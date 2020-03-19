Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc
tin tức về Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc mới nhất
The People Committee of Dong Nai province has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc consider investment to expand the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway to ease traffic congestion.
17/03/2020
Vietnam is now at the “golden stage” of COVID-19 prevention and control, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 16.
16/03/2020
Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.
14/03/2020
The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.
13/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urges firms to prepare scenarios to ensure they can continue operation in any circumstances.
12/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a directive on March 11, requesting stronger actions to prevent and control COVID-19 amid new developments of the outbreak.
11/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered the implementation of drastic, comprehensive solutions to fight diseases in cattle and poultry.
06/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to suspend visa-free entry for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from countries whose citizens have visa-free entry unilaterally halted, firstly the Republic of Korea and COVID-19-hit nations.
03/03/2020
Despite difficulties resulting from the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Vietnam’s socio-economic situation in February basically remained stable, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
29/02/2020
Ministries are working to convince Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to amend divestment plans at some large State-owned enterprises (SOEs).
28/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 27 praised doctors and medical workers for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19, saying they have helped bring peace of mind for the public.
19/02/2020
The sugar industry will have greater development opportunities if it can re-organise itself more effectively, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting on Tuesday.
17/02/2020
Vietnam is doing very well in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including the repatriation of its citizens, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed on February 17.
12/02/2020
Factors that form the foundation of an e-Government must be completed in 2020, which is one of the tasks in e-Government building for the year, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
11/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently issued a decision to establish a national steering committee to implement Viet Nam's marine economic development strategy by 2030, with a vision to 2045.
09/02/2020
Vietnam will launch a national programme to improve labour productivity, a critical factor for the middle-income country to enhance its competitiveness and develop.
08/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s proposals on organising a teleconference on e-Government.
06/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked departments and agencies to immediately take measures to mitigate economic impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak, during the government’s monthly meeting in Hanoi on February 5.