quang nam
tin tức về quang nam mới nhất
icon
The central province of Quang Nam has required all foreign visitors to wear face masks when visiting the world heritage site of Hoi An city in the province.
icon TRAVEL
28/02/2020
The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Nam province has suggested offering free tickets for travelers when they visit popular local tourist sites such as the ancient town Hoi An and the My Son relic site.
icon SOCIETY
27/02/2020
Local rescue forces in the central province of Quang Nam have found six bodies after a boat capsized on the Vu Gia River at 11pm on Tuesday.
icon SOCIETY
26/02/2020
At the age of 34, Alăng Thớ became the first Co Tu ethnic minority person in Vietnam to gain a PhD degree when he graduated in December 2019.
icon VIDEO
24/02/2020
For centuries, the customs and practices of fishermen have denoted the traditional cultural characteristics of coastal regions.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
17/02/2020
In late 2019, 20 Lao people living in the Tay Giang and Nam Giang border district of Quang Nam province were granted Vietnamese citizenship.
icon SOCIETY
14/02/2020
Quang Nam Province People's Committee has just asked the local Department of Transport to establish a separate taxi fleet to serve Chinese-speaking customers.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/02/2020
The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Vietnam and the Centre of Biodiversity Conservation, GreenViet, will work together on a project to protect the gray-shanked douc langurs in the central province’s Nui Thanh District in 2020.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
09/02/2020
Expressing gratitude to the forests is an original tradition of the Co Tu in Tay Giang district, Quang Nam province.
icon SOCIETY
06/02/2020
A car suddenly exploded when it was running through the central province of Quang Nam, killing two people.
icon TRAVEL
05/02/2020
A trip to Cham Island off Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province, may leave unforgettable memories of the beauty of an island in central Vietnam, both in its scenery and lifestyle
icon SOCIETY
04/02/2020
Nine people have been taken into quarantine and put under observation in Da Nang after being detected with a slight fever. The nine were among a total of 8,300 tested at the international airport and seaports.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/01/2020
The central province has commenced construction on a memorial park in honour of the Thanh Chiem Palace – the first school of Vietnamese romanised script – in Dien Ban Town.
icon FEATURE
17/01/2020
The defunct Thanh Chiem Palace (1602-1883) is seen as a cradle of romanised Vietnamese script, and the place was linked with Portuguese missionary Francisco de Pina (1585-1625) – the founder of the modern writing system of the Vietnamese language
icon Thời sự
15/01/2020
Đi câu cá, người dân Quảng Nam phát hiện thi thể người đàn ông mặc quần jean, áo thun đen nổi trên sông Ly Ly.
icon SOCIETY
12/01/2020
Major flower villages across Vietnam are busy harvesting and delivering flowers to markets before the 2020 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday begins.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
12/01/2020
The Co Tu ethnic minority people live mainly in the mountainous regions of Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue provinces and in the western end of Da Nang city in central Vietnam.
icon TRAVEL
12/01/2020
India climbed into the top 16 markets with the highest number of visitors to Vietnam in 2019.