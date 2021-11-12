Q&A
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Friday fielded questions from National Assembly deputies, with most of the concerns surrounding COVID-19 response, resulting labour issues, and socio-economic recovery.
07/11/2021
Four Ministers will answer deputies’ questions over voter concern during the second phase of the ongoing National Assembly session which is taking place in Hanoi from November 8-13.
26/10/2021
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and four other members of the Cabinet are expected to be questioned about pressing issues of voter concern at the ongoing session of the National Assembly (NA).
09/11/2019
The greatest challenge to Vietnam's development was a lack of aspiration to move forward while the biggest threat was reluctance to take action due to fear of responsibilityNguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday.
08/11/2019
Vietnamese social networks were set to have 90 million users by the end of 2020, the communications minister said on Friday, as the Government kept pushing hard to break the foreign monopoly in Vietnam.
07/11/2019
NA deputies yesterday asked about measures to remove the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning on Vietnam’s fisheries sector during the question & answer (Q&A) session to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
06/06/2019
Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh made clear a number of issues of public concern following the part of the question-and-answer session on culture, sports and tourism during the ongoing seventh session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on June 6.