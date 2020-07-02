regional comprehensive economic partnership
regional comprehensive economic partnership
Iman Pambagyo, Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Trade Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia and Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN,
icon POLITICS
23/06/2020
Indonesian scholar Prof. Aleksius Jemadu has said the 36th ASEAN Summit needs to focus on policy coordination in response to COVID-19, regional stability in face of complicated developments in the East Sea
icon BUSINESS
19/04/2020
Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.
icon BUSINESS
15/04/2020
Despite the cornonavirus crisis badly affecting the ASEAN and its partners, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) remains slated to be inked later this year as scheduled.
icon POLITICS
12/03/2020
ASEAN economic ministers yesterday completed the second working day of the ASEAN Economic Ministers Caucus Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)
icon POLITICS
12/03/2020
Economic ministers from member states of ASEAN discussed orientations to speed up the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), at a meeting in Vietnam’s central Da Nang city on March 11.
icon BUSINESS
05/11/2019
Leaders of 16 Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan, China, and India, on November 4 issued a joint statement on the postponing of the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to 2020 instead of 2019 as scheduled.
icon POLITICS
03/11/2019
Leaders of the Southeast Asian countries met for a second day on November 3 within the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit, hoping for a breakthrough in the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
icon POLITICS
03/08/2019
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 8th RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting which took place in Beijing, China, on August 3.
icon POLITICS
01/07/2019
Vietnam encourages high-quality projects invested by Japanese corporations, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said, pledging to organize regular dialogues to tackle difficulties for Japanese investors.
icon POLITICS
30/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29.
icon POLITICS
24/06/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined other ASEAN leaders at the plenary session of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 22, discussing orientations and measures to build a sustainable ASEAN Community for the people.