For many years, the Vietnamese Government has always focused on setting the goal of annual GDP growth because high growth can help the country narrow the development gap with neighboring countries and the rest of the world.
25/12/2019
The creative use and development of President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam is not to forget the rights of any social class.
20/12/2019
During more than 30 years of renovation, although the country have faced many difficulties, the social security policy has always received special attention.
17/09/2019
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is drawing up a plan to increase Vietnam’s national productivity, which remains at an alarmingly low rate compared with neighboring countries.