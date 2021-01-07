private sector
tin tức về private sector mới nhất
Vietnam’s development outlook is set to be formulated over the next few weeks when the 13th National Party Congress takes place in Hanoi,
24/11/2020
The growth of domestic firms, especially private ones, is expected to cause a significant qualitative change in FDI and export attraction.
04/10/2020
The private economic sector's strong development to become an 'important driving force' of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.
17/09/2020
In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which that has changed value chains, this is an opportunity for us to rethink and rise. The chance to catch up with the world is huge if the economy is restructured.
09/06/2020
National Assembly (NA) deputy Do Van Sinh, Permanent Member of NA Economic Committee, talks about the disbursement process for public investment projects this year.
05/02/2020
Vietnam presented a US$45 billion opportunity for the private sector to invest in sustainable development to help achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
16/01/2020
Dr. Tran Du Lich, a member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory group, talks on the main hindrances preventing Vietnam from gaining more economic achievements in the course of implementing the 10-year National Economic Strategy (2011-20).
16/01/2020
Associate Professor Dinh Trong Thinh of Academy of Finance talks about the important role of the private sector in the national economy.
25/12/2019
A major proportion of bank loans are provided for the business community, particularly the private sector and individuals.
20/12/2019
The private sector in Viet Nam should receive support to become a pillar of the local economy, said Nguyen Thi Nga, chairwoman of BRG Group.
11/11/2019
Since it normalized relations with the powers like China in 1991 and the USA in 1995, Vietnam has begun to integrate into the global economy.
08/11/2019
The IFC and the ADB pledged to provide further support for Vietnam while meeting with Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh in Hanoi on November 7.
27/09/2019
Vietnam is being encouraged to focus more on developing a skilled workforce, the domestic private sector, and improvement of regulations to attract companies on the Fortune Global 500 list to serve the new development era.
28/06/2019
The list of Vietnam’s 50 best-performing companies (Top 50) was announced by the Nhip Cau Dau Tu (Investment Bridge) magazine and Thien Viet Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City on June 27.