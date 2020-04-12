Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

16/04/2020 07:17:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Quang Ngai

tin tức về Quang Ngai mới nhất

Quang Ngai’s reservoirs suffer low water levelsicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT5 giờ trước0

Quang Ngai’s reservoirs suffer low water levels

Water levels in most reservoirs in the central province of Quang Ngai have fallen to 55 per cent of their total capacity, according to a survey by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

 
Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster

Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster

icon12/04/20200
Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears

Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears

icon23/03/20200
Garlic harvest in Ly Son Islandicon

Garlic harvest in Ly Son Island

PHOTOS
03/03/2020

People in the central province of Quang Ngai's Ly Son Island are currently busy harvesting garlic. 

Tien Phong Marathon held on Ly Son Islandicon

Tien Phong Marathon held on Ly Son Island

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/02/2020

The 61st Tien Phong Marathon is scheduled to be held on Ly Son Island in Quang Ngai Province on March 22.

Island garlic brand hurt by Facebook rumouricon

Island garlic brand hurt by Facebook rumour

SOCIETY
11/02/2020

The People’s Committee of Ly Son Island District in Quang Ngai Province has asked the provincial Department of Public Security to identify a Facebook user who poster rumours of the locally-grown garlic that had been contaminated with pesticide.

Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngaiicon

Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngai

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
10/02/2020

As a home to many documents and objects relating to Hoang Sa Flotilla soldiers, the Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House is a must-see cultural and historical site for visitors to Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province.

Drastic measures taken for prevention of coronavirusicon

Drastic measures taken for prevention of coronavirus

SOCIETY
04/02/2020

Nine people have been taken into quarantine and put under observation in Da Nang after being detected with a slight fever. The nine were among a total of 8,300 tested at the international airport and seaports. 

Tu Linh boat race - a unique festival of Ly Son island districticon

Tu Linh boat race - a unique festival of Ly Son island district

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/01/2020

The Tu Linh (Four Holy Beasts) Boat Race in the spring in Ly Son Island District, in the central province of Quang Ngai, has existed and been preserved for more than 300 years.

Billionaire village turns to ghost townicon

Billionaire village turns to ghost town

FEATURE
12/01/2020

Six years ago, a village of tycoons appeared in Son Tay District, in the central province of Quang Ngai, as local people became billionaires overnight thanks to land compensation from a hydropower project.

Cart and card before horse and ATMicon

Cart and card before horse and ATM

SOCIETY
09/01/2020

Government employees in mountainous Son Tay District of Quang Ngai Province have faced a bit of a pickle.

More than $120 million to be spent on Quang Ngai wastewater treatment systemicon

More than $120 million to be spent on Quang Ngai wastewater treatment system

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/01/2020

The southern central province of Quang Ngai plans to invest VND2.8 trillion (US$121.2 million) in a wastewater treatment system from 2020 to 2025.

The boy who is a dab hand, with his feeticon

The boy who is a dab hand, with his feet

SOCIETY
07/12/2019

While most children take school for granted, stepping into the classroom for the first time eight years ago was the best day of Nguyen Tan Sang’s life.

Child marriage still a problem in Quang Ngaiicon

Child marriage still a problem in Quang Ngai

SOCIETY
27/11/2019

Despite the efforts by local authorities and schools, child marriage is still a problem in mountainous districts in Quang Ngai Province.

Three die, 10 injured in Quang Ngai road accidenticon

Three die, 10 injured in Quang Ngai road accident

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

A third death has been confirmed following an accident yesterday in Quang Ngai Province.

Discovering Tinh Khe coconut water forest in Quang Ngaiicon

Discovering Tinh Khe coconut water forest in Quang Ngai

TRAVEL
20/11/2019

The lush green coconut forest of Tinh Khe commune has recently emerged as an attractive eco-tourism destination with visitors coming to enjoy the green scenery that is surrounded by a spectacular coastline and hidden villages.

Summer on Be Isleticon

Summer on Be Islet

TRAVEL
10/11/2019

Be Islet in Ly Son Island District, Quang Ngai Province, is the hometown of a little boy named Tuan.

Storm Nakri forecast to make U-turn and head to central Vietnamicon

Storm Nakri forecast to make U-turn and head to central Vietnam

SOCIETY
07/11/2019

Tropical storm Nakri, the sixth storm to affect Vietnam in 2019, is moving slowly eastwards and is expected to change course and head to Vietnam’s central region in the next 24 hours.

Discovering Bau Ca Cai mangrove foresticon

Discovering Bau Ca Cai mangrove forest

TRAVEL
06/11/2019

As the autumn days begin to get colder, thousands of spondias pinnata trees can be spotted beginning to shed their leaves in Bau Ca Cai mangrove forest in Quang Ngai province, creating breathtaking scenery for visitors to enjoy.

Ancient pottery craft lingers in coastal communeicon

Ancient pottery craft lingers in coastal commune

FEATURE
19/10/2019

Situated at the foot of Dau Mountain, many earthenware potters in Pho Khanh Commune in the southern central province of Quang Ngai still earn a living from the traditional trade despite rapid urbanisation.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 