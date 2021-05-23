reading culture
“Each book has its own mission and impact on an individual audience. When they are combined, the book creates power that can change the whole nation,” the CEO of a book house told VietNamNet.
22/04/2021
Head of Publications Department Nguyen Nguyen said it is necessary to do something so that internet users not only spend time to surf on Facebook and buy goods online but also pay attention to reading culture.
17/04/2021
So far, 32 countries have agreed to participate in copyright transactions at Book365.vn, according to Nguyen Nguyen, director of the Publishing, Printing and Publishing Department under the Ministry of Information and Communication.
16/03/2021
A young man in the Central Province of Quang Ngai has converted his double-story house into a library where local pupils can enjoy reading books gratis.
09/01/2021
A series of cultural and art programmes are taking place at the HCM City Book Street on Nguyen Van Binh Street in District 1 to celebrate the street’s 5th anniversary, and promote the reading culture among the community.
14/09/2020
The increase in the number of published books cannot be equated with the growth of the local reading culture, experts said at a recent meeting held by the Vietnam Publishing Association with several publishers and book companies in Hanoi.
17/07/2020
Hanoi Book Street is a favorite destination for bookworms, especially the children, when summer comes.
22/04/2020
This year’s Book Festival to mark Vietnamese Book Day on April 21 is being held online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
01/04/2020
More public and private libraries will be opened from now to 2025 as a part of a plan issued by the capital's People’s Committee to develop a reading culture and build Hà Nội into the country’s centre of books by 2030.
27/03/2020
Hanoi People's Committee has issued the plan for the literary development in the city to 2025 with a view to 2030.
17/02/2020
The book street in Nguyen Van Binh Street in downtown HCM City is still open for local and international visitors despite of a 30 percent drop in the number of visitors due to coronavirus fears.
28/01/2020
The 2020 Spring Book Street was opened in Hanoi on January 27 as part of the activities to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the traditional lunar New Year festival (Tet).
21/01/2020
Located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Binh Book Street is proving to be a popular destination among visitors ahead of the Tet Book Street festival 2020 which is scheduled to take place from January 22-28.
22/07/2019
Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are promoting reading culture in the community through a series of new programmes organised this year.
15/07/2019
20/04/2019
The reading encouragement week, themed “Books and the young community”, was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on April 19, on the occasion of the sixth Vietnam Book Day (April 21).