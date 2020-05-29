Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Property firms

tin tức về Property firms mới nhất

VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19icon
BUSINESS29/05/20200

VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19

The primary supply of corporate bonds has dropped sharply as the epidemic has upset enterprises’ business plans. Many have postponed bond issuance plans.

 
Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic

Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic

icon23/05/20200
Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities

Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities

icon19/05/20200
Property firms outpace banks in bond issuanceicon

Property firms outpace banks in bond issuance

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

Real estate enterprises outpaced banks to issue the largest volume of corporate bonds last month, according to a newly released report by SSI Securities Corporation.

 
 
