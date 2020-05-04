president ho chi minh
tin tức về president ho chi minh mới nhất
Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, cut the ribbon to open the exhibition “Ho Chi Minh – Sketches of Portrait” in Hanoi on May 7.
20/04/2020
Hanoi will organise a range of activities to mark the 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19), according to a plan recently adopted by the municipal Party Committee.
17/02/2020
The annual Sen (Lotus) Village Festival 2020 will be held from May 15 to 19 in Vinh City, Nam Dan District and other districts and towns in Nghe An Province to show gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh.
10/02/2020
Scholars from Vietnam, India and other countries including Australia and Belgium exchanged views on Buddhism’s role in India’s Bhubaneswar city on February 8-9.
18/01/2020
15 years after founding the Communist Party on February 3, 1930, Vietnam, under the Party's leadership, made breakthrough in the long war against the French with the successful August Revolution.
14/11/2019
Situated in Hang Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi, the house at 48 Hang Ngang street is a historical place where President Ho Chi Minh penned the Declaration of Independence.
30/09/2019
Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma has granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
30/09/2019
President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese people, is much loved and respected by the Egyptians.
03/09/2019
Artist Xuan Phuc did not have the chance to meet President Ho Chi Minh. However, he has drawn more than 2,000 portraits of President Ho Chi Minh.
01/09/2019
A range of artworks featuring President Ho Chi Minh by 39 prominent Vietnamese painters and sculptors are being displayed at an exhibition that opened in Hanoi on August 30.
29/08/2019
Some of France’s Archives National d’Outre Mer (National Archives Overseas) most valuable documents about late President Ho Chi Minh are being displayed at an exhibition in Hanoi.
17/08/2019
A book reflecting late President Ho Chi Minh’s writing of his testament will be translated into Russian and published in the East European country in the time ahead.
14/08/2019
A pictorial book titled “50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament (1969-2019)” has been introduced to the public.
14/08/2019
74 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed the Declaration of Independence in Hanoi, announcing the birth of Vietnam. From this historic moment, a new chapter has opened in the nation’s history.
10/08/2019
The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi will be reopened to visitors from August 15 after a periodic repair and maintenance.
10/08/2019
A garden on Borishenko street, the Russian city of Vladivostok, has been officially named after President Ho Chi Minh.
11/07/2019
As many as 150 young Vietnamese expats from 29 countries worldwide are joining the annual summer camp in Vietnam from July 10-26, according to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.