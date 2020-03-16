quang tri
tin tức về quang tri mới nhất
icon
While using technology to supervise fishing vessel operations has proven an effective way to manage fisheries in Vietnam, several localities are struggling to use the technology, experts have said.
icon SOCIETY
29/02/2020
More than 2,100 women in the central province of Quang Tri have teamed up to collect scrap metal and plastic to raise funds for disadvantaged women and children.
icon SOCIETY
14/01/2020
Poor residents in remote areas in western Quang Tri Province consider teacher Ly Chi Thanh as part of their families thanks to his volunteer work.
icon BUSINESS
23/12/2019
Vietnamese firm T&T Group has sought the green light from authorities in the north-central province of Quang Tri to build a US$4.4 billion power plant that uses liquefied natural gas (LNG).
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019
The Quang Tri Province People's Committee have urged the local Department of Customs to quickly release the wild animals which are dying after being kept for half a month here.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/12/2019
Police of Cam Lo district in the central province of Quang Tri have seized nine Sunda pangolins while the endangered animals were being trafficked in the locality.
icon SOCIETY
30/11/2019
Pi Hoa, 67, is the oldest student at an adult literacy class in a poor remote village in the central province of Quang Tri.
icon SOCIETY
12/11/2019
The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s non-governmental organisation Medipeace held a forum on November 11 to seek ways to enhance the Vietnam-RoK cooperation in supporting the disabled in the central province of Quang Tri.
icon SOCIETY
14/10/2019
Four people died and two others were seriously injured in an accident early on Sunday morning in the central province of Quang Tri.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
22/09/2019
For the Pa Ko ethnic people, taking care of ancestral tombs is not a family’s private affair, but the responsibility of the whole village.
icon SOCIETY
15/09/2019
Trinh Duc Thien, 51, of A Vao Commune – a remote and underprivileged area in DaKrong District, the central province of Quang Tri – is taking care of medicinal plants in a garden he grows to treat local residents.
icon SOCIETY
07/09/2019
A wanted Chinese suspect was arrested by border guards at the Lao Bao international border gate in the central province of Quang Tri on September 6.
icon SOCIETY
15/08/2019
Around 1,500 pieces of unexploded ordnance have been discovered on a hill in the central province of Quang Tri by the UK’s Mines Advisory Group.
icon SOCIETY
11/08/2019
The rivers and lakes in Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri provinces are drying up in the on-going drought.
icon TRAVEL
09/08/2019
Vinh Moc Tunnels is a unique work in Quang Tri province and a historical and cultural relic site with great historical and educational values, a symbol of immortal patriotism, strong will.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/08/2019
Water levels of Vinh Phuoc River in central province of Quang Tri has reached the lowest in 15 years, threatening water supply for 30,000 households in Dong Ha City and neighbouring areas.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/08/2019
Two chemical compounds, Momilactone A and Momilactone B (MA and MB), have been found in white rice grown in Quang Tri.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/08/2019
Brocade weaving, an age-old craft of the Van Kieu – PaCo in the central province of Quang Tri, has faded into obscurity due to the commercial production of modern fashion.