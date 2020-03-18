Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:11:18 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Renewable energy

tin tức về Renewable energy mới nhất

Financiers race to cash in on windicon
FEATURE1 giờ trước0

Financiers race to cash in on wind

While Vietnam’s wind investors are in a race to reap incentives before the November 2021 deadline hits, concerns remain that a boom in solar power projects will lead to a reduction in capacities.

 
Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices

Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices

icon18/03/20200
Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop

Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop

icon16/03/20200
No electricity price increases in Vietnam until the end of Q2icon

No electricity price increases in Vietnam until the end of Q2

BUSINESS
13/03/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for no increases in the electricity price until the end of the second quarter at the earliest to support businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Vietnam to reduce dependence on coalicon

Vietnam to reduce dependence on coal

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

Vietnam will reduce the total capacity of coal-fired thermal power plants from 2020 until 2030, according to the National Steering Committee for Electricity Development.

Game changer for the energy arenaicon

Game changer for the energy arena

FEATURE
07/03/2020

Vietnam has recently created several favourable policies, including the Politburo’s Resolution No.55-NQ/TW on the orientation of Vietnam’s national energy development strategy to 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

Renewable energy poised to attract private investors: VBFicon

Renewable energy poised to attract private investors: VBF

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

An energy strategy that focuses on renewables, natural gas, energy efficiency and battery storage will attract private sector investment, the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) said in a report.

Discussion urges smarter energy choices for sake of human healthicon

Discussion urges smarter energy choices for sake of human health

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/02/2020

A discussion in Hanoi on February 25 called for smarter energy choices, given the impacts of coal power generation on air quality and air pollution’s influence on human health.

Vietnam encourages private investment in energy: Politburoicon

Vietnam encourages private investment in energy: Politburo

POLITICS
21/02/2020

The Politburo will encourage all economic sectors, especially private businesses, to invest in energy projects, Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has said.

VN Industry Ministry no longer keen on bidding mechanism for solar power priceicon

VN Industry Ministry no longer keen on bidding mechanism for solar power price

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has had a change of heart on the bidding mechanism for solar power tariffs in Vietnam.

Strategy aims to ensure national energy securityicon

Strategy aims to ensure national energy security

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020

The National Energy Development Strategy by 2030, with vision to 2045 aims to ensure national energy security, which serves as a foundation for growth.

Made in Vietnam Energy Plan 2.0 to debut next weekicon

Made in Vietnam Energy Plan 2.0 to debut next week

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020

The Vietnam Business Forum will roll out next week the second edition of the Made in Vietnam Energy Plan (MVEP 2.0).

Challenges hinder development of renewable energyicon

Challenges hinder development of renewable energy

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020

Renewable energy has emerged as one of the most preferred sectors for investment in Vietnam,but the development of such projects has been hampered by a number of challenges,  according to a survey by Grant Thornton, 

ADB provides loan for 50MW solar power plant in Tay Ninhicon

ADB provides loan for 50MW solar power plant in Tay Ninh

BUSINESS
29/01/2020

The ADB has signed a 37.8 million-USD loan deal with TTC Energy Development Investment JSC (TTC Energy) to provide long-term financing to develop and operate a 50-MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Tay Ninh.

Power supply to be ensured next yearicon

Power supply to be ensured next year

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Power supply for production and domestic consumption in 2020 would be ensured, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

A solution for solar power developmenticon

A solution for solar power development

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Vietnam has offered a very high price for solar power to attract investment in this energy segment, but the country now has to recalculate the pricing to ensure sustainable development for this renewable energy.

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up environmental cooperationicon

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up environmental cooperation

POLITICS
15/12/2019

Vietnam and the Czech Republic will enhance environmental collaboration under an action plan for cooperation during 2020-2025 signed between the two Ministers of Natural Resources and Environment in Prague on December 13.

Actions advised for Vietnam to lure investors amid energy crunchicon

Actions advised for Vietnam to lure investors amid energy crunch

BUSINESS
14/12/2019

Legal or regulatory obstacles with a low level of certainty and issues concerning grid access for private projects, are the most pressing to private investment.

Auction could determine future of solar initiativesicon

Auction could determine future of solar initiatives

FEATURE
05/12/2019

After months of uncertainty over the policy, the much awaited next round of purchase prices in solar power may be set through auction instead of enjoying the same feed-in tariff required elsewhere. 

Developing renewable energy in Vietnam: Through the lens of equality and sustainabilityicon

Developing renewable energy in Vietnam: Through the lens of equality and sustainability

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/12/2019

While Vietnam is facing many challenges in producing electricity, renewable energy is emerging as the tipping point for advancing development that is inclusive and sustainable in the country. 

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 