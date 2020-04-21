public transport
From April 17, inter-provincial passenger coaches can travel between 35 provinces at low risk of COVID-19 infection, but so far, few coach operators have resumed operations.
11/03/2020
Public buses in Hanoi are reporting a decreasing number of passengers due to Covid-19 outbreak.
02/01/2020
The HCM City Department of Transport has asked the city's People’s Committee to outline plans for investment in public transport in new residential areas, including new bus lanes, in an aim to reduce traffic congestion.
18/11/2019
HCMC annually spends some VND1 trillion on average to offer subsidies for public buses to encourage the use of public transport among the local people, but the number of bus passengers has continued to decline.
04/09/2019
Ho Chi Minh City has deployed a number of plans to increase the number of commuters using buses to 11.2 percent this years, up 1.6 percentage points from last year.
03/09/2019
Vietnam is one of the 10 countries with the cheapest taxi fares, just 2.8 USD for a 5km cab ride, according to a recent report from Taxi2airport, the global cab-hailing system.
24/06/2019
Buses lines have covered 100% of Hanoi’s districts, reached 100% of the city’s schools, 86% of industrial parks and 90% of urban areas in the capital.