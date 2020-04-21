Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

26/04/2020 18:48:51 (GMT +7)

tag
 

public transport

tin tức về public transport mới nhất

Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictionsicon
SOCIETY21/04/20200

Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions

From April 17, inter-provincial passenger coaches can travel between 35 provinces at low risk of COVID-19 infection, but so far, few coach operators have resumed operations.

 
VN gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order

VN gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order

icon05/04/20200
HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport

HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport

icon02/04/20200
Hanoi public buses suffer from decreasing passengersicon

Hanoi public buses suffer from decreasing passengers

SOCIETY
11/03/2020

Public buses in Hanoi are reporting a decreasing number of passengers due to Covid-19 outbreak.

HCM City to invest in public transport in new residential areasicon

HCM City to invest in public transport in new residential areas

SOCIETY
02/01/2020

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked the city's People’s Committee to outline plans for investment in public transport in new residential areas, including new bus lanes, in an aim to reduce traffic congestion.

Heavy investment in HCM City's bus system remains ineffectiveicon

Heavy investment in HCM City's bus system remains ineffective

SOCIETY
18/11/2019

HCMC annually spends some VND1 trillion on average to offer subsidies for public buses to encourage the use of public transport among the local people, but the number of bus passengers has continued to decline.

HCM City encourages people to use public transporticon

HCM City encourages people to use public transport

SOCIETY
04/09/2019

Ho Chi Minh City has deployed a number of plans to increase the number of commuters using buses to 11.2 percent this years, up 1.6 percentage points from last year.

Vietnam among top 10 cheapest countries for taxi faresicon

Vietnam among top 10 cheapest countries for taxi fares

VIDEO
03/09/2019

Vietnam is one of the 10 countries with the cheapest taxi fares, just 2.8 USD for a 5km cab ride, according to a recent report from Taxi2airport, the global cab-hailing system.

Buses to remain Hanoi's mainstream public transport in next 20 yearsicon

Buses to remain Hanoi's mainstream public transport in next 20 years

SOCIETY
24/06/2019

Buses lines have covered 100% of Hanoi’s districts, reached 100% of the city’s schools, 86% of industrial parks and 90% of urban areas in the capital.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 