Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operatorsicon
TRAVEL05/06/20200

Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operators

Authorities in Ha Long City said they would investigate and punish local tour operators for cheating tourists even though the tourists had withdrawn the complaint, saying that they had reached an agreement.

 
Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long

Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long

icon03/06/20200
Ha Long Bay tourist ships attract customers with discounts

Ha Long Bay tourist ships attract customers with discounts

icon21/05/20200
Destinations should not be missed in Quang Ninhicon

Destinations should not be missed in Quang Ninh

TRAVEL
13/11/2019

Quang Ninh province is not only the home to Ha Long Bay - a World Natural Wonder - but many other tourist destinations, including new ones.

Escalator installation considered for Ha Long mountainicon

Escalator installation considered for Ha Long mountain

TRAVEL
15/06/2019

Ha Long City authorities in the northern province of Quang Ninh have considered installing an escalator at Bai Tho Mountain.

Tourists can experience Quang Ninh fishing lifeicon

Tourists can experience Quang Ninh fishing life

TRAVEL
18/04/2019

A tour offering visitors a chance to experience the lives of fishermen on Quan Lan Island in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been piloted.

 
 
