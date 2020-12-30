 
prisoners

tin tức về prisoners mới nhất

Prisoners at work: The stepping stone of remuneration and reintegration into the communityicon
SOCIETY30/12/20200

Prisoners at work: The stepping stone of remuneration and reintegration into the community

The implementation of regimes and policies for inmates to serve imprisonment sentences in prisons has always been the target of hostile forces and opposers aiming to abuse and distort Vietnam in violation of democracy and human rights.
 
Police officer teaches prisoners to read and write

Police officer teaches prisoners to read and write

icon30/12/20200
Impressive model of friendly bookcase at Ngoc Ly detention center

Impressive model of friendly bookcase at Ngoc Ly detention center

icon26/12/20200
The human rights situation of prisoners always complies with regulationsicon

The human rights situation of prisoners always complies with regulations

SOCIETY
13/12/2019
Prisoners at the No. 3 detention center are all guaranteed to enjoy the most basic human right to maintain physical condition, thereby other rights can be promoted.
Addicts flee treatment centreicon

Addicts flee treatment centre

SOCIETY
21/11/2019
More than 100 drug addicts being treated at a health centre have escaped.
 
 
