Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 26/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

29/06/2020 07:45:09 (GMT +7)

tag
 

press conference

tin tức về press conference mới nhất

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: 36th ASEAN Summit a successicon
POLITICS27/06/20200

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: 36th ASEAN Summit a success

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that the 36th ASEAN Summit which was held on June 26 via video conference was a success.

 
Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma

Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma

icon03/06/20200
Government press conference clarifies issues of concern

Government press conference clarifies issues of concern

icon03/06/20200
Minister: two growth scenarios amid coronavirus outbreakicon

Minister: two growth scenarios amid coronavirus outbreak

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung mentioned two growth scenarios for the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, during a press conference in Hanoi on February 5 following the government’s monthly meeting.

Denmark pledges to expand energy partnership with Vietnamicon

Denmark pledges to expand energy partnership with Vietnam

POLITICS
06/11/2019

Denmark pledges to strengthen and expand cooperation with Vietnam in the field of energy in the coming time, said Morten Baek, Permanent Secretary at the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate.

14th NA’s eighth session to open on October 21icon

14th NA’s eighth session to open on October 21

POLITICS
18/10/2019

The eighth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) will open on October 21 and close on November 27, deputy head of the NA Office Nguyen Manh Hung told a press conference in Hanoi on October 18.

Minister: Vietnam achieves highest GDP growth in nine yearsicon

Minister: Vietnam achieves highest GDP growth in nine years

POLITICS
03/10/2019

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung on October 2 affirmed that Vietnam has achieved the highest gross domestic product growth in the past nine years.

Tiara unveiled for Miss World Vietnam 2019 pageanticon

Tiara unveiled for Miss World Vietnam 2019 pageant

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/07/2019

 The organisers of the Miss World Vietnam 2019 beauty pageant have unveiled the luxury tiara which will be presented to the competition’s winning beauty queen during a recent press conference in Danang.

VN President’s order on promulgation of seven lawsicon

VN President’s order on promulgation of seven laws

POLITICS
05/07/2019

The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 4 to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of seven laws which were adopted at the seventh session of the 14th National Assembly.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 