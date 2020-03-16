real estate
tin tức về real estate mới nhất
Real estate companies will suffer in the short term due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the overall outlook remains positive, according to a CBRE report.
02/03/2020
The local retail property market has reached the saturation point years ago and now empty storefronts and shopping centres are putting a dent in forecasts.
02/03/2020
A handy infographic of the most important figures from the Vietnamese green building market.
28/02/2020
Japanese investors continued to demonstrate their confidence in the Vietnamese real estate market with recent involvement in new large-scale projects.
28/02/2020
Several years ago, a large wave of condotels was introduced to the market across Vietnam.
24/02/2020
HCM City plans to draw up specific policies for firms having capital of more than VND100 billion (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of this year, and has committed to create more favourable conditions for enterprises.
20/02/2020
With their massive land funds and ample investment inflows for transport infrastructure development, the suburban cities surrounding Ho Chi Minh City are projected to become the next hotspot for investors and buyers.
19/02/2020
The Vietnam Real Estate Association (VNREA) will next month propose solutions to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to remove difficulties in administrative procedures, capital and cut loan interest for real estate businesses.
18/02/2020
Six foreign organisations and 35 foreigners were granted red books to purchase a number of apartments in Hanoi.
10/02/2020
Vietnam’s real estate market is currently one of the most attractive in Southeast Asia, with many opportunities for domestic real estate developers to find partners and investors in the form of mergers and acquisitions.
10/02/2020
The real estate sector has seen the highest growth in the number of enterprises registering for temporary suspension and dissolution, at 598 enterprises and 686 others, surging 36.8% and 39.4%, respectively, against the 2018 figures.
10/02/2020
Many real estate developers in Ho Chi Minh City are facing stagnation in hundreds of projects due to insufficient legal paperwork.
04/02/2020
Last year was another record year for industrial and logistics real estate in Vietnam when foreign direct investment (FDI) into manufacturing remained positive.
01/02/2020
Investment in real estate sector through capital contribution would avoid risks that might cause to new comers who know little about the market and law.
27/01/2020
Experts have warned of the attempt by many foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) to dodge the laws to enjoy preferences and make local authorities ‘lose lock, stock and barrel’.
22/01/2020
With strong demands for real estate especially in urban areas, Vietnam’s golden demographics and a positive economic outlook will drive the mid-end and affordable housing segment in the country’s residential market beyond 2020 forward.
18/01/2020
Ken Research has released the report titled “Vietnam Real Estate Market Outlook to 2025", providing a comprehensive analysis of the real estate space within Vietnam.
07/01/2020
Proptech in Vietnam is developing and expanding on the back of strong momentum in the Vietnamese real estate market, due to its benefits in improving accuracy and speed, as well as cost savings and convenience.