Quang Ngai
tin tức về Quang Ngai mới nhất
icon
Water levels in most reservoirs in the central province of Quang Ngai have fallen to 55 per cent of their total capacity, according to a survey by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
icon PHOTOS
03/03/2020
People in the central province of Quang Ngai's Ly Son Island are currently busy harvesting garlic.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/02/2020
The 61st Tien Phong Marathon is scheduled to be held on Ly Son Island in Quang Ngai Province on March 22.
icon SOCIETY
11/02/2020
The People’s Committee of Ly Son Island District in Quang Ngai Province has asked the provincial Department of Public Security to identify a Facebook user who poster rumours of the locally-grown garlic that had been contaminated with pesticide.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
10/02/2020
As a home to many documents and objects relating to Hoang Sa Flotilla soldiers, the Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House is a must-see cultural and historical site for visitors to Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province.
icon SOCIETY
04/02/2020
Nine people have been taken into quarantine and put under observation in Da Nang after being detected with a slight fever. The nine were among a total of 8,300 tested at the international airport and seaports.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/01/2020
The Tu Linh (Four Holy Beasts) Boat Race in the spring in Ly Son Island District, in the central province of Quang Ngai, has existed and been preserved for more than 300 years.
icon FEATURE
12/01/2020
Six years ago, a village of tycoons appeared in Son Tay District, in the central province of Quang Ngai, as local people became billionaires overnight thanks to land compensation from a hydropower project.
icon SOCIETY
09/01/2020
Government employees in mountainous Son Tay District of Quang Ngai Province have faced a bit of a pickle.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/01/2020
The southern central province of Quang Ngai plans to invest VND2.8 trillion (US$121.2 million) in a wastewater treatment system from 2020 to 2025.
icon SOCIETY
07/12/2019
While most children take school for granted, stepping into the classroom for the first time eight years ago was the best day of Nguyen Tan Sang’s life.
icon SOCIETY
27/11/2019
Despite the efforts by local authorities and schools, child marriage is still a problem in mountainous districts in Quang Ngai Province.
icon SOCIETY
25/11/2019
A third death has been confirmed following an accident yesterday in Quang Ngai Province.
icon TRAVEL
20/11/2019
The lush green coconut forest of Tinh Khe commune has recently emerged as an attractive eco-tourism destination with visitors coming to enjoy the green scenery that is surrounded by a spectacular coastline and hidden villages.
icon TRAVEL
10/11/2019
Be Islet in Ly Son Island District, Quang Ngai Province, is the hometown of a little boy named Tuan.
icon SOCIETY
07/11/2019
Tropical storm Nakri, the sixth storm to affect Vietnam in 2019, is moving slowly eastwards and is expected to change course and head to Vietnam’s central region in the next 24 hours.
icon TRAVEL
06/11/2019
As the autumn days begin to get colder, thousands of spondias pinnata trees can be spotted beginning to shed their leaves in Bau Ca Cai mangrove forest in Quang Ngai province, creating breathtaking scenery for visitors to enjoy.
icon FEATURE
19/10/2019
Situated at the foot of Dau Mountain, many earthenware potters in Pho Khanh Commune in the southern central province of Quang Ngai still earn a living from the traditional trade despite rapid urbanisation.