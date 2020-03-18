Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Quy Nhon

tin tức về Quy Nhon mới nhất

Cham towers in Binh Dinh province
TRAVEL18/03/20200

Cham towers in Binh Dinh province

Binh Dinh, a coastal province in central Vietnam, is a land of martial arts plus majestic sea and mountain landscapes.

 
Cozy homestays in Quy Nhon perfect place for a weekend getaway

Cozy homestays in Quy Nhon perfect place for a weekend getaway

01/03/20200
Eo Gio cliff – Tourist magnet in Quy Nhon

Eo Gio cliff – Tourist magnet in Quy Nhon

29/02/20200
Binh Dinh hosts "Magnetic Fields in the Universe" conference

Binh Dinh hosts “Magnetic Fields in the Universe” conference

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020

Experts involved in astrophysical, space and laboratory plasmas and young researchers from 25 countries worldwide have gathered at the 7th edition of the series "Magnetic Fields in the Universe" that is taking place in Quy Nhon from February 16-22.

Three Vietnamese cities honoured with ASEAN Clean Tourist Awards

Three Vietnamese cities honoured with ASEAN Clean Tourist Awards

TRAVEL
18/01/2020

Three cities in Vietnam have been presented with the ASEAN Clean Tourist Awards 2020.

Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific adjust flight schedules due to storm

Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific adjust flight schedules due to storm

SOCIETY
10/11/2019

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific on November 10 announced that they will adjust schedules of fights from/to Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang and Pleiku on November 10 due to storm Nakri.

Vietnam's central region prepares for impending impact of storm Nakri

Vietnam's central region prepares for impending impact of storm Nakri

SOCIETY
10/11/2019

Local authorities and residents of the central and southcentral regions are taking a number of drastic steps in response to the incoming storm No. 6 (Nakri).

Airlines reschedule domestic flights as storm Matmo approaches central region

Airlines reschedule domestic flights as storm Matmo approaches central region

TRAVEL
30/10/2019

Vietnam Airlines and budget airline Jetstar Pacific have announced plan to adjust schedules of their flights to and from Nha Trang, Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Pleiku and Buon Ma Thuot on October 30 as storm Matmo is approaching.

Statue of famous songwriter proposed for Quy Nhon Beach

Statue of famous songwriter proposed for Quy Nhon Beach

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/10/2019

Authorities of the southern central province of Binh Dinh have proposed building the statue of famous dead musician Trinh Cong Son on a local beach.

Binh Dinh hosts first Gong cultural festival

Binh Dinh hosts first Gong cultural festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/09/2019

The first Gong cultural festival for ethnic minority groups in Binh Dinh took place at Quy Nhon City – based Nguyen Tat Thanh Square on September 11.

Quy Nhon set to host National Kickboxing Championship

Quy Nhon set to host National Kickboxing Championship

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/08/2019

The National Kickboxing Championship is scheduled to start in the city of Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh Province on August 20.

Giant sculptural relief to be built on Binh Dinh mountain

Giant sculptural relief to be built on Binh Dinh mountain

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/08/2019

Binh Dinh Province will build a giant sculptural relief about the mythical history of the Vietnamese people on a local mountain in Quy Nhon City.

Discovering underwater sea path of Quy Nhon

Discovering underwater sea path of Quy Nhon

TRAVEL
22/07/2019

With summer in full swing, visitors have been flocking to visit Hon Kho island in Quy Nhon city to discover the area's enchanting underwater sea path as well as participating in scuba diving around coral reefs to avoid the hot weather.

Da Nang tops Vietnamese tourists' popular destinations in 2019 summer

Da Nang tops Vietnamese tourists’ popular destinations in 2019 summer

TRAVEL
04/07/2019

The 10 most popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists in the 2019 summer were recently revealed by Agoda, one of the world's fastest growing online travel booking platforms, said the Vietnam National Tourism Administration.

Discover Bai Xep - a fishing village marked by beauty and peace

Discover Bai Xep - a fishing village marked by beauty and peace

TRAVEL
24/06/2019

Located just 13 km away from Quy Nhon city, the natural beauty of Bai Xep fishing village has proved to be an attractive destination for both local and foreign tourists.

Sandy beaches make Quy Nhon a top choice this summer

Sandy beaches make Quy Nhon a top choice this summer

VIDEO
17/06/2019

Perched between the tourist hotspots of Nha Trang and Hoi An, Quy Nhon town in Binh Dinh Province is less crowded but has quickly become one of the most searched beach holiday destinations in recent years.

Vietnam-USA mathematical conference opens in Binh Dinh

Vietnam-USA mathematical conference opens in Binh Dinh

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/06/2019

A total of 300 Vietnamese and American scholars are attending in the Vietnam-USA Joint Mathematical Meeting opened in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh, on June 10.

Picturesque giant sand dunes of Quy Nhon

Picturesque giant sand dunes of Quy Nhon

PHOTOS
09/06/2019

The golden sand dunes of Phuong Mai peninsula in Quy Nhon city are the ideal place for travelers to enjoy activities such as sand sliding this summer.

Exploring top summer spots in Quy Nhon

Exploring top summer spots in Quy Nhon

PHOTOS
08/06/2019

In addition to frolicking in the sea and enjoying the area's coral reefs through scuba diving, Quy Nhon is home to a variety of tourist attractions which are ideal for visitors on their summer vacation.

VnExpress Marathon to be held in Quy Nhon

VnExpress Marathon to be held in Quy Nhon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/04/2019

The VnExpress Marathon 2019 will be held for the first time in the coastal city of Quy Nhon in the south-central province of Binh Dinh on June 9.

 
 
