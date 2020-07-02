Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
regional comprehensive economic partnership

tin tức về regional comprehensive economic partnership mới nhất

RCEP to send strong signal on ASEAN's commitment in promoting trade
BUSINESS 10 giờ trước

RCEP to send strong signal on ASEAN's commitment in promoting trade

Iman Pambagyo, Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Trade Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia and Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN, 

 
RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN

RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN

02/07/2020
RCEP members determined to sign deal in November

RCEP members determined to sign deal in November

24/06/2020
Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit

Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit

POLITICS
23/06/2020

Indonesian scholar Prof. Aleksius Jemadu has said the 36th ASEAN Summit needs to focus on policy coordination in response to COVID-19, regional stability in face of complicated developments in the East Sea 

Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020

Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020

BUSINESS
19/04/2020

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.

Historic deal augurs trade renaissance

Historic deal augurs trade renaissance

BUSINESS
15/04/2020

Despite the cornonavirus crisis badly affecting the ASEAN and its partners, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) remains slated to be inked later this year as scheduled.

ASEAN ministers to fight COVID-19 together

ASEAN ministers to fight COVID-19 together

POLITICS
12/03/2020

ASEAN economic ministers yesterday completed the second working day of the ASEAN Economic Ministers Caucus Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) 

ASEAN strives to push negotiations of regional economic partnership

ASEAN strives to push negotiations of regional economic partnership

POLITICS
12/03/2020

Economic ministers from member states of ASEAN discussed orientations to speed up the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), at a meeting in Vietnam's central Da Nang city on March 11.

RCEP signing postponed to 2020

RCEP signing postponed to 2020

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

Leaders of 16 Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan, China, and India, on November 4 issued a joint statement on the postponing of the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to 2020 instead of 2019 as scheduled.

ASEAN leaders expect breakthrough in RCEP negotiations

ASEAN leaders expect breakthrough in RCEP negotiations

POLITICS
03/11/2019

Leaders of the Southeast Asian countries met for a second day on November 3 within the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit, hoping for a breakthrough in the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Vietnam attends RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting in China

Vietnam attends RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting in China

POLITICS
03/08/2019

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 8th RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting which took place in Beijing, China, on August 3.

Vietnam welcomes high-quality projects from Japan: PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Vietnam welcomes high-quality projects from Japan: PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

POLITICS
01/07/2019

Vietnam encourages high-quality projects invested by Japanese corporations, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said, pledging to organize regular dialogues to tackle difficulties for Japanese investors.

PM meets world leaders attending G20 Summit in Japan

PM meets world leaders attending G20 Summit in Japan

POLITICS
30/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends plenum of 34th ASEAN Summit

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends plenum of 34th ASEAN Summit

POLITICS
24/06/2019

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined other ASEAN leaders at the plenary session of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 22, discussing orientations and measures to build a sustainable ASEAN Community for the people.

 
 
