Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

08/05/2020 11:52:18 (GMT +7)

tag
 

president ho chi minh

tin tức về president ho chi minh mới nhất

Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Hanoiicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS0 giờ trước0

Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Hanoi

Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, cut the ribbon to open the exhibition “Ho Chi Minh – Sketches of Portrait” in Hanoi on May 7.

 
President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign

President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign

icon22 giờ trước0
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart

icon04/05/20200
Hanoi to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday with diverse activitiesicon

Hanoi to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday with diverse activities

SOCIETY
20/04/2020

Hanoi will organise a range of activities to mark the 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19), according to a plan recently adopted by the municipal Party Committee.

Sen Village Festival 2020 to take place in mid-Mayicon

Sen Village Festival 2020 to take place in mid-May

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020

The annual Sen (Lotus) Village Festival 2020 will be held from May 15 to 19 in Vinh City, Nam Dan District and other districts and towns in Nghe An Province to show gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh.

Vietnam attends international Buddhism conference in Indiaicon

Vietnam attends international Buddhism conference in India

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

Scholars from Vietnam, India and other countries including Australia and Belgium exchanged views on Buddhism’s role in India’s Bhubaneswar city on February 8-9.

Vietnam makes breakthroughs under Communist Party's leadershipicon

Vietnam makes breakthroughs under Communist Party's leadership

PHOTOS
18/01/2020

15 years after founding the Communist Party on February 3, 1930, Vietnam, under the Party's leadership, made breakthrough in the long war against the French with the successful August Revolution.

Visiting the historical house where President Ho pens the Declaration of Independenceicon

Visiting the historical house where President Ho pens the Declaration of Independence

PHOTOS
14/11/2019

Situated in Hang Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi, the house at 48 Hang Ngang street is a historical place where President Ho Chi Minh penned the Declaration of Independence. 

Vietnam-India ties to play increasingly important role in region, world: Ambassadoricon

Vietnam-India ties to play increasingly important role in region, world: Ambassador

POLITICS
30/09/2019

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma has granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

An Egyptian: “I cry when listening to songs about President Ho Chi Minh”icon

An Egyptian: “I cry when listening to songs about President Ho Chi Minh”

VIETNAM & WORLD
30/09/2019

President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese people, is much loved and respected by the Egyptians.

Artist and 2,000 portraits of President Ho Chi Minhicon

Artist and 2,000 portraits of President Ho Chi Minh

VIDEO
03/09/2019

Artist Xuan Phuc did not have the chance to meet President Ho Chi Minh. However, he has drawn more than 2,000 portraits of President Ho Chi Minh.

Exhibition 'Remembering Uncle Ho' kicks off in Hanoiicon

Exhibition 'Remembering Uncle Ho' kicks off in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/09/2019

A range of artworks featuring President Ho Chi Minh by 39 prominent Vietnamese painters and sculptors are being displayed at an exhibition that opened in Hanoi on August 30.

Exhibition portrays President Ho Chi Minh through international archivesicon

Exhibition portrays President Ho Chi Minh through international archives

VIDEO
29/08/2019

Some of France’s Archives National d’Outre Mer (National Archives Overseas) most valuable documents about late President Ho Chi Minh are being displayed at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Book on President Ho Chi Minh’s testament to be published in Russiaicon

Book on President Ho Chi Minh’s testament to be published in Russia

VIDEO
17/08/2019

A book reflecting late President Ho Chi Minh’s writing of his testament will be translated into Russian and published in the East European country in the time ahead.

Book features 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testamenticon

Book features 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

A pictorial book titled “50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament (1969-2019)” has been introduced to the public.

Photos recall glorious historical pagesicon

Photos recall glorious historical pages

PHOTOS
14/08/2019

74 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed the Declaration of Independence in Hanoi, announcing the birth of Vietnam. From this historic moment, a new chapter has opened in the nation’s history.

President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum reopens to visitorsicon

President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum reopens to visitors

SOCIETY
10/08/2019

The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi will be reopened to visitors from August 15 after a periodic repair and maintenance.

Russia’s garden named after President Ho Chi Minhicon

Russia’s garden named after President Ho Chi Minh

VIETNAM & WORLD
10/08/2019

A garden on Borishenko street, the Russian city of Vladivostok, has been officially named after President Ho Chi Minh.

150 young Vietnamese expats join 2019 summer campicon

150 young Vietnamese expats join 2019 summer camp

VIETNAM & WORLD
11/07/2019

As many as 150 young Vietnamese expats from 29 countries worldwide are joining the annual summer camp in Vietnam from July 10-26, according to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 