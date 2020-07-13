power
tin tức về power mới nhất
icon
Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.
icon BUSINESS
28/06/2020
The first solar panel, which was invented by French physician Alexandre Edmond Becquerel in 1839, has become a significant watershed for the energy sector in the future.
icon BUSINESS
09/06/2020
Experts forecast Vietnam’s wind power sector would further grow in line with the Government’s stronger regulatory support announced recently and rising investor interest, which has strengthened the project pipeline.
icon BUSINESS
06/06/2020
While the renewable energy industry found favor among many foreign firms and foreign investment funds in the past, now, local players have become increasingly active,
icon BUSINESS
05/04/2020
Vietnam needed to develop policies to encourage investments in waste-to-energy, also called bioenergy, which would significantly contribute to protecting the environment, experts have said.
icon BUSINESS
22/03/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested that relevant agencies and other ministries to formulate new plans in order to improve the current structure of residential electricity price tables to reflect economic growth and increased usage.
icon BUSINESS
25/02/2020
Vietnam is diversifying its sources of power in the direction of reducing coal-fired power and raising the share of renewable energy and liquefied natural gas-based power, creating a new race for investors.
icon BUSINESS
06/01/2020
Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) have signed five contracts to buy electricity from two Lao firms in the 2021-2022 period following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s approval.
icon BUSINESS
24/12/2019
Of the total 127 projects, up to 89 solar power facilities with a total capacity of roughly 4,530 MW have been put into commercial operation, generating 30 million kilowatt hours of electricity each day.
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
SCIC wishes to fully divest its 11.42 per cent holding in Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC at double the market price, expecting to collect $53.04 million.
icon BUSINESS
27/09/2019
The Indonesian state-owned electricity company PLN yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with its Malaysian counterpart, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), to begin a feasibility study on exporting 600MW of power to the neighbouring country.
icon BUSINESS
11/09/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will be checking electricity production and business costs of Vietnam Electricity (EVN) from last year.
icon SOCIETY
09/04/2019
Four former leaders of the State-run Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group (Vinashin), now the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC), have been charged with “abusing position and power to appropriate assets”.