public debt
tin tức về public debt mới nhất
A spike in the amount of bad loans sitting in banks’ books has triggered Vietnamese authorities to seek new paths to recovery,
19/12/2019
The National Assembly (NA) has issued a resolution that requires the investor of the proposed Long Thanh International Airport to use its own funds instead of money from the Government.
29/11/2019
Many economic targets set for 2020 are lower in comparison with real implemented levels.
15/11/2019
A tightened fiscal policy and an effective control of state budget ultilisation have facilitated Vietnam in managing its public debt.
11/07/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has transferred the jurisdiction over State capital at 11 out of 12 loss-making megaprojects to the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises.