quang ninh travel
tin tức về quang ninh travel mới nhất
icon
Authorities in Ha Long City said they would investigate and punish local tour operators for cheating tourists even though the tourists had withdrawn the complaint, saying that they had reached an agreement.
icon TRAVEL
13/11/2019
Quang Ninh province is not only the home to Ha Long Bay - a World Natural Wonder - but many other tourist destinations, including new ones.
icon TRAVEL
15/06/2019
Ha Long City authorities in the northern province of Quang Ninh have considered installing an escalator at Bai Tho Mountain.
icon TRAVEL
18/04/2019
A tour offering visitors a chance to experience the lives of fishermen on Quan Lan Island in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been piloted.