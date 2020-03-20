Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
real estate market

tin tức về real estate market mới nhất

Office-for-lease market welcomes new playersicon
BUSINESS20/03/20200

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

 
Encouraging signs in real estate arena

Encouraging signs in real estate arena

icon13/03/20200
VN real estate firms struggle amid Covid-19 epidemic

VN real estate firms struggle amid Covid-19 epidemic

icon11/03/20200
Ownership certificates for condotels could solve market issues: expertsicon

Ownership certificates for condotels could solve market issues: experts

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

Experts believe the State's issuance of ownership certificates for non-residential real estate projects will solve existing difficulties in Vietnam’s real estate market.

Vietnam's commodity market expected to lure more capitalicon

Vietnam's commodity market expected to lure more capital

BUSINESS
26/02/2020

 The development of a commodity exchange in Vietnam is expected to provide an alternative for investors when they find difficulties investing in risky assets such as stock and real estate.

VN real estate investors advised to ‘put eggs in many baskets’icon

VN real estate investors advised to ‘put eggs in many baskets’

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

To minimize risks as the real estate market has decelerated, investors have been told not to pour all their money into one project.

Property market in 2020 may heat up thanks to new policiesicon

Property market in 2020 may heat up thanks to new policies

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

Many new policies will take effect in 2020 which aim to warm up the housing market segment for those with real accommodation demand.

Real estate market forecast to be soft in 2020icon

Real estate market forecast to be soft in 2020

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

The real estate market was stagnant in 2019 and it will continue to be soft in 2020, when many businesses and contractors are expected to go bankrupt because of the lack of projects. 

Real estate brokers leave marketicon

Real estate brokers leave market

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

Thousands of real estate brokers have had to leave the market, which has cooled down.

Great opportunities for real estate firms to call for foreign capitalicon

Great opportunities for real estate firms to call for foreign capital

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

Akihiko Iwatani, chief representative of Haseko Corporation in Hanoi, believes that Vietnam is the most attractive market in ASEAN for Japanese investors in particular and foreign investors in general.

Another hard year set for HCM City real estate marketicon

Another hard year set for HCM City real estate market

BUSINESS
02/02/2020

2020 would be another difficult year for Ho Chi Minh City’s real estate market due to lingered tight credit and red tape for real estate projects.

Asian investors eye low-cost housingicon

Asian investors eye low-cost housing

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

JLL estimates that hundreds of millions of dollars from Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China are waiting to be funneled into Vietnam’s real estate market.

Bad debt increases, posing challenge for banking sector in 2020icon

Bad debt increases, posing challenge for banking sector in 2020

BUSINESS
28/01/2020

Commercial banks’ finance reports show that bad debts have been increasing again. Bad debt will be one of big problems for banks this year.

Real estate firms to seek trillions of dong for 2020icon

Real estate firms to seek trillions of dong for 2020

BUSINESS
27/01/2020

No longer relying on bank loans, real estate firms are seeking capital from many different channels, including bond issuance, stock sales and M&As.

Real estate market awaits new legal documentsicon

Real estate market awaits new legal documents

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

Nguyen Tran Nam, chair of the Vietnam Real Estate Association, said the real estate market shows an increasingly important role in the national economy. However, the majority of real estate firms still have small scale and heavily rely on bank loans.

As rubber price falls, rubber companies shift to develop IZsicon

As rubber price falls, rubber companies shift to develop IZs

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

Since the core business field is facing difficulties, rubber companies are now gathering strength on developing industrial zones (IZs).

Legal problems hinder foreigners from buying houses in Vietnamicon

Legal problems hinder foreigners from buying houses in Vietnam

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

The number of properties bought by foreigners in Vietnam remains modest.

Buying houses for lease to lead investment trends in 2020icon

Buying houses for lease to lead investment trends in 2020

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

While the number of ads about property sales increased by 40 percent in 2019, the number of ads about house and room leasing increased by 50 percent. The rent also increased sharply by 30-35 percent.

Hanoi has high demand for Grade A apartments in Quarter 3icon

Hanoi has high demand for Grade A apartments in Quarter 3

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The real estate market of Hanoi saw high demand for Grade A apartments for rent and sale in the third quarter, according to Savill Vietnam’s quarterly report on Hanoi's property market.

Land prices escalate in some localities, ‘bogus’ projects break outicon

Land prices escalate in some localities, ‘bogus’ projects break out

BUSINESS
03/01/2020

The real estate market was lackluster last year. The land fever in early 2019 was followed by a sharp decline in supply and the number of transactions.

 
 
