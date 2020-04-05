Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19: HCM City hotels allowed to resume receiving touristsicon
COVID-19: HCM City hotels allowed to resume receiving tourists

Tourist accommodation establishments operating in Ho Chi Minh City will be permitted to receive new arrivals, under the condition that they fully comply with the requirements aimed at preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 
HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention

PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread

Vietnamese overseas advised to stay calm amid COVID-19

26/03/2020

Vietnamese people living abroad have been advised to stay calm, practice social distancing and exercise preventive measures against the COVID-19, an official told the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.

Festivals may be cancelled due to coronavirus threat

02/02/2020

The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recommended postponing or cancelling traditional festivals which are yet to start, and for those which already began in the face of the threat of coronavirus.

 
 
