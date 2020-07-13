Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity billsicon
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

 
Ministry considers common retail power price

Ministry considers common retail power price

icon13/07/20200
Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements

Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements

icon10/07/20200
Energy revolutionicon

Energy revolution

BUSINESS
28/06/2020

The first solar panel, which was invented by French physician Alexandre Edmond Becquerel in 1839, has become a significant watershed for the energy sector in the future. 

Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunitiesicon

Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities

BUSINESS
09/06/2020

Experts forecast Vietnam’s wind power sector would further grow in line with the Government’s stronger regulatory support announced recently and rising investor interest, which has strengthened the project pipeline.

Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energyicon

Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy

BUSINESS
06/06/2020

While the renewable energy industry found favor among many foreign firms and foreign investment funds in the past, now, local players have become increasingly active, 

Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energyicon

Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy

BUSINESS
05/04/2020

Vietnam needed to develop policies to encourage investments in waste-to-energy, also called bioenergy, which would significantly contribute to protecting the environment, experts have said.

New home rates offer saving potentialicon

New home rates offer saving potential

BUSINESS
22/03/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested that relevant agencies and other ministries to formulate new plans in order to improve the current structure of residential electricity price tables to reflect economic growth and increased usage. 

US ties expand on back of power plansicon

US ties expand on back of power plans

BUSINESS
25/02/2020

Vietnam is diversifying its sources of power in the direction of reducing coal-fired power and raising the share of renewable energy and liquefied natural gas-based power, creating a new race for investors.

Vietnam to buy electricity from Laosicon

Vietnam to buy electricity from Laos

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) have signed five contracts to buy electricity from two Lao firms in the 2021-2022 period following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s approval.

Multiple investors petition PM over power purchase pricesicon

Multiple investors petition PM over power purchase prices

BUSINESS
24/12/2019

Of the total 127 projects, up to 89 solar power facilities with a total capacity of roughly 4,530 MW have been put into commercial operation, generating 30 million kilowatt hours of electricity each day.

SCIC fully divests Quang Ninh Thermal Powericon

SCIC fully divests Quang Ninh Thermal Power

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

SCIC wishes to fully divest its 11.42 per cent holding in Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC at double the market price, expecting to collect $53.04 million.

Indonesia accelerates plan to export electricity to Malaysiaicon

Indonesia accelerates plan to export electricity to Malaysia

BUSINESS
27/09/2019

The Indonesian state-owned electricity company PLN yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with its Malaysian counterpart, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), to begin a feasibility study on exporting 600MW of power to the neighbouring country.

Authorities to have check-up on Vietnam Electricity’s power production costsicon

Authorities to have check-up on Vietnam Electricity’s power production costs

BUSINESS
11/09/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will be checking electricity production and business costs of Vietnam Electricity (EVN) from last year.

Vinashin ex-leaders prosecuted for abusing position, powericon

Vinashin ex-leaders prosecuted for abusing position, power

SOCIETY
09/04/2019

Four former leaders of the State-run Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group (Vinashin), now the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC), have been charged with “abusing position and power to appropriate assets”.

 
 
