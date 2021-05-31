 
power market

Power plan revised to render market more competitiveicon
BUSINESS4 giờ trước0

Power plan revised to render market more competitive

The government this month requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to review and re-submit the Power Development Plan VIII as the scheme is geared towards speeding up establishment of a competitive electricity market.
 
Renewable power projects built to sell to foreign investors

Renewable power projects built to sell to foreign investors

icon31/05/20210
Vietnam’s energy giant sets ambitious revenue of $1.2 billion

Vietnam’s energy giant sets ambitious revenue of $1.2 billion

icon28/05/20210
Electricity prices still not falling despite oversupplyicon

Electricity prices still not falling despite oversupply

FEATURE
27/05/2021
The Electricity of Vietnam’s (EVN) latest report showed that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a decrease in electricity demand. The real electricity output in 2020 was 247 billion kwh and the additional charge growth rate was 3 percent.  
Vietnam needs more than $128 billion to develop electricity in the next nine yearsicon

Vietnam needs more than $128 billion to develop electricity in the next nine years

BUSINESS
02/03/2021
Vietnam needs about $128.3 billion of investment capital to develop its electricity industry in 2021-2030, according to draft electricity planning released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
EVN signs MoU to buy electricity, develop power projects in Laosicon

EVN signs MoU to buy electricity, develop power projects in Laos

BUSINESS
07/12/2020
Vietnam Electricity (EVN) on December 6 signed various Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with investors of power projects in Laos to develop and purchase electricity from the neighbouring country in the time ahead.
Vietnam’s renewable energy: Key guidance to investorsicon

Vietnam’s renewable energy: Key guidance to investors

BUSINESS
26/11/2020
Solar power capacity is increasing thanks to significant changes in feed-in-tariff.
Vietnam has potential for developing energy service companies marketicon

Vietnam has potential for developing energy service companies market

BUSINESS
23/10/2020
There is great potential for the energy service companies market to develop in Vietnam as power consumption is forecast to increase sharply in the coming years, heard a workshop heard in HCM City on October 22.
Ministry proposes overhaul of investment framework for power projectsicon

Ministry proposes overhaul of investment framework for power projects

BUSINESS
08/09/2020
The National Assembly's economic committee held a hearing on the development of Vietnam's energy sector until 2030 yesterday.
Ministry scraps single power price proposalicon

Ministry scraps single power price proposal

BUSINESS
19/08/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.    
Renewable energy poised to attract private investors: VBFicon

Renewable energy poised to attract private investors: VBF

BUSINESS
28/02/2020
An energy strategy that focuses on renewables, natural gas, energy efficiency and battery storage will attract private sector investment, the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) said in a report.
VN Trade Ministry orders halt to new solar power projectsicon

VN Trade Ministry orders halt to new solar power projects

BUSINESS
19/12/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has told the authorities of cities and provinces and Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) to stop proposing solar power projects under the feed-in tariff (FIT) program until a new decision is issued.  
Solar power prices to be set via auctionicon

Solar power prices to be set via auction

BUSINESS
24/11/2019
The purchase prices of solar power will be set through auction, instead of using a common price for the entire country, or different prices for different thermal radiation zones, according to officials.  
Vietnam's power consumption demand estimated to rise nearly 10% in 2019icon

Vietnam's power consumption demand estimated to rise nearly 10% in 2019

BUSINESS
18/09/2019
The power demand is estimated to increase by 9.9% this year, according to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).
Vietnam posts highest-ever power consumption due to hot wavesicon

Vietnam posts highest-ever power consumption due to hot waves

SOCIETY
25/06/2019
The peak power output (Pmax) hit 38,147 MW on June 21, the highest figure recorded in Vietnam so far.
 
 
