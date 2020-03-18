Quang Binh
tin tức về Quang Binh mới nhất
icon
Rangers and patrol forces have removed and collected more than 1,000 snares in Le Thuy District’s Dong Chau forest.
icon TRAVEL
06/03/2020
Vietnam's Ninh Binh, Quang Binh, and Lam Dong have been named among the top five locations nationwide which are far off the beaten track and suitable for those travelling on a budget, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/02/2020
A stump-tailed macaque, a rare and precious animal, was handed over voluntarily by a local resident to the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in central Quang Binh Province on Thursday.
icon PHOTOS
05/02/2020
H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, has participated in a tour over the course of four days and three nights to discover Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh.
icon TRAVEL
02/02/2020
Quang Binh is known far and wide for its virgin beaches and natural landscapes, and also a specialty known as Chao hau (oyster congee).
icon VIDEO
02/02/2020
A traditional village market has recently opened at Phong Nha Ke Bang national park. The colours and atmosphere of a traditional market, along with folk games, have drawn visitors’ attention.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/01/2020
The Quang Binh Discovery Marathon 2020 will be held on February 29-March 1 at the National Phong Nha-Ke Bang Park, the central province of Quang Binh.
icon TRAVEL
22/12/2019
Quang Binh is known far and wide for its virgin beaches and natural landscapes, and also a specialty known as cháo hàu (oyster congee).
icon SOCIETY
19/12/2019
The Military Command of the central province of Quang Binh has successfully defused a 220kg bomb that was found by a local resident in Bo Trach District.
icon TRAVEL
15/12/2019
Oxalis Adventure Tours has been granted exclusive rights to accompany adventure seekers to Son Doong, the world’s largest cave, located in central Vietnam, for up to 10 years.
icon TRAVEL
06/12/2019
Authorities of the central province of Quang Binh have allowed tours to the world's largest cave of Son Doong to be continued until the end of 2030.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019
The central province of Quang Binh is seeking ways to protect a rare highly threatened kind of langur.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/12/2019
Many forest rangers in the central province of Quang Binh have quit due to low pay and increased danger.
icon SOCIETY
11/11/2019
Both child marriages and incestuous marriages among ethnic minority groups have been a long-term problem for local administrations in Nghe An and Quang Binh, although they have taken measures to curb them over the years.
icon SOCIETY
04/11/2019
More than 3,100 bottles of liquor have been seized in the largest smuggling bust in the central province of Quang Binh, Vietnam News Agency reported on Sunday.
icon TRAVEL
20/09/2019
The central province of Quang Binh is well-known for its long, pristine coastline and various ecological sites in the vicinity of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park.
icon SOCIETY
08/09/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to provide 2,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserve as food aid to residents in the central provinces of Quang Binh and Ha Tinh who suffered from serious flooding.
icon SOCIETY
30/08/2019
Water shortages over the past three months have devastated residents of drought-plagued localities in central Quang Binh Province.