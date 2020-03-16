Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:07:30 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Property

tin tức về Property mới nhất

Real estate sector to suffer short term amid COVID-19icon
BUSINESS16/03/20200

Real estate sector to suffer short term amid COVID-19

 Real estate companies will suffer in the short term due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the overall outlook remains positive, according to a CBRE report.

 
One third of realty brokerage exchanges leave the market

One third of realty brokerage exchanges leave the market

icon11/03/20200
New trends influencing Vietnamese real estate market

New trends influencing Vietnamese real estate market

icon11/03/20200
Urban townhouses: a bright investment channelicon

Urban townhouses: a bright investment channel

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

Townwhouses appear a promising investment channel with fairly good yield rates, especially as liquidity will improve in the real estate market.

Construction Ministry approves tiny apartmentsicon

Construction Ministry approves tiny apartments

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

The Ministry of Construction has issued a new circular allowing developers to build commercial apartments measuring 25 square meters each, with effect from July 1. 

Local retail property market over saturation pointicon

Local retail property market over saturation point

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

The local retail property market has reached the saturation point years ago and now empty storefronts and shopping centres are putting a dent in forecasts.

Overview of Vietnamese green building marketicon

Overview of Vietnamese green building market

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

A handy infographic of the most important figures from the Vietnamese green building market.

More regulations needed to promote condotel market developmenticon

More regulations needed to promote condotel market development

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

Detailed regulations are needed to promote a healthy condotel market, which has been going off-track for years due to an unclear legal framework, experts have said.

Firm appeal for Japanese developersicon

Firm appeal for Japanese developers

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

Japanese investors continued to demonstrate their confidence in the Vietnamese real estate market with recent involvement in new large-scale projects.

New regulations the first step towards condotel resurgenceicon

New regulations the first step towards condotel resurgence

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

Several years ago, a large wave of condotels was introduced to the market across Vietnam. 

Commercial space rents in HCM City head downwardicon

Commercial space rents in HCM City head downward

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Rents for commercial spaces in HCM City’s main streets have been decreasing in recent months due to lower demand, according to experts.

Real estate market scenario for 2020: capital flows continue to suburban eco-citiesicon

Real estate market scenario for 2020: capital flows continue to suburban eco-cities

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

With their massive land funds and ample investment inflows for transport infrastructure development, the suburban cities surrounding Ho Chi Minh City are projected to become the next hotspot for investors and buyers.

Real estate businesses ask VN Government to remove difficultiesicon

Real estate businesses ask VN Government to remove difficulties

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

The Vietnam Real Estate Association (VNREA) will next month propose solutions to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to remove difficulties in administrative procedures, capital and cut loan interest for real estate businesses.

Hanoi hands out red books to foreignersicon

Hanoi hands out red books to foreigners

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

Six foreign organisations and 35 foreigners were granted red books to purchase a number of apartments in Hanoi.

New document released to regulate use of non-residential real estateicon

New document released to regulate use of non-residential real estate

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has sent a document to local departments to regulate the use and certification of non-residential real estate projects.

HCM City real estate developers request help to resume projectsicon

HCM City real estate developers request help to resume projects

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Many real estate developers in Ho Chi Minh City are facing stagnation in hundreds of projects due to insufficient legal paperwork.

HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020icon

HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020

HCM City condo market faces challenges in 2020: expertsicon

HCM City condo market faces challenges in 2020: experts

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

The condo market in HCM City is expected to face challenges this year, according to industry experts.

Serviced apartments face fierce competition in Hanoi marketicon

Serviced apartments face fierce competition in Hanoi market

BUSINESS
20/01/2020

 In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, Ha Noi saw fierce competition in the serviced apartment segment, according to Savills Vietnam.

Local realty market attractive to foreign investorsicon

Local realty market attractive to foreign investors

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

Vietnam is seen as one of Southeast Asia’s most attractive real estate markets for foreign investors, so local property developers can easily seek partners through merger and acquisition (M&A) deals.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 