Quy Nhon
tin tức về Quy Nhon mới nhất
icon
Binh Dinh, a coastal province in central Vietnam, is a land of martial arts plus majestic sea and mountain landscapes.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020
Experts involved in astrophysical, space and laboratory plasmas and young researchers from 25 countries worldwide have gathered at the 7th edition of the series “Magnetic Fields in the Universe” that is taking place in Quy Nhon from February 16-22.
icon TRAVEL
18/01/2020
Three cities in Vietnam have been presented with the ASEAN Clean Tourist Awards 2020.
icon SOCIETY
10/11/2019
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific on November 10 announced that they will adjust schedules of fights from/to Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang and Pleiku on November 10 due to storm Nakri.
icon SOCIETY
10/11/2019
Local authorities and residents of the central and southcentral regions are taking a number of drastic steps in response to the incoming storm No. 6 (Nakri).
icon TRAVEL
30/10/2019
Vietnam Airlines and budget airline Jetstar Pacific have announced plan to adjust schedules of their flights to and from Nha Trang, Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Pleiku and Buon Ma Thuot on October 30 as storm Matmo is approaching.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/10/2019
Authorities of the southern central province of Binh Dinh have proposed building the statue of famous dead musician Trinh Cong Son on a local beach.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/09/2019
The first Gong cultural festival for ethnic minority groups in Binh Dinh took place at Quy Nhon City – based Nguyen Tat Thanh Square on September 11.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/08/2019
The National Kickboxing Championship is scheduled to start in the city of Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh Province on August 20.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/08/2019
Binh Dinh Province will build a giant sculptural relief about the mythical history of the Vietnamese people on a local mountain in Quy Nhon City.
icon TRAVEL
22/07/2019
With summer in full swing, visitors have been flocking to visit Hon Kho island in Quy Nhon city to discover the area’s enchanting underwater sea path as well as participating in scuba diving around coral reefs to avoid the hot weather.
icon TRAVEL
04/07/2019
The 10 most popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists in the 2019 summer were recently revealed by Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, said the Vietnam National Tourism Administration.
icon TRAVEL
24/06/2019
Located just 13 km away from Quy Nhon city, the natural beauty of Bai Xep fishing village has proved to be an attractive destination for both local and foreign tourists.
icon VIDEO
17/06/2019
Perched between the tourist hotspots of Nha Trang and Hoi An, Quy Nhon town in Binh Dinh Province is less crowded but has quickly become one of the most searched beach holiday destinations in recent years.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/06/2019
A total of 300 Vietnamese and American scholars are attending in the Vietnam-USA Joint Mathematical Meeting opened in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh, on June 10.
icon PHOTOS
09/06/2019
The golden sand dunes of Phuong Mai peninsula in Quy Nhon city are the ideal place for travelers to enjoy activities such as sand sliding this summer.
icon PHOTOS
08/06/2019
In addition to frolicking in the sea and enjoying the area’s coral reefs through scuba diving, Quy Nhon is home to a variety of tourist attractions which are ideal for visitors on their summer vacation.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/04/2019
The VnExpress Marathon 2019 will be held for the first time in the coastal city of Quy Nhon in the south-central province of Binh Dinh on June 9.