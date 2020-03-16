Property
Real estate companies will suffer in the short term due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the overall outlook remains positive, according to a CBRE report.
04/03/2020
Townwhouses appear a promising investment channel with fairly good yield rates, especially as liquidity will improve in the real estate market.
03/03/2020
The Ministry of Construction has issued a new circular allowing developers to build commercial apartments measuring 25 square meters each, with effect from July 1.
02/03/2020
The local retail property market has reached the saturation point years ago and now empty storefronts and shopping centres are putting a dent in forecasts.
02/03/2020
A handy infographic of the most important figures from the Vietnamese green building market.
02/03/2020
Detailed regulations are needed to promote a healthy condotel market, which has been going off-track for years due to an unclear legal framework, experts have said.
28/02/2020
Japanese investors continued to demonstrate their confidence in the Vietnamese real estate market with recent involvement in new large-scale projects.
28/02/2020
Several years ago, a large wave of condotels was introduced to the market across Vietnam.
27/02/2020
Rents for commercial spaces in HCM City’s main streets have been decreasing in recent months due to lower demand, according to experts.
20/02/2020
With their massive land funds and ample investment inflows for transport infrastructure development, the suburban cities surrounding Ho Chi Minh City are projected to become the next hotspot for investors and buyers.
19/02/2020
The Vietnam Real Estate Association (VNREA) will next month propose solutions to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to remove difficulties in administrative procedures, capital and cut loan interest for real estate businesses.
18/02/2020
Six foreign organisations and 35 foreigners were granted red books to purchase a number of apartments in Hanoi.
17/02/2020
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has sent a document to local departments to regulate the use and certification of non-residential real estate projects.
10/02/2020
Many real estate developers in Ho Chi Minh City are facing stagnation in hundreds of projects due to insufficient legal paperwork.
06/02/2020
HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020
31/01/2020
The condo market in HCM City is expected to face challenges this year, according to industry experts.
20/01/2020
In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, Ha Noi saw fierce competition in the serviced apartment segment, according to Savills Vietnam.
19/01/2020
Vietnam is seen as one of Southeast Asia’s most attractive real estate markets for foreign investors, so local property developers can easily seek partners through merger and acquisition (M&A) deals.