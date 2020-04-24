railway
tin tức về railway mới nhất
An additional return trip is to be introduced on the Hanoi-HCM City train route from April 23, raising the total to three return trips daily.
22/03/2020
Despite strong efforts, state-owned Vietnam Railways may face a downturn this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges from legal barriers.
24/02/2020
The Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has temporarily suspended the operation of several routes due to a shortage of passengers as of Monday.
09/02/2020
The transport sector will strive to complete 10 road projects and commence four railway upgrade projects in 2020 which have been approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee (NAST).
25/11/2019
The Ministry of Transport stressed that the government always supports people to do business, as long as though the businesses must meet the standards of safety for both visitors and the train traffic.
25/11/2019
Vietnam is now a magnet for overseas financiers wishing to implement infrastructure initiatives before transferring them to the state.
04/11/2019
Urban railway projects have been proceeding slowly and investment capital has become many times higher than initially estimated.
07/09/2019
The Hanoi station-Nhon elevated railway project will be completed by 2022 after trains are brought to Vietnam in July 2020.