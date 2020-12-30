prisoners
tin tức về prisoners mới nhất
icon
The implementation of regimes and policies for inmates to serve imprisonment sentences in prisons has always been the target of hostile forces and opposers aiming to abuse and distort Vietnam in violation of democracy and human rights.
icon SOCIETY
13/12/2019
Prisoners at the No. 3 detention center are all guaranteed to enjoy the most basic human right to maintain physical condition, thereby other rights can be promoted.
icon SOCIETY
21/11/2019
More than 100 drug addicts being treated at a health centre have escaped.