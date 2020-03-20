Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
quang nam

tin tức về quang nam mới nhất

Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritageicon
TRAVEL20/03/20200

Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage

The central province of Quang Nam has required all foreign visitors to wear face masks when visiting the world heritage site of Hoi An city in the province.

 
Hoi An suspends sale of sightseeing tickets to old quarter

Hoi An suspends sale of sightseeing tickets to old quarter

icon12/03/20200
Nearly $11 million for Hoi An conservation

Nearly $11 million for Hoi An conservation

icon03/03/20200
Quang Nam proposes exempting tickets for major tourism sitesicon

Quang Nam proposes exempting tickets for major tourism sites

TRAVEL
28/02/2020

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Nam province has suggested offering free tickets for travelers when they visit popular local tourist sites such as the ancient town Hoi An and the My Son relic site.

Six bodies found after boat capsizes in Quang Namicon

Six bodies found after boat capsizes in Quang Nam

SOCIETY
27/02/2020

Local rescue forces in the central province of Quang Nam have found six bodies after a boat capsized on the Vu Gia River at 11pm on Tuesday.

Ethnic minority man blazes trail for his communityicon

Ethnic minority man blazes trail for his community

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

At the age of 34, Alăng Thớ became the first Co Tu ethnic minority person in Vietnam to gain a PhD degree when he graduated in December 2019.

Cultural preservation of time-honoured coastal villagesicon

Cultural preservation of time-honoured coastal villages

VIDEO
24/02/2020

For centuries, the customs and practices of fishermen have denoted the traditional cultural characteristics of coastal regions. 

Lao nationals in Quang Nam granted Vietnamese citizenshipicon

Lao nationals in Quang Nam granted Vietnamese citizenship

VIETNAM & WORLD
17/02/2020

In late 2019, 20 Lao people living in the Tay Giang and Nam Giang border district of Quang Nam province were granted Vietnamese citizenship.

Quang Nam launches separate taxis for Chinese-speaking peopleicon

Quang Nam launches separate taxis for Chinese-speaking people

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

Quang Nam Province People's Committee has just asked the local Department of Transport to establish a separate taxi fleet to serve Chinese-speaking customers.

WWF-Vietnam, GreenViet work to protect endangered primatesicon

WWF-Vietnam, GreenViet work to protect endangered primates

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/02/2020

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Vietnam and the Centre of Biodiversity Conservation, GreenViet, will work together on a project to protect the gray-shanked douc langurs in the central province’s Nui Thanh District in 2020.

Co Tu ritual pays gratitude to foresticon

Co Tu ritual pays gratitude to forest

YOUR VIETNAM
09/02/2020

Expressing gratitude to the forests is an original tradition of the Co Tu in Tay Giang district, Quang Nam province.

Car suddenly explodes in Quang Nam, killing twoicon

Car suddenly explodes in Quang Nam, killing two

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

A car suddenly exploded when it was running through the central province of Quang Nam, killing two people. 

A visit to the rustic, peaceful Cham Islandicon

A visit to the rustic, peaceful Cham Island

TRAVEL
05/02/2020

A trip to Cham Island off Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province, may leave unforgettable memories of the beauty of an island in central Vietnam, both in its scenery and lifestyle

Drastic measures taken for prevention of coronavirusicon

Drastic measures taken for prevention of coronavirus

SOCIETY
04/02/2020

Nine people have been taken into quarantine and put under observation in Da Nang after being detected with a slight fever. The nine were among a total of 8,300 tested at the international airport and seaports. 

Defunct palace and Vietnamese writing school to be rebuilticon

Defunct palace and Vietnamese writing school to be rebuilt

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/01/2020

The central province has commenced construction on a memorial park in honour of the Thanh Chiem Palace – the first school of Vietnamese romanised script – in Dien Ban Town.

Roots of modern writing system emergeicon

Roots of modern writing system emerge

FEATURE
17/01/2020

The defunct Thanh Chiem Palace (1602-1883) is seen as a cradle of romanised Vietnamese script, and the place was linked with Portuguese missionary Francisco de Pina (1585-1625) – the founder of the modern writing system of the Vietnamese language

Thi thể người đàn ông nổi trên sông Ly Lyicon

Thi thể người đàn ông nổi trên sông Ly Ly

Thời sự
15/01/2020

Đi câu cá, người dân Quảng Nam phát hiện thi thể người đàn ông mặc quần jean, áo thun đen nổi trên sông Ly Ly.

Flower villages busy for Teticon

Flower villages busy for Tet

SOCIETY
12/01/2020

Major flower villages across Vietnam are busy harvesting and delivering flowers to markets before the 2020 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday begins.

R’dao custom of the Co Tuicon

R’dao custom of the Co Tu

YOUR VIETNAM
12/01/2020

The Co Tu ethnic minority people live mainly in the mountainous regions of Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue provinces and in the western end of Da Nang city in central Vietnam.

Indian tourists to Vietnam increaseicon

Indian tourists to Vietnam increase

TRAVEL
12/01/2020

India climbed into the top 16 markets with the highest number of visitors to Vietnam in 2019.

 
 
