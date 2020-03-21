private schools
tin tức về private schools mới nhất
Following requests from tourism and manufacturing companies, private schools are now calling for help from the State.
18/02/2020
As of 2019, Vietnam counted five foreign invested universities, 68 private schools and 170 public ones.
03/07/2019
“Can you believe it, our Thăng Long (Ascending Dragon) has become Hạ Long (Descending Dragon)!” exclaimed one graduate of the school, one of the top public schools in Hanoi.
08/05/2019
The Government recognises the importance of private schools to development of the national education system, the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Children has said.