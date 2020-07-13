red river
Ninety percent of sediment is trapped in Chinese and Vietnamese reservoirs, which will lead to erosion, according to Mai Van Bieu, an underground-work expert.
icon PHOTOS
19/03/2020
Recent measures have seen a waste site that stretches along the Red River’s bank in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi be drastically changed into a beautiful art space.
icon PHOTOS
02/03/2020
With their skilled an d talented hands, artists have created artworks from recycled materials, turning the road along the Red River in Hanoi into an eye-catching and interesting contemporary art space.
icon FEATURE
28/02/2020
An area in Hanoi's Phuc Tan Commune by the Red River has been revitalised in recent days after a group of artists decided to install art in the former dumping ground.
icon SOCIETY
16/02/2020
Architect Dao Ngoc Nghiem says the proposal to make the Hanoi Red River Delta the new 'Capital Region' would not receive strong support from the public or experts
icon SOCIETY
12/02/2020
The Government has approved the construction of Vinh Tuy Bridge 2 spanning the Hong (Red) River in Hanoi with investment of more than VND2.5 trillion (US$108.7 million) sourced from the city’s budget.
icon SOCIETY
17/01/2020
The British Embassy in Vietnam has launched a project that will support Vietnam’s delta network and sustainable development.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/12/2019
Hanoi authorities say the application of Nano-Bioreactor technology to treat To Lich River pollution hasn't brought satisfactory results, but the Japanese side has rejected the conclusion.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/12/2019
The idea of using water from the Red River to dilute and clean the polluted To Lich has raised controversy among scientists.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/11/2019
Many rivers in Hanoi have faced serious pollution for years; however, local authorities have failed to revive them.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/11/2019
Hanoi authorities are proposing to use water from the Red River to revive the heavily polluted To Lich River.
icon TRAVEL
04/11/2019
A number of ox-eye daisy gardens on the banks of the Red river in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district have now entered full bloom, attracting hordes of young people looking to snap beautiful images of the scenery.
icon VIDEO
26/09/2019
The over five-century old Bat Trang pottery village is situated on the bank of the Red River.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/08/2019
Red River, considered a cultural space of Hanoi, is filled with grass and plants, and is polluted and dirty.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
13/08/2019
Doi Son pagoda is a cultural symbol of Ha Nam province and a sacred place in the Red River Delta. It is one of the biggest Buddhist centers in northern Vietnam.
icon PHOTOS
12/08/2019
Located between the two big estuaries of the Red River and the Tra Ly River, Tien Hai district in Thai Binh province with sand dunes along the beach is ideal for clam farming.
icon SOCIETY
12/08/2019
The Hanoi People's Committee will hold an auction between now and September for the sand mining rights for the riverbed of the Red River in the city's Long Bien District.
icon TRAVEL
06/08/2019
Deborah Stone and Nick Dalton, co-authors of the book The World’s Great River Journeys, have named Vietnam's Red River among the eight unmissable river trips worldwide during a discussion with the UK's Daily Mail newspaper.