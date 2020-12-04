recycling
Using environmentally friendly and recycled packaging has become a worldwide trend, forcing packaging manufacturers to adapt.
25/05/2020
Instead of throwing out his garbage like most people do, a young man in Hanoi has turned them into beautiful silhouette sculptures.
08/04/2020
Nguyen Huu Thuan, the manager of a technology company in HCM City, recently set up a second-hand item sharing app, which has become a platform for people who want to give away or receive things for free.
06/01/2020
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment plans to change the way solid waste is classified at source to suit treatment technologies, its chief has said.
02/08/2019
Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien has signed an instruction asking organisations in the health sector to strictly minimise plastic waste.
27/06/2019
Japanese beverage giant Suntory Holdings has said it would work with American rival Coca-Cola and Swedish Nestlé to push the government of Vietnam to create a large-scale recycling system.
22/06/2019
Nine leading companies in the consumer goods and packaging industries joined hands to launch the coalition Packaging Recycling Organization Vietnam in HCM City on June 21.