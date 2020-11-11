remittances
Remittances to Vietnam are set to fall for the first time since 2009 to $15.7 billion this year over Covid-19 impacts.
12/01/2020
The amount of overseas remittances, or ‘kieu hoi’ as called by Vietnamese, continues to increase, which shows that people see great business opportunities in the country.
07/01/2020
With the market warming up at the end of last year, the number of real estate deals has also been on the rise thanks to soaring remittances.
25/12/2019
As global remittances hit record highs, a new report by UniTeller of low-income adults in Vietnam reveals the value of monthly remittances from family and friends working abroad now averages ten times of the monthly incomes of recipients.