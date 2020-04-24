Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

04/05/2020 02:03:44 (GMT +7)

tag
 

railway

tin tức về railway mới nhất

Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23icon
TRAVEL24/04/20200

Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23

An additional return trip is to be introduced on the Hanoi-HCM City train route from April 23, raising the total to three return trips daily.

 
Bids invited for upgrade of dilapidated bridges along North – South railway

Bids invited for upgrade of dilapidated bridges along North – South railway

icon21/04/20200
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic

icon08/04/20200
VN rail sector finding way back on trackicon

VN rail sector finding way back on track

BUSINESS
22/03/2020

Despite strong efforts, state-owned Vietnam Railways may face a downturn this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges from legal barriers. 

Railway companies temporarily suspend train routesicon

Railway companies temporarily suspend train routes

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

The Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has temporarily suspended the operation of several routes due to a shortage of passengers as of Monday.

Fourteen urgent transport projects to be implemented in 2020icon

Fourteen urgent transport projects to be implemented in 2020

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

The transport sector will strive to complete 10 road projects and commence four railway upgrade projects in 2020 which have been approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee (NAST). 

Houses along "railway street" in Hanoi should be relocated: Ministryicon

Houses along "railway street" in Hanoi should be relocated: Ministry

TRAVEL
25/11/2019

The Ministry of Transport stressed that the government always supports people to do business, as long as though the businesses must meet the standards of safety for both visitors and the train traffic.

Crystallising investment rules for infrastructure developersicon

Crystallising investment rules for infrastructure developers

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

Vietnam is now a magnet for overseas financiers wishing to implement infrastructure initiatives before transferring them to the state. 

Railway projects proceed slowly, Transport Ministry goes ahead with new projectsicon

Railway projects proceed slowly, Transport Ministry goes ahead with new projects

BUSINESS
04/11/2019

Urban railway projects have been proceeding slowly and investment capital has become many times higher than initially estimated.

Hanoi-Nhon elevated railway to be completed by 2022icon

Hanoi-Nhon elevated railway to be completed by 2022

BUSINESS
07/09/2019

The Hanoi station-Nhon elevated railway project will be completed by 2022 after trains are brought to Vietnam in July 2020.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 