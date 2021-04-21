 
Ministry implements project to improve students’ awareness of startupicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Ministry implements project to improve students’ awareness of startup

The Ministry of Education and Training has just issued a plan to implement the project 'Support for students by 2025 “ which aims to improve students’ awareness of entrepreneurial startup.  
 
Inspections, examinations still worry businesses

Inspections, examinations still worry businesses

icon21/04/20210
Quang Ninh - a decade of reform

Quang Ninh - a decade of reform

icon20/04/20210
Four questions sparked Quang Ninh's awakening 10 years agoicon

Four questions sparked Quang Ninh's awakening 10 years ago

FEATURE
15/04/2021
A decade ago, the northern province of Quang Ninh faced bottlenecks in infrastructure development. 
Gov't and PM working group reach important milestones after five-year termicon

Gov't and PM working group reach important milestones after five-year term

FEATURE
18/03/2021
The Prime Minister’s working group has made outstanding milestones in the last five years, making a significant contribution to improving the business environment, boosting Vietnam’s prestige in the international area.
Administrative reform sees good progress but weaknesses remainicon

Administrative reform sees good progress but weaknesses remain

FEATURE
11/02/2021
The government’s 2011-2020 master program on the state administration reform has come to an end.
Two resolutions for reformicon

Two resolutions for reform

FEATURE
28/01/2021
The Government has issued Resolutions 01 and 02, showing the spirit of reform and steadfast effort over the years to remove barriers in the business environment, helping people and businesses to thrive.
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a cornericon

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner

FEATURE
29/09/2020
Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.
Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policyicon

Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy

BUSINESS
03/04/2020
Many state-owned corporations (SOEs) have asked to be put under the management of ministries as they were in the past. The proposal has been described by VCCI chair Vu Tien Loc as a 'step back in the reform process'.
When reform becomes quieticon

When reform becomes quiet

FEATURE
17/03/2020
While the movement of reducing administrative procedures and simplifying business conditions in 2018 was described as a ‘big wave’, the activities were just ‘small ripples’ in 2019.
Finance ministry acts to improve business climateicon

Finance ministry acts to improve business climate

BUSINESS
28/01/2020
The Ministry of Finance plans to hasten tax and customs administrative reforms this year to improve the business climate.
Economic institutional reform still has many shortcomingsicon

Economic institutional reform still has many shortcomings

BUSINESS
14/12/2019
Vietnam has gained certain achievements in completing the market mechanism, and adjusting the corresponding role of the State in the economy.
Vietnam needs to use resources more effectivelyicon

Vietnam needs to use resources more effectively

BUSINESS
13/12/2019
Vietnam’s resources are scarce and are not being used efficiently, experts say.
Efficient resource utilization may help Vietnam GDP grow 9-10%icon

Efficient resource utilization may help Vietnam GDP grow 9-10%

BUSINESS
04/12/2019
The public capital must be allocated based on market principles, said an expert.
Law on Enterprises needs greater reformsicon

Law on Enterprises needs greater reforms

BUSINESS
20/11/2019
Vietnam must continue to improve on its Law on Enterprises, experts and researchers said at a law conference in Hanoi yesterday.
Thousands peacefully protest French IVF law, avoiding repeat of 2013 violenceicon

Thousands peacefully protest French IVF law, avoiding repeat of 2013 violence

SOCIETY
07/10/2019
An estimated 42,000 protesters took to the streets of Paris on Sunday, peacefully demonstrating against a draft law allowing lesbians and single women to conceive children with medical assistance, police said.  
Vietnam is at T-junctionicon

Vietnam is at T-junction

FEATURE
08/09/2019
“Vietnam doesn't have other options other than moving forward. Frankly, Vietnam must move forward,” said Ousmane Dione, the Vietnam Country Director for the World Bank.
 
 
