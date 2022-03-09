power projects
tin tức về power projects mới nhất
icon
Russian power engineering company Power Machines is seeking to withdraw from the billion-dollar Long Phu 1 thermal power plant project in Vietnam due to U.S. sanctions.
icon BUSINESS
24/11/2020
Vietnam will need US$150 billion in order to invest in power projects nationwide over the course of the following decade, according to a recent seminar on ways to mobilise international capital for independent power projects.
icon BUSINESS
27/10/2020
The problems arising during site clearance and the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic have led to the slow implementation of the 500KV transmission line circuit 3 project.
icon BUSINESS
12/06/2020
A series of build-operate-transfer power projects are lagging behind set schedules by as much as a year due to the global pandemic, threading concern into the power supply issue in the coming time.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020
The National Energy Development Strategy by 2030, with vision to 2045 aims to ensure national energy security, which serves as a foundation for growth.
icon BUSINESS
23/12/2019
Power supply for production and domestic consumption in 2020 would be ensured, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/06/2019
Environmental protection projects in Vietnam need a fund of $753 billion. The State Bank of Vietnam has included green financing program in legal documents to drive loans to projects for sustainable development.