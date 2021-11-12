 
Q&A

tin tức về Q&A mới nhất

Gov't to focus on socio-economic recovery in last two months, after severe fourth wave: PMicon
POLITICS12/11/20210

Gov't to focus on socio-economic recovery in last two months, after severe fourth wave: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Friday fielded questions from National Assembly deputies, with most of the concerns surrounding COVID-19 response, resulting labour issues, and socio-economic recovery.
 
Education Ministry considers solutions to restrict private tutoring classes

Education Ministry considers solutions to restrict private tutoring classes

icon12/11/20210
Deputy PM asks for measures to attract workers back

Deputy PM asks for measures to attract workers back

icon12/11/20210
Four Cabinet members to be grilled at legislature’s year-end sessionicon

Four Cabinet members to be grilled at legislature’s year-end session

POLITICS
07/11/2021
Four Ministers will answer deputies’ questions over voter concern during the second phase of the ongoing National Assembly session which is taking place in Hanoi from November 8-13.
PM, four cabinet members to be grilled at National Assembly’s year-end sessionicon

PM, four cabinet members to be grilled at National Assembly’s year-end session

POLITICS
26/10/2021
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and four other members of the Cabinet are expected to be questioned about pressing issues of voter concern at the ongoing session of the National Assembly (NA).
Reluctance to act biggest threat to VN's development: PMicon

Reluctance to act biggest threat to VN's development: PM

POLITICS
09/11/2019
The greatest challenge to Vietnam's development was a lack of aspiration to move forward while the biggest threat was reluctance to take action due to fear of responsibilityNguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday.
Vietnamese social networks expect 90m users amid competition with Facebookicon

Vietnamese social networks expect 90m users amid competition with Facebook

POLITICS
08/11/2019
Vietnamese social networks were set to have 90 million users by the end of 2020, the communications minister said on Friday, as the Government kept pushing hard to break the foreign monopoly in Vietnam.
NA deputies questioned on agriculture, commercial issuesicon

NA deputies questioned on agriculture, commercial issues

POLITICS
07/11/2019
NA deputies yesterday asked about measures to remove the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning on Vietnam’s fisheries sector during the question & answer (Q&A) session to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh addresses issues of public concernicon

Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh addresses issues of public concern

POLITICS
06/06/2019
Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh made clear a number of issues of public concern following the part of the question-and-answer session on culture, sports and tourism during the ongoing seventh session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on June 6.  
 
 
