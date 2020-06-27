press conference
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that the 36th ASEAN Summit which was held on June 26 via video conference was a success.
Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung mentioned two growth scenarios for the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, during a press conference in Hanoi on February 5 following the government’s monthly meeting.
Denmark pledges to strengthen and expand cooperation with Vietnam in the field of energy in the coming time, said Morten Baek, Permanent Secretary at the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate.
The eighth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) will open on October 21 and close on November 27, deputy head of the NA Office Nguyen Manh Hung told a press conference in Hanoi on October 18.
Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung on October 2 affirmed that Vietnam has achieved the highest gross domestic product growth in the past nine years.
The organisers of the Miss World Vietnam 2019 beauty pageant have unveiled the luxury tiara which will be presented to the competition’s winning beauty queen during a recent press conference in Danang.
The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 4 to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of seven laws which were adopted at the seventh session of the 14th National Assembly.