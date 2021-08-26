 
Visiting memorial house dedicated to General Vo Nguyen Giap in Quang Binh
26/08/2021

Visiting memorial house dedicated to General Vo Nguyen Giap in Quang Binh

Located 40km south of Dong Hoi City, it is a small house in An Xa village by the Kien Giang river in Loc Thuy commune, Le Thuy district, Quang Binh province.  
 
Discovering Cha Loi Cave in Quang Binh

Discovering Cha Loi Cave in Quang Binh

TRAVEL
19/06/2021
Quang Binh Province, the kingdom of caves, is famed for caves like Son Doong, Phong Nha, En and Tu Lan. However, there is a new magnificent and mysterious cave that opened for visitors recently, called Cha Loi Cave.
TRAVEL
17/06/2021
  The Va and Nuoc Nut caves have the same water source as the Son Doong Cave, which has been recognised as the largest cave in the world.  
TRAVEL
17/03/2021
Exclusive adventure tours taking visitors into Son Doong cave, the largest cave in the world located in Quang Binh province, are fully booked for the entirety of the year ahead.
TRAVEL
12/03/2021
A tour of a village inhabited by the Ruc ethnic minority group has debuted in the central province of Quang Binh.
TRAVEL
08/06/2020
Visitors to Quang Binh Province will enjoy a 50% discount on tours to some famous caves in the area.  
PHOTOS
31/05/2020
Most visitors who have been to Paradise cave, located in Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, are only allowed to explore just the first 1km into this cave along a wooden staircase and boardwalk under bright lights. 
TRAVEL
07/05/2020
The central province of Quang Binh plans to shift the focus of tourism from international tourists to domestic tourists while offering affordable prices to stir the tourism market.
PHOTOS
25/12/2019
Tien Cave is the last and biggest cave among the Tu Lan cave system in Quang Binh province, boasting great stalactites of all shapes and sizes.
VIDEO
25/09/2019
The central province of Quang Binh has many potentials and advantages for the development of tourism, particularly the adventure and experience travels.  
TRAVEL
13/06/2019
The annual cave festival of the central province of Quang Binh is scheduled to kick off with music-arts events on July 20, followed by a series of tourism promotion activities at home and overseas.  
PHOTOS
19/04/2019
British diving experts collected a large number of impressive images and videos of Son Doong cave during a research trip to seek for a passage connecting Son Doong Cave and Thung Cave in early April.  
TRAVEL
10/04/2019
Quang Binh has made several proposals, including building a cable car system to boost tourism in the area, but they have encountered strong opposition from environmentalists and the public.  
 
 
