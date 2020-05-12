Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval
BUSINESS12/05/2020

Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval

A mobile money pilot project has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, marking a bold step for the development of payments using telecommunication accounts in Vietnam, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung said.

 
ICT firms report revenue reduction of up to 90 percent

ICT firms report revenue reduction of up to 90 percent

10/05/2020
Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost

20/04/2020
Quang Ninh gets tough on social distancing violations

Quang Ninh gets tough on social distancing violations

SOCIETY
08/04/2020

Security forces operating in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province have intensified their efforts to deal with any violations of social distancing measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing

Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing

BUSINESS
02/04/2020

Banking services will remain available to meet the transaction demands of businesses and individuals, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

PM approves Vietnam national strategy for financial inclusion until 2025

PM approves Vietnam national strategy for financial inclusion until 2025

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

By the end of 2025, Vietnam targets to have at least 80% of adults in the country to have bank accounts and the number of non-cash transactions to expand 20 – 25% annually.

Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling, fraud

Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling, fraud

POLITICS
03/01/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.

Efficient resource utilization may help Vietnam GDP grow 9-10%

Efficient resource utilization may help Vietnam GDP grow 9-10%

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The public capital must be allocated based on market principles, said an expert.

58% of Samsung smartphone revenue comes from Vietnam: PM

58% of Samsung smartphone revenue comes from Vietnam: PM

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

Around 50% of Samsung's smartphones and tablets are produced in Vietnam and exported to 128 countries and territories.

Vietnam to host SEA Games 31 in 2021

Vietnam to host SEA Games 31 in 2021

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019

Vietnam will host the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), followed by the 11th ASEAN Para Games (Para Games 11) in 2021, as announced by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 14.

Programme to promote conservation of endangered sea turtles

Programme to promote conservation of endangered sea turtles

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/09/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme for conserving endangered sea turtle species of Vietnam until 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Vietnam steps up measures against trade remedy circumvention

Vietnam steps up measures against trade remedy circumvention

BUSINESS
07/07/2019

The Prime Minister has recently given green light to the project on strengthening State management over the circumvention of trade remedies, and fraudulent acts of origins.

Vietnam steps up measures against trade remedy circumvention

Vietnam steps up measures against trade remedy circumvention

BUSINESS
06/07/2019

The Prime Minister has recently given green light to the project on strengthening State management over the circumvention of trade remedies, and fraudulent acts of origins.

 
 
