public investment

tin tức về public investment mới nhất

Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committeeicon
BUSINESS0 giờ trước0

Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committee

As Vietnam employs unprecedented measures to recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with hastened disbursement of public investment, supervision must be enhanced to prevent profiteering, politicians have warned.

 
Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19

icon2 giờ trước0
Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19

icon22/04/20200
VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue

BUSINESS
18/04/2020

The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points

BUSINESS
30/03/2020

Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Ministries ask for permission to change SOE divestment plans

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

Ministries are working to convince Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to amend divestment plans at some large State-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Why disbursements of public investment in Vietnam are slow?

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

The sluggish disbursement of public investment is attributable to the combination of three major factors.

Vietnam Educamp 2019 envisions new prospects for education

SOCIETY
17/08/2019

The Vietnam Educamp 2019, a forum on education, was held in Hanoi on August 17, giving a chance for educators and experts to share their ideas, experience and research results on issues related to education at all levels and vocational training.

VN President’s order on promulgation of seven laws

POLITICS
05/07/2019

The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 4 to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of seven laws which were adopted at the seventh session of the 14th National Assembly.

Bill on public investment under hot debate at National Assembly

POLITICS
29/05/2019

The draft revised law on public investment was at the focus of attention at the National Assembly during the morning of May 28, the 7th working day of the NA’s 7th session.

Gov’t wants to adjust criteria for classification of important national projects

BUSINESS
24/04/2019

Some economists warn that the higher investment capital for national important projects may make it more difficult to manage public projects and lend a hand to unnecessary use of state funds.

 
 
