public health
tin tức về public health mới nhất
A number of public universities in HCM City that have been granted financial autonomy are planning to increase tuition in the 2020-21 academic year.
03/03/2020
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday emphasised both the requirement for no treatment discrimination against those who have gone through regions hit by COVID-19 to Vietnam and the need to step up quarantine.
09/02/2020
At this point of time, it might be impossible to fully gauge the implications of the novel coronavirus outbreak (nCoV) on the local economy.