remittances

Remittances to fall for first time in 11 yearsicon
BUSINESS11/11/20200

Remittances to Vietnam are set to fall for the first time since 2009 to $15.7 billion this year over Covid-19 impacts.

 
HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months

icon01/11/20200
Developing world economies hit hard by coronavirus

icon23/04/20200
High level of overseas remittances shows confidence in Vietnam’s economyicon

High level of overseas remittances shows confidence in Vietnam’s economy

BUSINESS
12/01/2020

The amount of overseas remittances, or ‘kieu hoi’ as called by Vietnamese, continues to increase, which shows that people see great business opportunities in the country.

Remittance soaring to benefit real estate projects?icon

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

With the market warming up at the end of last year, the number of real estate deals has also been on the rise thanks to soaring remittances.

Monthly remittances exceed earnings of low-income VN households by 10 timesicon

FEATURE
25/12/2019

As global remittances hit record highs, a new report by UniTeller of low-income adults in Vietnam reveals the value of monthly remittances from family and friends working abroad now averages ten times of the monthly incomes of recipients.

 
 
