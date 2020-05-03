Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020icon
03/05/2020

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

 
HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season

HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season

30/04/2020
Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year

Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year

14/04/2020
Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents worry about saline intrusion in dry seasonicon

Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents worry about saline intrusion in dry season

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/10/2019

It is now the flood season in the Mekong Delta, but people there have already begun to worry about saline intrusion in the upcoming dry season.

Whitmore’s disease cases in Vietnam on the rise in rainy seasonicon

Whitmore’s disease cases in Vietnam on the rise in rainy season

SOCIETY
18/09/2019

The latest case of Whitmore’s disease, also known as melioidosis, was reported at Hanoi’s Duc Giang General Hospital on Monday.

High reservoir water levels pose risksicon

High reservoir water levels pose risks

SOCIETY
09/08/2019

The water level of around 1,800 reservoirs in the northern and northern central region is posing flooding risks for many localities during the rainy season.

HCM City prepares for rainy seasonicon

HCM City prepares for rainy season

SOCIETY
01/07/2019

Authorities in HCM City have completed a number of projects earlier than scheduled in an effort to prepare for the rainy season.

Tan Son Nhat Airport at risk of flooding during rainy seasonicon

Tan Son Nhat Airport at risk of flooding during rainy season

SOCIETY
24/05/2019

The HCM City People’s Council has urged Tan Binh District authorities to speed up the progress of flood-prevention projects inside Tan Son Nhat international airport to prepare for the coming rainy season.

 
 
