Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

17/07/2020 17:48:32 (GMT +7)

tag
 

public debt

tin tức về public debt mới nhất

Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountainicon
BUSINESS27/06/20200

Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain

A spike in the amount of bad loans sitting in banks’ books has triggered Vietnamese authorities to seek new paths to recovery,

 
Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road

Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road

icon26/06/20200
Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic

Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic

icon26/06/20200
Airport investor must use own funds, not rely on Gov’t, NA saysicon

Airport investor must use own funds, not rely on Gov’t, NA says

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

The National Assembly (NA) has issued a resolution that requires the investor of the proposed Long Thanh International Airport to use its own funds instead of money from the Government.

Is Vietnam too cautious when setting economic development goals for 2020?icon

Is Vietnam too cautious when setting economic development goals for 2020?

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

Many economic targets set for 2020 are lower in comparison with real implemented levels.

Vietnam succeeds in controlling public debticon

Vietnam succeeds in controlling public debt

BUSINESS
15/11/2019

A tightened fiscal policy and an effective control of state budget ultilisation have facilitated Vietnam in managing its public debt.

Trade Ministry transfers 11 debt-laden megaprojectsicon

Trade Ministry transfers 11 debt-laden megaprojects

BUSINESS
11/07/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has transferred the jurisdiction over State capital at 11 out of 12 loss-making megaprojects to the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 