Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

tin tức về Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc mới nhất

Dong Nai suggests expanding HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expresswayicon
SOCIETY19/03/20200

Dong Nai suggests expanding HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway

The People Committee of Dong Nai province has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc consider investment to expand the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway to ease traffic congestion.

 
PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’

PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’

icon19/03/20200
Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister

Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister

icon17/03/20200
Vietnam now at “golden stage” of COVID-19 fight: PMicon

Vietnam now at “golden stage” of COVID-19 fight: PM

POLITICS
17/03/2020

Vietnam is now at the “golden stage” of COVID-19 prevention and control, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 16.

How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?icon

How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?

FEATURE
16/03/2020

Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.

Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemicicon

Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemic

POLITICS
14/03/2020

The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.

PM urges firms to build scenarios to prevent operation disruptionicon

PM urges firms to build scenarios to prevent operation disruption

POLITICS
13/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urges firms to prepare scenarios to ensure they can continue operation in any circumstances.

Vietnamese PM urges strengthening COVID-19 fighticon

Vietnamese PM urges strengthening COVID-19 fight

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a directive on March 11, requesting stronger actions to prevent and control COVID-19 amid new developments of the outbreak.

Vietnam puts on alert for livestock diseasesicon

Vietnam puts on alert for livestock diseases

SOCIETY
11/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered the implementation of drastic, comprehensive solutions to fight diseases in cattle and poultry.

Visa-free entry suspended for overseas Vietnamese from COVID-19-hit countriesicon

Visa-free entry suspended for overseas Vietnamese from COVID-19-hit countries

SOCIETY
06/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to suspend visa-free entry for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from countries whose citizens have visa-free entry unilaterally halted, firstly the Republic of Korea and COVID-19-hit nations.

Socio-economic situation remains stable despite COVID-19 outbreak: PMicon

Socio-economic situation remains stable despite COVID-19 outbreak: PM

POLITICS
03/03/2020

Despite difficulties resulting from the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Vietnam’s socio-economic situation in February basically remained stable, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Ministries ask for permission to change SOE divestment plansicon

Ministries ask for permission to change SOE divestment plans

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

Ministries are working to convince Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to amend divestment plans at some large State-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Vietnamese PM lauds medical workers’ contributions to COVID-19 fighticon

Vietnamese PM lauds medical workers’ contributions to COVID-19 fight

POLITICS
28/02/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 27 praised doctors and medical workers for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19, saying they have helped bring peace of mind for the public.

PM tells sugar firms it's time to sink or swimicon

PM tells sugar firms it's time to sink or swim

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

The sugar industry will have greater development opportunities if it can re-organise itself more effectively, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting on Tuesday.

Vietnam doing well in COVID-19 fight: PM Phucicon

Vietnam doing well in COVID-19 fight: PM Phuc

POLITICS
17/02/2020

Vietnam is doing very well in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including the repatriation of its citizens, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed on February 17.

Basic factors of e-Government must be completed this year: PMicon

Basic factors of e-Government must be completed this year: PM

POLITICS
12/02/2020

Factors that form the foundation of an e-Government must be completed in 2020, which is one of the tasks in e-Government building for the year, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Steering committee to guide maritime economyicon

Steering committee to guide maritime economy

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently issued a decision to establish a national steering committee to implement Viet Nam's marine economic development strategy by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Vietnam acts to improve labour productivityicon

Vietnam acts to improve labour productivity

BUSINESS
09/02/2020

Vietnam will launch a national programme to improve labour productivity, a critical factor for the middle-income country to enhance its competitiveness and develop.

Teleconference to talk e-Government buildingicon

Teleconference to talk e-Government building

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/02/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s proposals on organising a teleconference on e-Government.

PM requests mitigating economic impact from coronavirus outbreakicon

PM requests mitigating economic impact from coronavirus outbreak

POLITICS
06/02/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked departments and agencies to immediately take measures to mitigate economic impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak, during the government’s monthly meeting in Hanoi on February 5.

 
 
