various Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with investors of power projects in Laos to develop and purchase electricity from the neighbouring country in the time ahead.
26/11/2020
Solar power capacity is increasing thanks to significant changes in feed-in-tariff.
23/10/2020
There is great potential for the energy service companies market to develop in Vietnam as power consumption is forecast to increase sharply in the coming years, heard a workshop heard in HCM City on October 22.
08/09/2020
The National Assembly's economic committee held a hearing on the development of Vietnam's energy sector until 2030 yesterday.
19/08/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.
28/02/2020
An energy strategy that focuses on renewables, natural gas, energy efficiency and battery storage will attract private sector investment, the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) said in a report.
19/12/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has told the authorities of cities and provinces and Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) to stop proposing solar power projects under the feed-in tariff (FIT) program until a new decision is issued.
24/11/2019
The purchase prices of solar power will be set through auction, instead of using a common price for the entire country, or different prices for different thermal radiation zones, according to officials.
18/09/2019
The power demand is estimated to increase by 9.9% this year, according to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).
25/06/2019
The peak power output (Pmax) hit 38,147 MW on June 21, the highest figure recorded in Vietnam so far.