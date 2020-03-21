Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:09:29 (GMT +7)

tag
 

quarantine

tin tức về quarantine mới nhất

Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine timeicon
SOCIETY21/03/20200

Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine time

Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.

 
British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn

British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn

icon19/03/20200
COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry

COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry

icon19/03/20200
Checkpoints set for COVID-19 controlicon

Checkpoints set for COVID-19 control

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

The central city has set up seven COVID-19 checkpoints at main entry and exit points on Sunday to monitor the body temperatures of all passengers and tourists travelling by bus.

Noi Bai prepares for influx of people returning from the EUicon

Noi Bai prepares for influx of people returning from the EU

SOCIETY
16/03/2020

Noi Bai International Airport has received a rising number of people returning from European countries.

Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemicicon

Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemic

POLITICS
14/03/2020

The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.

Community spirit shines through in quarantineicon

Community spirit shines through in quarantine

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

Life, as they say, goes on. And that’s exactly what is happening in and around the Truc Bach ward of Hanoi, which was thrown into turmoil after an outbreak of COVID-19.

Vietnamese PM urges strengthening COVID-19 fighticon

Vietnamese PM urges strengthening COVID-19 fight

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a directive on March 11, requesting stronger actions to prevent and control COVID-19 amid new developments of the outbreak.

A closer look at the kitchen serving quarantined people in Hanoiicon

A closer look at the kitchen serving quarantined people in Hanoi

PHOTOS
11/03/2020

Despite being under quarantine at a military school belonging to the Hanoi Capital High Command in Son Tay town on the outskirts of the capital, people in isolation are still ensured a balanced diet with plenty of nutrition.

Vietnamese celebs quarantined after returning from European fashion showsicon

Vietnamese celebs quarantined after returning from European fashion shows

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/03/2020

Some Vietnamese celebrities who attended fashion events in Milan and Paris have been quarantined following two Vietnamese attendees have tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

Visa-free entry suspended for overseas Vietnamese from COVID-19-hit countriesicon

Visa-free entry suspended for overseas Vietnamese from COVID-19-hit countries

SOCIETY
06/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to suspend visa-free entry for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from countries whose citizens have visa-free entry unilaterally halted, firstly the Republic of Korea and COVID-19-hit nations.

Vietnam in control of COVID-19: expertsicon

Vietnam in control of COVID-19: experts

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

Vietnam was in control of the COVID-19 epidemic with no new cases reported since February 13, said experts at a conference on Wednesday in Hanoi.

Korean residing in Vietnam support measures to prevent Covid-19 epidemicicon

Korean residing in Vietnam support measures to prevent Covid-19 epidemic

PHOTOS
05/03/2020

In recent time, Korean media and the Korean community living and working in Vietnam have praised Vietnam's efforts in preventing COVID - 19 epidemic.

Man breaks self-quarantine to visit relatives in Ben Treicon

Man breaks self-quarantine to visit relatives in Ben Tre

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

A man returning from South Korea has been found to have broken self-quarantine, travelling 80km from HCM City to the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, on Tuesday, according to Ben Tre Province’s Department of Health.

Visiting quarantine zone in Khanh Hoaicon

Visiting quarantine zone in Khanh Hoa

PHOTOS
04/03/2020

Vietnamese citizens coming back from the RoK are quarantined in army barracks and military schools in Khanh Hoa province.

Army facilities capable of accommodating 30,000 people in quarantine: Deputy health ministericon

Army facilities capable of accommodating 30,000 people in quarantine: Deputy health minister

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

Army barracks and military schools in the country can serve the quarantine of up to 30,000 people, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said, adding that strict quarantine is very important in preventing and containing contagious diseases.

Quarantine – top solution to prevent COVID-19: Hanoi leadericon

Quarantine – top solution to prevent COVID-19: Hanoi leader

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

Quarantine is still the top solution to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the COVID-19, according to Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.

Vietnamese leave South Korea amid virus fearsicon

Vietnamese leave South Korea amid virus fears

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

Thousands of Vietnamese people are returning from South Korea amid the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

Well-prepared meals for quarantined peopleicon

Well-prepared meals for quarantined people

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

South Korean people in a quarantined area in the northern city of Hai Phong are being served well-prepared meals.

Hanoi calls for help to ease overloading at quarantine centresicon

Hanoi calls for help to ease overloading at quarantine centres

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

Hanoi has called on other localities to help ease the overloading at Covid-19 quarantine centres in the area.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 