rainy season
tin tức về rainy season mới nhất
Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/10/2019
It is now the flood season in the Mekong Delta, but people there have already begun to worry about saline intrusion in the upcoming dry season.
SOCIETY
18/09/2019
The latest case of Whitmore’s disease, also known as melioidosis, was reported at Hanoi’s Duc Giang General Hospital on Monday.
SOCIETY
09/08/2019
The water level of around 1,800 reservoirs in the northern and northern central region is posing flooding risks for many localities during the rainy season.
SOCIETY
01/07/2019
Authorities in HCM City have completed a number of projects earlier than scheduled in an effort to prepare for the rainy season.
SOCIETY
24/05/2019
The HCM City People’s Council has urged Tan Binh District authorities to speed up the progress of flood-prevention projects inside Tan Son Nhat international airport to prepare for the coming rainy season.