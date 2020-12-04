 
# Covid-19
Local packaging manufacturers go green
Local packaging manufacturers go green

Using environmentally friendly and recycled packaging has become a worldwide trend, forcing packaging manufacturers to adapt.
 
Technology transformation needed for cleaner production

Technology transformation needed for cleaner production

From old tyres to kids' fun

From old tyres to kids’ fun

Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle

Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle

VIDEO
25/05/2020
Instead of throwing out his garbage like most people do, a young man in Hanoi has turned them into beautiful silhouette sculptures.
App encourages recycling

App encourages recycling

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/04/2020
Nguyen Huu Thuan, the manager of a technology company in HCM City, recently set up a second-hand item sharing app, which has become a platform for people who want to give away or receive things for free.
HCM City to change waste sorting method

HCM City to change waste sorting method

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/01/2020
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment plans to change the way solid waste is classified at source to suit treatment technologies, its chief has said.
Health sector asked to minimise plastic waste

Health sector asked to minimise plastic waste

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/08/2019
Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien has signed an instruction asking organisations in the health sector to strictly minimise plastic waste.  
Japan's Suntory joins US rival Coca-Cola to push plastic recycling in Vietnam

Japan’s Suntory joins US rival Coca-Cola to push plastic recycling in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/06/2019
Japanese beverage giant Suntory Holdings has said it would work with American rival Coca-Cola and Swedish Nestlé to push the government of Vietnam to create a large-scale recycling system.
Nine companies launch Packaging Recycling Organisation Vietnam

Nine companies launch Packaging Recycling Organisation Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/06/2019
Nine leading companies in the consumer goods and packaging industries joined hands to launch the coalition Packaging Recycling Organization Vietnam in HCM City on June 21.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
