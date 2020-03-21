quarantine
tin tức về quarantine mới nhất
Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.
17/03/2020
The central city has set up seven COVID-19 checkpoints at main entry and exit points on Sunday to monitor the body temperatures of all passengers and tourists travelling by bus.
16/03/2020
Noi Bai International Airport has received a rising number of people returning from European countries.
14/03/2020
The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.
12/03/2020
Life, as they say, goes on. And that’s exactly what is happening in and around the Truc Bach ward of Hanoi, which was thrown into turmoil after an outbreak of COVID-19.
12/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a directive on March 11, requesting stronger actions to prevent and control COVID-19 amid new developments of the outbreak.
11/03/2020
Despite being under quarantine at a military school belonging to the Hanoi Capital High Command in Son Tay town on the outskirts of the capital, people in isolation are still ensured a balanced diet with plenty of nutrition.
11/03/2020
Some Vietnamese celebrities who attended fashion events in Milan and Paris have been quarantined following two Vietnamese attendees have tested positive for Covid-19 virus.
06/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to suspend visa-free entry for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from countries whose citizens have visa-free entry unilaterally halted, firstly the Republic of Korea and COVID-19-hit nations.
05/03/2020
Vietnam was in control of the COVID-19 epidemic with no new cases reported since February 13, said experts at a conference on Wednesday in Hanoi.
05/03/2020
In recent time, Korean media and the Korean community living and working in Vietnam have praised Vietnam's efforts in preventing COVID - 19 epidemic.
04/03/2020
A man returning from South Korea has been found to have broken self-quarantine, travelling 80km from HCM City to the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, on Tuesday, according to Ben Tre Province’s Department of Health.
04/03/2020
Vietnamese citizens coming back from the RoK are quarantined in army barracks and military schools in Khanh Hoa province.
04/03/2020
Army barracks and military schools in the country can serve the quarantine of up to 30,000 people, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said, adding that strict quarantine is very important in preventing and containing contagious diseases.
03/03/2020
Quarantine is still the top solution to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the COVID-19, according to Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.
02/03/2020
Thousands of Vietnamese people are returning from South Korea amid the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.
02/03/2020
South Korean people in a quarantined area in the northern city of Hai Phong are being served well-prepared meals.
02/03/2020
Hanoi has called on other localities to help ease the overloading at Covid-19 quarantine centres in the area.