Aspiration 2045icon
Aspiration 2045

For many years, the Vietnamese Government has always focused on setting the goal of annual GDP growth because high growth can help the country narrow the development gap with neighboring countries and the rest of the world.

 
Vision and development goals of Vietnam

How can Vietnam attract talented people?

Human rights in Vietnam after over 30 years of renovationicon

Human rights in Vietnam after over 30 years of renovation

25/12/2019

The creative use and development of President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam is not to forget the rights of any social class.

Human rights are the essence of our regime

20/12/2019

During more than 30 years of renovation, although the country have faced many difficulties, the social security policy has always received special attention.


 

In Vietnam, business must be the center of all policiesicon

In Vietnam, business must be the center of all policies

17/09/2019

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is drawing up a plan to increase Vietnam’s national productivity, which remains at an alarmingly low rate compared with neighboring countries.

 
 
