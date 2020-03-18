Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Quang Binh rangers collect over 1,000 wildlife snaresicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT5 giờ trước0

Quang Binh rangers collect over 1,000 wildlife snares

Rangers and patrol forces have removed and collected more than 1,000 snares in Le Thuy District’s Dong Chau forest.

 
World-renowned Son Doong Cave tours postponed due to pandemic

icon18/03/20200
COVID-19: Quang Binh suspends reception of tourists

icon15/03/20200
SCMP lists leading five destinations off the beaten track in Vietnamicon

TRAVEL
06/03/2020

Vietnam's Ninh Binh, Quang Binh, and Lam Dong have been named among the top five locations nationwide which are far off the beaten track and suitable for those travelling on a budget, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Quang Binh man hands over rare monkey to national parkicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/02/2020

A stump-tailed macaque, a rare and precious animal, was handed over voluntarily by a local resident to the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in central Quang Binh Province on Thursday.

Miss Universe beauty takes part in epic Son Doong Cave touricon

PHOTOS
05/02/2020

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, has participated in a tour over the course of four days and three nights to discover Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh.

‘Chao hau’, an unforgettable dish from Quang Binhicon

TRAVEL
02/02/2020

Quang Binh is known far and wide for its virgin beaches and natural landscapes, and also a specialty known as Chao hau (oyster congee).

Traditional village market attracts touristsicon

VIDEO
02/02/2020

A traditional village market has recently opened at Phong Nha Ke Bang national park. The colours and atmosphere of a traditional market, along with folk games, have drawn visitors’ attention.

Quang Binh Marathon a chance to discover Vietnam’s world heritageicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/01/2020

The Quang Binh Discovery Marathon 2020 will be held on February 29-March 1 at the National Phong Nha-Ke Bang Park, the central province of Quang Binh.

Chao hau, an unforgettable dish from Quang Binh’s Quan Hau Townicon

TRAVEL
22/12/2019

Quang Binh is known far and wide for its virgin beaches and natural landscapes, and also a specialty known as cháo hàu (oyster congee).

Wartime bomb safely disposed of in Quang Binhicon

SOCIETY
19/12/2019

The Military Command of the central province of Quang Binh has successfully defused a 220kg bomb that was found by a local resident in Bo Trach District.

Private company granted exclusive rights to Son Doong toursicon

TRAVEL
15/12/2019

Oxalis Adventure Tours has been granted exclusive rights to accompany adventure seekers to Son Doong, the world’s largest cave, located in central Vietnam, for up to 10 years.

Tour to world's largest cave of Son Doong to run until 2030icon

TRAVEL
06/12/2019

Authorities of the central province of Quang Binh have allowed tours to the world's largest cave of Son Doong to be continued until the end of 2030.

Quang Binh seeking ways to protect rare langursicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019

The central province of Quang Binh is seeking ways to protect a rare highly threatened kind of langur.

Quang Binh keeps losing forest rangers due to low payicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/12/2019

Many forest rangers in the central province of Quang Binh have quit due to low pay and increased danger.

Ethnic-minority groups face child, incestuous marriagesicon

SOCIETY
11/11/2019

Both child marriages and incestuous marriages among ethnic minority groups have been a long-term problem for local administrations in Nghe An and Quang Binh, although they have taken measures to curb them over the years.

Quang Binh busts biggest liquor smuggling caseicon

SOCIETY
04/11/2019

More than 3,100 bottles of liquor have been seized in the largest smuggling bust in the central province of Quang Binh, Vietnam News Agency reported on Sunday.

Fun and games in the trees in Quang Binhicon

TRAVEL
20/09/2019

The central province of Quang Binh is well-known for its long, pristine coastline and various ecological sites in the vicinity of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park.

PM approves rice aid for flood-hit residentsicon

SOCIETY
08/09/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to provide 2,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserve as food aid to residents in the central provinces of Quang Binh and Ha Tinh who suffered from serious flooding.

Quang Binh struggles with water shortageicon

SOCIETY
30/08/2019

Water shortages over the past three months have devastated residents of drought-plagued localities in central Quang Binh Province.

 
 
