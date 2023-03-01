    • Thể thao
    MỹCơ thủ số một Việt Nam Dương Quốc Hoàng đọ tài "Người Tuyết" Mike Immonen ở vòng một giải pool 10 bi thế giới tối nay tại Las Vegas.

    Immonen hiện đứng thứ 11 bảng thứ bậc pool thế giới của Liên đoàn Pool Thế giới (WPA), nên được xếp trong nhóm 32 cơ thủ hạt giống. Sau kết quả bốc thăm ngẫu nhiên, "Người Tuyết" gặp Quốc Hoàng - cơ thủ số 62 thế giới - ở trận muộn lúc 10h sáng 1/3, giờ Hà Nội (19h tối 28/2, giờ Las Vegas).

    Dương Quốc Hoàng trong ván đấu Wiktor Zielinski ở bán kết pool 10 bi Las Vegas Open 2023 tối 26/2 tại Mỹ. Ảnh: Predator

    Dương Quốc Hoàng trong ván đấu Wiktor Zielinski ở bán kết pool 10 bi Las Vegas Open 2023 tối 26/2 tại Mỹ. Ảnh: Predator

    Immonen 51 tuổi, từng đoạt hơn 70 danh hiệu quốc tế ở các thể loại pool, trong đó có chức vô địch 9 bi thế giới năm 2001 và 10 bi thế giới năm 2009. Ở giải năm ngoái, ông vào đến vòng 1/16.

    Ngoài Quốc Hoàng, Việt Nam còn ba cơ thủ dự giải là Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Lường Đức Thiện và Tạ Văn Linh. Anh Tuấn cũng gặp đối thủ mạnh ở vòng một là số bảy thế giới Alexander Kazakis lúc 7h ngày mai giờ Hà Nội. Trước đó hai tiếng, Đức Thiện sẽ gặp số 30 thế giới Pijus Labutis. Còn Văn Linh đánh trận sớm nhất, lúc 1h gặp số 26 thế giới Thorsten Hohmann.

    Giải pool 10 bi thế giới diễn ra lần đầu năm 2008, đã qua bảy lần được tổ chức. Thành tích tốt nhất của một cơ thủ Việt Nam tại giải thuộc về Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, khi vào tới vòng 1/32 năm 2009. Ngoài ra, chỉ còn một cơ thủ khác của Việt Nam từng ra về với tiền thưởng là Lương Chí Dũng năm 2011.

    Giải pool 10 bi thế giới 2023 diễn ra tại Las Vegas, bang Nevada, Mỹ từ 28/2 đến 4/3, quy tụ 128 cơ thủ được mời dự. Giải chia làm hai giai đoạn, giai đoạn một đấu loại kép,

     cơ thủ nào thắng tám ván trước sẽ đi tiếp ở nhánh thắng, còn người thua một trận sẽ xuống nhánh thua. Người thua ở nhánh thua sẽ bị loại. 16 cơ thủ ở nhánh thắng và 16 cơ thủ nhánh thua sẽ vào giai đoạn hai.

    Giai đoạn hai gồm 32 cơ thủ đấu loại trực tiếp, ai thắng 10 ván trước sẽ đi tiếp. Người thắng một ván sẽ được phá bi ở ván kế tiếp, trọng tài xếp khuôn và cơ thủ không được

     chạm vào bi. Quỹ thưởng của giải là 250.000 USD, trong đó 60.000 USD dành cho nhà vô địch. Đương kim vô địch là cơ thủ Ba Lan Wojciech Szewczyk.

    Quốc Hoàng gặp cựu vô địch ở vòng đầu pool 10 bi thế giới Tuấn linh

    Ít ngày trước khi dự giải thế giới, Quốc Hoàng đã gây bất ngờ khi vào bán kết Las Vegas Open, chỉ thua nhà vô địch Wiktor Zielinski ở loạt shoot-out.

    Xuân Bình