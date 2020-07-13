Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

14/07/2020 20:02:20 (GMT +7)

tag
 

red river

tin tức về red river mới nhất

Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?icon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT13/07/20200

Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?

Ninety percent of sediment is trapped in Chinese and Vietnamese reservoirs, which will lead to erosion, according to Mai Van Bieu, an underground-work expert.

 
Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River

Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River

icon12/07/20200
Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling

Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling

icon17/06/20200
Hanoi dump transformed into art spaceicon

Hanoi dump transformed into art space

PHOTOS
19/03/2020

Recent measures have seen a waste site that stretches along the Red River’s bank in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi be drastically changed into a beautiful art space.

Art space from recycled materialsicon

Art space from recycled materials

PHOTOS
02/03/2020

With their skilled an d talented hands, artists have created artworks from recycled materials, turning the road along the Red River in Hanoi into an eye-catching and interesting contemporary art space.

Artworks decorate neglected riverbank siteicon

Artworks decorate neglected riverbank site

FEATURE
28/02/2020

An area in Hanoi's Phuc Tan Commune by the Red River has been revitalised in recent days after a group of artists decided to install art in the former dumping ground.

Former top planning official slams capital proposalicon

Former top planning official slams capital proposal

SOCIETY
16/02/2020

Architect Dao Ngoc Nghiem says the proposal to make the Hanoi Red River Delta the new 'Capital Region' would not receive strong support from the public or experts 

Hanoi to build Vinh Tuy Bridge 2icon

Hanoi to build Vinh Tuy Bridge 2

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

The Government has approved the construction of Vinh Tuy Bridge 2 spanning the Hong (Red) River in Hanoi with investment of more than VND2.5 trillion (US$108.7 million) sourced from the city’s budget.

UK launches $2.6mn project to help Vietnam safeguard deltasicon

UK launches $2.6mn project to help Vietnam safeguard deltas

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

The British Embassy in Vietnam has launched a project that will support Vietnam’s delta network and sustainable development.

Can To Lich River be cleaned with Japanese technology?icon

Can To Lich River be cleaned with Japanese technology?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/12/2019

Hanoi authorities say the application of Nano-Bioreactor technology to treat To Lich River pollution hasn't brought satisfactory results, but the Japanese side has rejected the conclusion.

Experts doubt Red River’s water can clean To Lichicon

Experts doubt Red River’s water can clean To Lich

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/12/2019

The idea of using water from the Red River to dilute and clean the polluted To Lich has raised controversy among scientists.

Hanoi rivers waiting for to be revivedicon

Hanoi rivers waiting for to be revived

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/11/2019

Many rivers in Hanoi have faced serious pollution for years; however, local authorities have failed to revive them.

Red River to be used to clean To Lich Rivericon

Red River to be used to clean To Lich River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/11/2019

Hanoi authorities are proposing to use water from the Red River to revive the heavily polluted To Lich River.

Young people flock to witness ox-eye daisy gardens in Hanoiicon

Young people flock to witness ox-eye daisy gardens in Hanoi

TRAVEL
04/11/2019

A number of ox-eye daisy gardens on the banks of the Red river in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district have now entered full bloom, attracting hordes of young people looking to snap beautiful images of the scenery.

Bat Trang pottery villageicon

Bat Trang pottery village

VIDEO
26/09/2019

The over five-century old Bat Trang pottery village is situated on the bank of the Red River.

Polluted Red River affects Hanoi’s beautyicon

Polluted Red River affects Hanoi’s beauty

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/08/2019

Red River, considered a cultural space of Hanoi, is filled with grass and plants, and is polluted and dirty.

Doi Son pagoda, a Buddhist center in northern Vietnamicon

Doi Son pagoda, a Buddhist center in northern Vietnam

YOUR VIETNAM
13/08/2019

Doi Son pagoda is a cultural symbol of Ha Nam province and a sacred place in the Red River Delta. It is one of the biggest Buddhist centers in northern Vietnam.

Clam farming in northern coastal districticon

Clam farming in northern coastal district

PHOTOS
12/08/2019

Located between the two big estuaries of the Red River and the Tra Ly River, Tien Hai district in Thai Binh province with sand dunes along the beach is ideal for clam farming.

Hanoi to auction Red River sand mining rightsicon

Hanoi to auction Red River sand mining rights

SOCIETY
12/08/2019

The Hanoi People's Committee will hold an auction between now and September for the sand mining rights for the riverbed of the Red River in the city's Long Bien District.

Red River named among world's top eight greatest river cruisesicon

Red River named among world's top eight greatest river cruises

TRAVEL
06/08/2019

Deborah Stone and Nick Dalton, co-authors of the book The World’s Great River Journeys, have named Vietnam's Red River among the eight unmissable river trips worldwide during a discussion with the UK's Daily Mail newspaper.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 