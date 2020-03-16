Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
real estate

tin tức về real estate mới nhất

Real estate sector to suffer short term amid COVID-19icon
BUSINESS16/03/20200

Real estate sector to suffer short term amid COVID-19

 Real estate companies will suffer in the short term due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the overall outlook remains positive, according to a CBRE report.

 
New trends influencing Vietnamese real estate market

New trends influencing Vietnamese real estate market

icon11/03/20200
Urban townhouses: a bright investment channel

Urban townhouses: a bright investment channel

icon04/03/20200
Local retail property market over saturation pointicon

Local retail property market over saturation point

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

The local retail property market has reached the saturation point years ago and now empty storefronts and shopping centres are putting a dent in forecasts.

Overview of Vietnamese green building marketicon

Overview of Vietnamese green building market

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

A handy infographic of the most important figures from the Vietnamese green building market.

Firm appeal for Japanese developersicon

Firm appeal for Japanese developers

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

Japanese investors continued to demonstrate their confidence in the Vietnamese real estate market with recent involvement in new large-scale projects.

New regulations the first step towards condotel resurgenceicon

New regulations the first step towards condotel resurgence

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

Several years ago, a large wave of condotels was introduced to the market across Vietnam. 

HCM City draws up specific policies for large firmsicon

HCM City draws up specific policies for large firms

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

HCM City plans to draw up specific policies for firms having capital of more than VND100 billion (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of this year, and has committed to create more favourable conditions for enterprises.

Real estate market scenario for 2020: capital flows continue to suburban eco-citiesicon

Real estate market scenario for 2020: capital flows continue to suburban eco-cities

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

With their massive land funds and ample investment inflows for transport infrastructure development, the suburban cities surrounding Ho Chi Minh City are projected to become the next hotspot for investors and buyers.

Real estate businesses ask VN Government to remove difficultiesicon

Real estate businesses ask VN Government to remove difficulties

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

The Vietnam Real Estate Association (VNREA) will next month propose solutions to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to remove difficulties in administrative procedures, capital and cut loan interest for real estate businesses.

Hanoi hands out red books to foreignersicon

Hanoi hands out red books to foreigners

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

Six foreign organisations and 35 foreigners were granted red books to purchase a number of apartments in Hanoi.

Big shot investors in real estate M&amp;A pushicon

Big shot investors in real estate M&A push

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Vietnam’s real estate market is currently one of the most attractive in Southeast Asia, with many opportunities for domestic real estate developers to find partners and investors in the form of mergers and acquisitions. 

Real estate takes lead for suspended and dissolved firmsicon

Real estate takes lead for suspended and dissolved firms

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

The real estate sector has seen the highest growth in the number of enterprises registering for temporary suspension and dissolution, at 598 enterprises and 686 others, surging 36.8% and 39.4%, respectively, against the 2018 figures.

HCM City real estate developers request help to resume projectsicon

HCM City real estate developers request help to resume projects

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Many real estate developers in Ho Chi Minh City are facing stagnation in hundreds of projects due to insufficient legal paperwork.

Industrial and logistics real estate faces bountiful yearicon

Industrial and logistics real estate faces bountiful year

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Last year was another record year for industrial and logistics real estate in Vietnam when foreign direct investment (FDI) into manufacturing remained positive.

Vietnam to see new FDI trend in real estateicon

Vietnam to see new FDI trend in real estate

BUSINESS
01/02/2020

Investment in real estate sector through capital contribution would avoid risks that might cause to new comers who know little about the market and law.

Many foreign investors circumvent the lawsicon

Many foreign investors circumvent the laws

BUSINESS
27/01/2020

Experts have warned of the attempt by many foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) to dodge the laws to enjoy preferences and make local authorities ‘lose lock, stock and barrel’.

Census surmises main population dynamicsicon

Census surmises main population dynamics

FEATURE
22/01/2020

With strong demands for real estate especially in urban areas, Vietnam’s golden demographics and a positive economic outlook will drive the mid-end and affordable housing segment in the country’s residential market beyond 2020 forward. 

Ken Research reveals Vietnam real estate market outlook to 2025icon

Ken Research reveals Vietnam real estate market outlook to 2025

BUSINESS
18/01/2020

Ken Research has released the report titled “Vietnam Real Estate Market Outlook to 2025", providing a comprehensive analysis of the real estate space within Vietnam.

The new real estate mission for tech groups old and newicon

The new real estate mission for tech groups old and new

FEATURE
07/01/2020

Proptech in Vietnam is developing and expanding on the back of strong momentum in the Vietnamese real estate market, due to its benefits in improving accuracy and speed, as well as cost savings and convenience. 

 
 
