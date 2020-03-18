PPP
tin tức về PPP mới nhất
Legal authority for approving in principle a Public-private Partnership (PPP) project would be given to the National Assembly or the Prime Minister, according to the bill on PPP investment being crafted by the Ministry of Investment and Planning.
icon FEATURE
28/01/2020
In 2019, foreign direct investment attraction was a bright spot of Vietnam’s economic picture. It is expected to continue being one of the vital drivers of the country’s growth this year and beyond.
icon BUSINESS
26/01/2020
The transport sector could make a breakthrough in investment mobilisation for national key projects this year.
icon BUSINESS
13/01/2020
To lure more foreign investment in infrastructure, Vietnam needs to have a clear public-private partnership (PPP) framework.
icon SOCIETY
13/01/2020
The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for investment in the form of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to improve environmental conditions at three closed landfill sites.
icon BUSINESS
10/01/2020
US Development Finance Corporation is committed to investing in Vietnam, particularly in energy, healthcare and infrastructure development.
icon BUSINESS
09/12/2019
The National Assembly is working on an investment law on public-private partnerships (PPP) which investors hope will settle legal conflicts.
icon BUSINESS
05/12/2019
Problems in the parity-price principle have emerged in the latest decree on payment for build-transfer projects, with solutions to the matter remaining in wait.
icon BUSINESS
05/12/2019
There are three problems which may make foreign investors shrink when considering investment in transport infrastructure projects in Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
28/11/2019
The National Assembly has officially voiced support for the revenue risk sharing mechanism in the long-awaited draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships, but worries persist over feasible conditions, state budget affordability, and project scale.
icon BUSINESS
17/11/2019
Long-standing concerns could be solved in the latest version of the draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships ahead of National Assembly discussions.
icon BUSINESS
28/10/2019
With Vietnam as a focus of President Moon Jae-in’s New Southern Policy, South Korea is supporting the country’s development of the legal framework on public-private partnership investment.
icon BUSINESS
28/10/2019
Vietnam is boosting attraction of investment through public-private partnerships.
icon FEATURE
23/10/2019
Vietnam has closed its doors to international investors joining the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway initiative, catering to domestic groups only.
icon BUSINESS
15/10/2019
The Vietnamese government is trying to lure investors to the country’s infrastructure development projects amid limited public funding and experts believe the investors will come if the government can create a sound legal and regulatory environment.
icon BUSINESS
08/10/2019
With the decision on canceling international bidding for the North-South expressway, the success or failure of the project now depends on the capability of domestic contractors and the credit to be provided.
icon BUSINESS
20/08/2019
The knowledge sharing and technical assistance project for agriculture was launched in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on August 19 with the debut of a public-private partnership (PPP) group for the project.
icon Đầu tư
14/08/2019
Bộ Giao thông Vận tải đã dừng 14 dự án BOT có tiêu chí trên đường hiện hữu. Việc sụt giảm doanh thu của hàng chục dự án BOT khiến nảy sinh nhiều vấn đề phức tạp.