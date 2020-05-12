prime minister
A mobile money pilot project has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, marking a bold step for the development of payments using telecommunication accounts in Vietnam, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung said.
08/04/2020
Security forces operating in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province have intensified their efforts to deal with any violations of social distancing measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
02/04/2020
Banking services will remain available to meet the transaction demands of businesses and individuals, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).
25/01/2020
By the end of 2025, Vietnam targets to have at least 80% of adults in the country to have bank accounts and the number of non-cash transactions to expand 20 – 25% annually.
03/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.
04/12/2019
The public capital must be allocated based on market principles, said an expert.
25/11/2019
Around 50% of Samsung's smartphones and tablets are produced in Vietnam and exported to 128 countries and territories.
15/11/2019
Vietnam will host the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), followed by the 11th ASEAN Para Games (Para Games 11) in 2021, as announced by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 14.
15/09/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme for conserving endangered sea turtle species of Vietnam until 2025, with a vision to 2030.
07/07/2019
The Prime Minister has recently given green light to the project on strengthening State management over the circumvention of trade remedies, and fraudulent acts of origins.
06/07/2019
