PPP

tin tức về PPP mới nhất

Bill clarifies legal authority for in-principle approval of PPP projectsicon
BUSINESS18/03/20200

Bill clarifies legal authority for in-principle approval of PPP projects

Legal authority for approving in principle a Public-private Partnership (PPP) project would be given to the National Assembly or the Prime Minister, according to the bill on PPP investment being crafted by the Ministry of Investment and Planning.

 
Changing the PPP game

Changing the PPP game

icon02/03/20200
Crafting a workable PPP law in 2020

Crafting a workable PPP law in 2020

icon03/02/20200
New growth model for new decadeicon

New growth model for new decade

FEATURE
28/01/2020

In 2019, foreign direct investment attraction was a bright spot of Vietnam’s economic picture. It is expected to continue being one of the vital drivers of the country’s growth this year and beyond.

Ample opportunities for infrastructure investorsicon

Ample opportunities for infrastructure investors

BUSINESS
26/01/2020

The transport sector could make a breakthrough in investment mobilisation for national key projects this year.

Vietnamese infrastructure policy earns investors’ thumbs-upicon

Vietnamese infrastructure policy earns investors’ thumbs-up

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

To lure more foreign investment in infrastructure, Vietnam needs to have a clear public-private partnership (PPP) framework.

Investors sought for landfill improvement projectsicon

Investors sought for landfill improvement projects

SOCIETY
13/01/2020

The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for investment in the form of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to improve environmental conditions at three closed landfill sites.

US Development Finance eyes to invest in Vietnamese enterprisesicon

US Development Finance eyes to invest in Vietnamese enterprises

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

US Development Finance Corporation is committed to investing in Vietnam, particularly in energy, healthcare and infrastructure development.

Infrastructure developers await law on PPPicon

Infrastructure developers await law on PPP

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

The National Assembly is working on an investment law on public-private partnerships (PPP) which investors hope will settle legal conflicts.

Plans lodged for thorny BT schemesicon

Plans lodged for thorny BT schemes

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Problems in the parity-price principle have emerged in the latest decree on payment for build-transfer projects, with solutions to the matter remaining in wait.

What do foreign investors worry about when investing in VN infrastructure projects?icon

What do foreign investors worry about when investing in VN infrastructure projects?

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

There are three problems which may make foreign investors shrink when considering investment in transport infrastructure projects in Vietnam.

National Assembly deputies give voice as law on PPP takes shapeicon

National Assembly deputies give voice as law on PPP takes shape

BUSINESS
28/11/2019

The National Assembly has officially voiced support for the revenue risk sharing mechanism in the long-awaited draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships, but worries persist over feasible conditions, state budget affordability, and project scale.

Transformation ahead in PPP investment risk mechanismsicon

Transformation ahead in PPP investment risk mechanisms

BUSINESS
17/11/2019

Long-standing concerns could be solved in the latest version of the draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships ahead of National ­Assembly discussions.

PPPs take on South Korean flavouricon

PPPs take on South Korean flavour

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

With Vietnam as a focus of President Moon Jae-in’s New Southern Policy, South Korea is supporting the country’s development of the legal framework on public-private partnership investment.

Markers for a structured law on public-private partnershipsicon

Markers for a structured law on public-private partnerships

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

Vietnam is boosting attraction of investment through public-private partnerships. 

Financing for BOT projects in Vietnam on iceicon

Financing for BOT projects in Vietnam on ice

FEATURE
23/10/2019

Vietnam has closed its doors to international investors joining the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway initiative, catering to domestic groups only. 

Well-structured law to channel foreign investment into Vietnam’s infrastructureicon

Well-structured law to channel foreign investment into Vietnam’s infrastructure

BUSINESS
15/10/2019

The Vietnamese government is trying to lure investors to the country’s infrastructure development projects amid limited public funding and experts believe the investors will come if the government can create a sound legal and regulatory environment.

North-south expressway: success or failure depends on crediticon

North-south expressway: success or failure depends on credit

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

With the decision on canceling international bidding for the North-South expressway, the success or failure of the project now depends on the capability of domestic contractors and the credit to be provided.

First PPP agricultural project launched in Hau Giangicon

First PPP agricultural project launched in Hau Giang

BUSINESS
20/08/2019

The knowledge sharing and technical assistance project for agriculture was launched in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on August 19 with the debut of a public-private partnership (PPP) group for the project.

Loại bỏ mạnh tay, dừng 14 dự án BOT trên đường hiện cóicon

Loại bỏ mạnh tay, dừng 14 dự án BOT trên đường hiện có

Đầu tư
14/08/2019

Bộ Giao thông Vận tải đã dừng 14 dự án BOT có tiêu chí trên đường hiện hữu. Việc sụt giảm doanh thu của hàng chục dự án BOT khiến nảy sinh nhiều vấn đề phức tạp.

 
 
