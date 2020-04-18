quang hai
tin tức về quang hai mới nhất
Ho Chi Minh City FC’s Vietnamese international forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named as the local footballer with the highest estimated transfer value, as calculated by the website Transfermarkt.
07/02/2020
The organisers of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala have made the decision to delay the event amid the ongoing fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (nCoV).
12/01/2020
Following a goalless draw in their opening tie against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the AFC U23 Championship 2020 finals in Thailand on January 10, Vietnam’s U23 side find themselves second in Group D.
08/01/2020
Quang Hai, Dinh Trong, and Tien Linh are among the talented footballers who have been named in the Vietnam national under-23 football team to compete in the AFC U23 Championship 2020.
08/01/2020
Vietnam’s maverick midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been named as one of the top 20 Best Footballers of Asia in 2019, following a vote conducted by Chinese newspaper Titan Sports.
03/01/2020
Talented Vietnamese footballers Quang Hai, Trong Hoang, and Cong Vinh have been named among the best ASEAN line-up of the decade, as announced by the website Live Sport Asia.
29/12/2019
With 2019 marking an outstanding year for both Vietnamese and international sports, here are 10 of the year’s most remarkable events.
24/12/2019
Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has won the highest number of votes for the Iconic AFC U23 Goals title launched by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
21/12/2019
A total of four Vietnamese footballers, including Quang Hai, Van Hau, Hung Dung, and Ngoc Hai, have been selected in a line up of the best ASEAN team of 2019, as announced by Foxsports Asia.
25/11/2019
FOX Sports Asia has named Vietnam’s captain and key midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai among the top six players who are set to shine at the 2019 SEA Games.
24/11/2019
Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai and defender Doan Van Hau are set to play key roles for Vietnam’s national U22 men’s football team during their participation in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which are poised to get underway in the Philippines.
22/11/2019
The head coach of the Vietnamese U22 squad Park Hang-seo has named midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai as the team’s captain ahead of the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines.
06/11/2019
Vietnam’s midfield Nguyen Quang Hai has been recognised for his quality over the past season by being named as the best player in the V.League during the 2019 season, as announced by the Vietnam Professional Football Company.
21/10/2019
A total of 17 Vietnamese footballers have played during Vietnam’s current campaign to qualify for the World Cup 2022, including the goalless with Thailand, the 1-0 win over Malaysia, and most recently the 3-1 win over Indonesia.
11/10/2019
Vietnam scored their first win in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers, as Nguyen Quang Hai blasted a solitary goal to help Park Hang-seo’s side edge past Malaysia 1-0 in their second Group G match yesterday.
21/08/2019
Hanoi FC beat Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan 3-2 in the first leg of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Inter-Zone semi-finals at Hanoi's Hang Day Stadium on August 20 evening.
31/07/2019
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have named six Vietnamese players from both Becamex Binh Duong FC and Hanoi FC who could play a key role in the upcoming AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal finals.