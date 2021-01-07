 
private sector

tin tức về private sector mới nhất

Party congress to highlight critical role of private sectoricon
FEATURE07/01/20210

Party congress to highlight critical role of private sector

Vietnam’s development outlook is set to be formulated over the next few weeks when the 13th National Party Congress takes place in Hanoi, 
 
Do the Vietnamese still have a chance?

icon23/12/20200
Demand stimulus: where to begin?

icon30/11/20200
Clearing bottlenecks for development of private enterprisesicon

Clearing bottlenecks for development of private enterprises

FEATURE
24/11/2020
The growth of domestic firms, especially private ones, is expected to cause a significant qualitative change in FDI and export attraction.
Private sector – an important driving force of VN economyicon

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy

FEATURE
04/10/2020
The private economic sector's strong development to become an 'important driving force' of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.
Rise for national prideicon

Rise for national pride

FEATURE
17/09/2020
In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which that has changed value chains, this is an opportunity for us to rethink and rise. The chance to catch up with the world is huge if the economy is restructured.
The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursementicon

The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement

BUSINESS
09/06/2020
National Assembly (NA) deputy Do Van Sinh, Permanent Member of NA Economic Committee, talks about the disbursement process for public investment projects this year.
Sustainable development a $45 billion opportunity for the private sector: Standard Charteredicon

Sustainable development a $45 billion opportunity for the private sector: Standard Chartered

BUSINESS
05/02/2020
Vietnam presented a US$45 billion opportunity for the private sector to invest in sustainable development to help achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.  
Positive thinking will help Vietnam fly highicon

Positive thinking will help Vietnam fly high

BUSINESS
16/01/2020
Dr. Tran Du Lich, a member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory group, talks on the main hindrances preventing Vietnam from gaining more economic achievements in the course of implementing the 10-year National Economic Strategy (2011-20).
Private sector must drive economy: academicicon

Private sector must drive economy: academic

BUSINESS
16/01/2020
Associate Professor Dinh Trong Thinh of Academy of Finance talks about the important role of the private sector in the national economy.
State firms make up 5% of total corporate loans in Vietnamicon

State firms make up 5% of total corporate loans in Vietnam

BUSINESS
25/12/2019
A major proportion of bank loans are provided for the business community, particularly the private sector and individuals.
Private sector should be pillar of Vietnam economy: experticon

Private sector should be pillar of Vietnam economy: expert

BUSINESS
20/12/2019
The private sector in Viet Nam should receive support to become a pillar of the local economy, said Nguyen Thi Nga, chairwoman of BRG Group.
Who will lead Vietnam's economy?icon

Who will lead Vietnam's economy?

FEATURE
11/11/2019
Since it normalized relations with the powers like China in 1991 and the USA in 1995, Vietnam has begun to integrate into the global economy.
IFC, ADB pledge to continue support for Vietnamicon

IFC, ADB pledge to continue support for Vietnam

POLITICS
08/11/2019
The IFC and the ADB pledged to provide further support for Vietnam while meeting with Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh in Hanoi on November 7.
Reaching high for the Fortune Global 500icon

Reaching high for the Fortune Global 500

FEATURE
27/09/2019
Vietnam is being encouraged to focus more on developing a skilled workforce, the domestic private sector, and improvement of regulations to attract companies on the Fortune Global 500 list to serve the new development era. 
Vietnam’s 50 best-performing firms announcedicon

Vietnam’s 50 best-performing firms announced

BUSINESS
28/06/2019
The list of Vietnam’s 50 best-performing companies (Top 50) was announced by the Nhip Cau Dau Tu (Investment Bridge) magazine and Thien Viet Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City on June 27.
 
 
