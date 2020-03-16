Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Electronic technology will help improve fisheries management in VNicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Electronic technology will help improve fisheries management in VN

While using technology to supervise fishing vessel operations has proven an effective way to manage fisheries in Vietnam, several localities are struggling to use the technology, experts have said.

 
Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings

Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings

icon3 giờ trước0
More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spread

More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spread

icon16/03/20200
Quang Tri’s women raise funds for the poor from scrap collectionicon

Quang Tri’s women raise funds for the poor from scrap collection

SOCIETY
29/02/2020

More than 2,100 women in the central province of Quang Tri have teamed up to collect scrap metal and plastic to raise funds for disadvantaged women and children.

Teacher spends young days on supporting poor peopleicon

Teacher spends young days on supporting poor people

SOCIETY
14/01/2020

Poor residents in remote areas in western Quang Tri Province consider teacher Ly Chi Thanh as part of their families thanks to his volunteer work.

T&amp;T Group aims to build US$4.4 billion LNG-fired power planticon

T&T Group aims to build US$4.4 billion LNG-fired power plant

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Vietnamese firm T&T Group has sought the green light from authorities in the north-central province of Quang Tri to build a US$4.4 billion power plant that uses liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Wild animals die while waiting for investigations in Quang Triicon

Wild animals die while waiting for investigations in Quang Tri

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019

The Quang Tri Province People's Committee have urged the local Department of Customs to quickly release the wild animals which are dying after being kept for half a month here.

Quang Tri police save nine trafficked pangolinsicon

Quang Tri police save nine trafficked pangolins

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/12/2019

Police of Cam Lo district in the central province of Quang Tri have seized nine Sunda pangolins while the endangered animals were being trafficked in the locality.

Grandmothers go back to schoolicon

Grandmothers go back to school

SOCIETY
30/11/2019

Pi Hoa, 67, is the oldest student at an adult literacy class in a poor remote village in the central province of Quang Tri.

Vietnam's province calls for more support from RoK for the disabledicon

Vietnam's province calls for more support from RoK for the disabled

SOCIETY
12/11/2019

The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s non-governmental organisation Medipeace held a forum on November 11 to seek ways to enhance the Vietnam-RoK cooperation in supporting the disabled in the central province of Quang Tri.

Five die in traffic accidents in Quang Tri, Quang Ngaiicon

Five die in traffic accidents in Quang Tri, Quang Ngai

SOCIETY
14/10/2019

Four people died and two others were seriously injured in an accident early on Sunday morning in the central province of Quang Tri.

Arieu Ping, the reburial festival of the Pa Koicon

Arieu Ping, the reburial festival of the Pa Ko

YOUR VIETNAM
22/09/2019

For the Pa Ko ethnic people, taking care of ancestral tombs is not a family’s private affair, but the responsibility of the whole village.

Doctor spends his life helping remote villagers in Quang Triicon

Doctor spends his life helping remote villagers in Quang Tri

SOCIETY
15/09/2019

Trinh Duc Thien, 51, of A Vao Commune – a remote and underprivileged area in DaKrong District, the central province of Quang Tri – is taking care of medicinal plants in a garden he grows to treat local residents.

Quang Tri border guards capture wanted Chinese suspecticon

Quang Tri border guards capture wanted Chinese suspect

SOCIETY
07/09/2019

A wanted Chinese suspect was arrested by border guards at the Lao Bao international border gate in the central province of Quang Tri on September 6.

1,500 pieces of unexploded ordnance found in Quang Triicon

1,500 pieces of unexploded ordnance found in Quang Tri

SOCIETY
15/08/2019

Around 1,500 pieces of unexploded ordnance have been discovered on a hill in the central province of Quang Tri by the UK’s Mines Advisory Group.

Central Vietnam faces severe water shortagesicon

Central Vietnam faces severe water shortages

SOCIETY
11/08/2019

The rivers and lakes in Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri provinces are drying up in the on-going drought.

Special national relic site: Vinh Moc Tunnels and Vinh Linh trenchicon

Special national relic site: Vinh Moc Tunnels and Vinh Linh trench

TRAVEL
09/08/2019

Vinh Moc Tunnels is a unique work in Quang Tri province and a historical and cultural relic site with great historical and educational values, a symbol of immortal patriotism, strong will.

Quang Tri’s Vinh Phuoc River on the verge of drying upicon

Quang Tri’s Vinh Phuoc River on the verge of drying up

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/08/2019

Water levels of Vinh Phuoc River in central province of Quang Tri has reached the lowest in 15 years, threatening water supply for 30,000 households in Dong Ha City and neighbouring areas.

Valuable anti-diabetic compounds found in Quang Tri organic white riceicon

Valuable anti-diabetic compounds found in Quang Tri organic white rice

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/08/2019

Two chemical compounds, Momilactone A and Momilactone B (MA and MB), have been found in white rice grown in Quang Tri.

Van Kieu-Pa Ko revive traditional broacade weavingicon

Van Kieu-Pa Ko revive traditional broacade weaving

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/08/2019

Brocade weaving, an age-old craft of the Van Kieu – PaCo in the central province of Quang Tri, has faded into obscurity due to the commercial production of modern fashion.

 
 
