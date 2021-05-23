 
Seeking books that help change a nation's destiny
23/05/2021

Seeking books that help change a nation's destiny

“Each book has its own mission and impact on an individual audience. When they are combined, the book creates power that can change the whole nation,” the CEO of a book house told VietNamNet.
 
Online Vietnamese bookstores open in Europe

Online Vietnamese bookstores open in Europe

icon20/05/20210
Free library with English books in Hanoi spreads reading habit

Free library with English books in Hanoi spreads reading habit

icon09/05/20210
Internet users like to shop, surf on Facebook rather than read books, says officialicon

Internet users like to shop, surf on Facebook rather than read books, says official

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/04/2021
Head of Publications Department Nguyen Nguyen said it is necessary to do something so that internet users not only spend time to surf on Facebook and buy goods online but also pay attention to reading culture.
32 countries to take part in copyright transactions at online book fairicon

32 countries to take part in copyright transactions at online book fair

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/04/2021
So far, 32 countries have agreed to participate in copyright transactions at Book365.vn, according to Nguyen Nguyen, director of the Publishing, Printing and Publishing Department under the Ministry of Information and Communication.
Young man converts double-story house into free library for local pupilsicon

Young man converts double-story house into free library for local pupils

SOCIETY
16/03/2021
A young man in the Central Province of Quang Ngai has converted his double-story house into a library where local pupils can enjoy reading books gratis.
HCM City’s Book Street celebrates 5th birthdayicon

HCM City’s Book Street celebrates 5th birthday

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/01/2021
A series of cultural and art programmes are taking place at the HCM City Book Street on Nguyen Van Binh Street in District 1 to celebrate the street’s 5th anniversary, and promote the reading culture among the community.
Reading culture still not flourishing, despite growth in book titlesicon

Reading culture still not flourishing, despite growth in book titles

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/09/2020
The increase in the number of published books cannot be equated with the growth of the local reading culture, experts said at a recent meeting held by the Vietnam Publishing Association with several publishers and book companies in Hanoi.
Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18icon

Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/07/2020
Hanoi Book Street is a favorite destination for bookworms, especially the children, when summer comes.  
Spreading a passion for readingicon

Spreading a passion for reading

VIDEO
22/04/2020
This year’s Book Festival to mark Vietnamese Book Day on April 21 is being held online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030icon

Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/04/2020
More public and private libraries will be opened from now to 2025 as a part of a plan issued by the capital's People’s Committee to develop a reading culture and build Hà Nội into the country’s centre of books by 2030.
Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030icon

Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/03/2020
Hanoi People's Committee has issued the plan for the literary development in the city to 2025 with a view to 2030.
HCMC book street still open despite drop in customers due to coronavirus fearicon

HCMC book street still open despite drop in customers due to coronavirus fear

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020
The book street in Nguyen Van Binh Street in downtown HCM City is still open for local and international visitors despite of a 30 percent drop in the number of visitors due to coronavirus fears.
Hanoi opens 2020 Spring Book Streeticon

Hanoi opens 2020 Spring Book Street

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/01/2020
The 2020 Spring Book Street was opened in Hanoi on January 27 as part of the activities to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the traditional lunar New Year festival (Tet).
Nguyen Van Binh Book Street in HCM City hosts vibrant Tet atmosphereicon

Nguyen Van Binh Book Street in HCM City hosts vibrant Tet atmosphere

PHOTOS
21/01/2020
Located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Binh Book Street is proving to be a popular destination among visitors ahead of the Tet Book Street festival 2020 which is scheduled to take place from January 22-28.
HCM City promotes reading cultureicon

HCM City promotes reading culture

VIDEO
22/07/2019
Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are promoting reading culture in the community through a series of new programmes organised this year.
HCM City promotes reading culture among communityicon

HCM City promotes reading culture among community

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/07/2019
Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are promoting reading culture in the community through a series of new programmes organised this year.  
Reading week launched in Ho Chi Minh Cityicon

Reading week launched in Ho Chi Minh City

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/04/2019
The reading encouragement week, themed “Books and the young community”, was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on April 19, on the occasion of the sixth Vietnam Book Day (April 21).  
 
 
