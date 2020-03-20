real estate market
Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices
29/02/2020
Experts believe the State's issuance of ownership certificates for non-residential real estate projects will solve existing difficulties in Vietnam’s real estate market.
26/02/2020
The development of a commodity exchange in Vietnam is expected to provide an alternative for investors when they find difficulties investing in risky assets such as stock and real estate.
24/02/2020
To minimize risks as the real estate market has decelerated, investors have been told not to pour all their money into one project.
13/02/2020
Many new policies will take effect in 2020 which aim to warm up the housing market segment for those with real accommodation demand.
11/02/2020
The real estate market was stagnant in 2019 and it will continue to be soft in 2020, when many businesses and contractors are expected to go bankrupt because of the lack of projects.
03/02/2020
Thousands of real estate brokers have had to leave the market, which has cooled down.
03/02/2020
Akihiko Iwatani, chief representative of Haseko Corporation in Hanoi, believes that Vietnam is the most attractive market in ASEAN for Japanese investors in particular and foreign investors in general.
02/02/2020
2020 would be another difficult year for Ho Chi Minh City’s real estate market due to lingered tight credit and red tape for real estate projects.
31/01/2020
JLL estimates that hundreds of millions of dollars from Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China are waiting to be funneled into Vietnam’s real estate market.
28/01/2020
Commercial banks’ finance reports show that bad debts have been increasing again. Bad debt will be one of big problems for banks this year.
27/01/2020
No longer relying on bank loans, real estate firms are seeking capital from many different channels, including bond issuance, stock sales and M&As.
16/01/2020
Nguyen Tran Nam, chair of the Vietnam Real Estate Association, said the real estate market shows an increasingly important role in the national economy. However, the majority of real estate firms still have small scale and heavily rely on bank loans.
13/01/2020
Since the core business field is facing difficulties, rubber companies are now gathering strength on developing industrial zones (IZs).
10/01/2020
The number of properties bought by foreigners in Vietnam remains modest.
07/01/2020
While the number of ads about property sales increased by 40 percent in 2019, the number of ads about house and room leasing increased by 50 percent. The rent also increased sharply by 30-35 percent.
06/01/2020
The real estate market of Hanoi saw high demand for Grade A apartments for rent and sale in the third quarter, according to Savill Vietnam’s quarterly report on Hanoi's property market.
03/01/2020
The real estate market was lackluster last year. The land fever in early 2019 was followed by a sharp decline in supply and the number of transactions.