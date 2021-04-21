reform
tin tức về reform mới nhất
The Ministry of Education and Training has just issued a plan to implement the project 'Support for students by 2025 “ which aims to improve students’ awareness of entrepreneurial startup.
15/04/2021
A decade ago, the northern province of Quang Ninh faced bottlenecks in infrastructure development.
18/03/2021
The Prime Minister’s working group has made outstanding milestones in the last five years, making a significant contribution to improving the business environment, boosting Vietnam’s prestige in the international area.
11/02/2021
The government’s 2011-2020 master program on the state administration reform has come to an end.
28/01/2021
The Government has issued Resolutions 01 and 02, showing the spirit of reform and steadfast effort over the years to remove barriers in the business environment, helping people and businesses to thrive.
29/09/2020
Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.
03/04/2020
Many state-owned corporations (SOEs) have asked to be put under the management of ministries as they were in the past. The proposal has been described by VCCI chair Vu Tien Loc as a 'step back in the reform process'.
17/03/2020
While the movement of reducing administrative procedures and simplifying business conditions in 2018 was described as a ‘big wave’, the activities were just ‘small ripples’ in 2019.
28/01/2020
The Ministry of Finance plans to hasten tax and customs administrative reforms this year to improve the business climate.
14/12/2019
Vietnam has gained certain achievements in completing the market mechanism, and adjusting the corresponding role of the State in the economy.
13/12/2019
Vietnam’s resources are scarce and are not being used efficiently, experts say.
04/12/2019
The public capital must be allocated based on market principles, said an expert.
20/11/2019
Vietnam must continue to improve on its Law on Enterprises, experts and researchers said at a law conference in Hanoi yesterday.
07/10/2019
An estimated 42,000 protesters took to the streets of Paris on Sunday, peacefully demonstrating against a draft law allowing lesbians and single women to conceive children with medical assistance, police said.
08/09/2019
“Vietnam doesn't have other options other than moving forward. Frankly, Vietnam must move forward,” said Ousmane Dione, the Vietnam Country Director for the World Bank.