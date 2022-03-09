 
power projects

tin tức về power projects mới nhất

09/03/2022

Russian contractor seeks to withdraw from billion-dollar power project in Vietnam

Russian power engineering company Power Machines is seeking to withdraw from the billion-dollar Long Phu 1 thermal power plant project in Vietnam due to U.S. sanctions. 
 
Ministry orders review of wind, solar, hydropower projects

Energy giants seek nod to take over two BOT power plants

Vietnam requires US$150 billion for power projects by 2030

BUSINESS
24/11/2020
Vietnam will need US$150 billion in order to invest in power projects nationwide over the course of the following decade, according to a recent seminar on ways to mobilise international capital for independent power projects.
Urgent electricity projects proceeding slowly

BUSINESS
27/10/2020
The problems arising during site clearance and the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic have led to the slow implementation of the 500KV transmission line circuit 3 project.
Delayed BOT projects threaten to disrupt future power supply

BUSINESS
12/06/2020
A series of build-operate-transfer power projects are lagging behind set schedules by as much as a year due to the global pandemic, threading concern into the power supply issue in the coming time.
Strategy aims to ensure national energy security

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020
The National Energy Development Strategy by 2030, with vision to 2045 aims to ensure national energy security, which serves as a foundation for growth.
Power supply to be ensured next year

BUSINESS
23/12/2019
Power supply for production and domestic consumption in 2020 would be ensured, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Green financing: banks pull back

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/06/2019
Environmental protection projects in Vietnam need a fund of $753 billion. The State Bank of Vietnam has included green financing program in legal documents to drive loans to projects for sustainable development.
 
 
