Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 27/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

28/03/2020 16:04:53 (GMT +7)

tag
 

private schools

tin tức về private schools mới nhất

Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?icon
SOCIETY21/03/20200

Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?

Following requests from tourism and manufacturing companies, private schools are now calling for help from the State.

 
Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low

icon20/03/20200
Fearing bankruptcies, private schools call for help amid virus outbreak

Fearing bankruptcies, private schools call for help amid virus outbreak

icon09/03/20200
Education draws foreign investmenticon

Education draws foreign investment

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

As of 2019, Vietnam counted five foreign invested universities, 68 private schools and 170 public ones.

Feeling the heat with high school examsicon

Feeling the heat with high school exams

SOCIETY
03/07/2019

“Can you believe it, our Thăng Long (Ascending Dragon) has become Hạ Long (Descending Dragon)!” exclaimed one graduate of the school, one of the top public schools in Hanoi.

Private schools to take more important role in education developmenticon

Private schools to take more important role in education development

SOCIETY
08/05/2019

The Government recognises the importance of private schools to development of the national education system, the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Children has said.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 