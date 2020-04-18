Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

19/04/2020 08:44:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

quang hai

tin tức về quang hai mới nhất

Cong Phuong named as most valuable Vietnamese footballericon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS18/04/20200

Cong Phuong named as most valuable Vietnamese footballer

Ho Chi Minh City FC’s Vietnamese international forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named as the local footballer with the highest estimated transfer value, as calculated by the website Transfermarkt.

 
Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai

Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai

icon08/04/20200
Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign

Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign

icon05/04/20200
Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala postponed due to coronavirus fearsicon

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala postponed due to coronavirus fears

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020

The organisers of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala have made the decision to delay the event amid the ongoing fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (nCoV).

Vietnam move into second place in Group D of AFC U23 Championship 2020 finalsicon

Vietnam move into second place in Group D of AFC U23 Championship 2020 finals

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/01/2020

Following a goalless draw in their opening tie against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the AFC U23 Championship 2020 finals in Thailand on January 10, Vietnam’s U23 side find themselves second in Group D.

Final 23-member squad named for AFC Championship 2020 finalsicon

Final 23-member squad named for AFC Championship 2020 finals

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/01/2020

Quang Hai, Dinh Trong, and Tien Linh are among the talented footballers who have been named in the Vietnam national under-23 football team to compete in the AFC U23 Championship 2020.

Quang Hai achieves spot in Top 20 Best Footballers in Asiaicon

Quang Hai achieves spot in Top 20 Best Footballers in Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/01/2020

Vietnam’s maverick midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been named as one of the top 20 Best Footballers of Asia in 2019, following a vote conducted by Chinese newspaper Titan Sports.

Quang Hai wins place in ASEAN team of the decadeicon

Quang Hai wins place in ASEAN team of the decade

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/01/2020

Talented Vietnamese footballers Quang Hai, Trong Hoang, and Cong Vinh have been named among the best ASEAN line-up of the decade, as announced by the website Live Sport Asia.

The year’s leading international and domestic sporting eventsicon

The year’s leading international and domestic sporting events

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/12/2019

With 2019 marking an outstanding year for both Vietnamese and international sports, here are 10 of the year’s most remarkable events.

Quang Hai wins Iconic AFC U23 Goals titleicon

Quang Hai wins Iconic AFC U23 Goals title

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/12/2019

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has won the highest number of votes for the Iconic AFC U23 Goals title launched by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Quang Hai and Van Hau named among best ASEAN line-up of 2019icon

Quang Hai and Van Hau named among best ASEAN line-up of 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/12/2019

A total of four Vietnamese footballers, including Quang Hai, Van Hau, Hung Dung, and Ngoc Hai, have been selected in a line up of the best ASEAN team of 2019, as announced by Foxsports Asia.

Quang Hai listed among top players ahead of SEA Games 2019icon

Quang Hai listed among top players ahead of SEA Games 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019

FOX Sports Asia has named Vietnam’s captain and key midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai among the top six players who are set to shine at the 2019 SEA Games.

Strongest line up for Vietnam’s U22 side ahead of SEA Games openericon

Strongest line up for Vietnam’s U22 side ahead of SEA Games opener

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/11/2019

Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai and defender Doan Van Hau are set to play key roles for Vietnam’s national U22 men’s football team during their participation in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which are poised to get underway in the Philippines.

Quang Hai named as captain of Vietnam’s U22 squadicon

Quang Hai named as captain of Vietnam’s U22 squad

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019

The head coach of the Vietnamese U22 squad Park Hang-seo has named midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai as the team’s captain ahead of the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines.

Quang Hai named V.League 2019’s best playericon

Quang Hai named V.League 2019’s best player

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019

Vietnam’s midfield Nguyen Quang Hai has been recognised for his quality over the past season by being named as the best player in the V.League during the 2019 season, as announced by the Vietnam Professional Football Company.

Quang Hai most popular footballer on Vietnam’s national teamicon

Quang Hai most popular footballer on Vietnam’s national team

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/11/2019

According to Q&Me, Quang Hai is the best-known player on the Vietnam national team.

Full list of footballers to have played in Vietnam’s World Cup 2022 qualifiersicon

Full list of footballers to have played in Vietnam’s World Cup 2022 qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/10/2019

A total of 17 Vietnamese footballers have played during Vietnam’s current campaign to qualify for the World Cup 2022, including the goalless with Thailand, the 1-0 win over Malaysia, and most recently the 3-1 win over Indonesia.

World Cup qualifiers: Vietnam wins against Malaysiaicon

World Cup qualifiers: Vietnam wins against Malaysia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/10/2019

Vietnam scored their first win in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers, as Nguyen Quang Hai blasted a solitary goal to help Park Hang-seo’s side edge past Malaysia 1-0 in their second Group G match yesterday.

Quang Hai praised for Hanoi FC's victory in AFC Inter-Zone semi-finalsicon

Quang Hai praised for Hanoi FC's victory in AFC Inter-Zone semi-finals

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/08/2019

Hanoi FC beat Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan 3-2 in the first leg of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Inter-Zone semi-finals at Hanoi's Hang Day Stadium on August 20 evening.

Six Vietnamese players to look out for in AFC Cup finalicon

Six Vietnamese players to look out for in AFC Cup final

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/07/2019

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have named six Vietnamese players from both Becamex Binh Duong FC and Hanoi FC who could play a key role in the upcoming AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal finals.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 