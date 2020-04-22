public investment
tin tức về public investment mới nhất
icon
As Vietnam employs unprecedented measures to recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with hastened disbursement of public investment, supervision must be enhanced to prevent profiteering, politicians have warned.
icon BUSINESS
18/04/2020
The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon BUSINESS
30/03/2020
Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
icon BUSINESS
02/03/2020
Ministries are working to convince Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to amend divestment plans at some large State-owned enterprises (SOEs).
icon BUSINESS
19/12/2019
The sluggish disbursement of public investment is attributable to the combination of three major factors.
icon SOCIETY
17/08/2019
The Vietnam Educamp 2019, a forum on education, was held in Hanoi on August 17, giving a chance for educators and experts to share their ideas, experience and research results on issues related to education at all levels and vocational training.
icon POLITICS
05/07/2019
The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 4 to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of seven laws which were adopted at the seventh session of the 14th National Assembly.
icon POLITICS
29/05/2019
The draft revised law on public investment was at the focus of attention at the National Assembly during the morning of May 28, the 7th working day of the NA’s 7th session.
icon BUSINESS
24/04/2019
Some economists warn that the higher investment capital for national important projects may make it more difficult to manage public projects and lend a hand to unnecessary use of state funds.