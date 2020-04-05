preventive measures
tin tức về preventive measures mới nhất
icon
Tourist accommodation establishments operating in Ho Chi Minh City will be permitted to receive new arrivals, under the condition that they fully comply with the requirements aimed at preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon SOCIETY
26/03/2020
Vietnamese people living abroad have been advised to stay calm, practice social distancing and exercise preventive measures against the COVID-19, an official told the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/02/2020
The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recommended postponing or cancelling traditional festivals which are yet to start, and for those which already began in the face of the threat of coronavirus.